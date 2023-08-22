Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage during an event on Monday night after she was approached by a man demanding to speak to her.

The incident took place at New York’s 92nd Street Y during a conversation between actress and singer Reneé Rapp and The Drew Barrymore Show host. E! Online reports that an audience member yelled out Barrymore’s name, to which she replied, “Oh my god, yes, hi!” But things took a turn when the man walked up to the stage. “You know who I am,” he said as Rapp and Barrymore walked backstage for their safety. “I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

Drew — who has not yet publicly addressed the incident — was at the 92Y event to discuss Reneé’s debut LP Snow Angel, which was just released on Aug. 18. And although the duo swiftly exited the stage, audience members confirmed they returned to finish their chat. “Both handled it like bosses,” journalist McKenzie Morrell wrote on Twitter, “and recovered quickly to continue an awesome conversation.”

Once it was safe to do so, Barrymore and Rapp resumed their conversation. “Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness,” Barrymore said. “That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!” You can watch footage of the incident below.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

(Via E! Online)