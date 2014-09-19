Drunk Kathy Lee And Adam Pally Yelling At Each Other On ‘Today’ Is Gleefully Cathartic

Adam Pally stopped by the Today show earlier this week to plug the new season of The Mindy Project. Kathy Lee, who is drunk on Bloody Marys, natch, almost immediately starts giving him sh*t — albeit in a playfully aggressive way — prompting Pally to retort “Let’s cool those jets, Kath.” Things only escalate from there, and I don’t want to spoil anything but Drunk Kathy Lee and Adam Pally yelling at each other is everything I thought it could be and more. These two need their own talk show together, or at least some kind of buddy comedy.

(Via Jezebel)