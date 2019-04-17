Here’s The Storyline Likely Connecting ‘The Walking Dead’ To ‘Fear’ Through Dwight

Austin Amelio, who played Dwight on The Walking Dead until the eighth season finale, will be joining Fear the Walking Dead in its fifth season. There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding how Dwight finds himself in the same vicinity as Morgan and Co. (in Texas and the surrounding area). That speculation was further fueled by a a quote Scott Gimple, the architect of The Walking Dead universe dropped at Wonder Con recently. citing “a very interesting commonality, this story strand that’s gonna be furthered on this show that started on The Walking Dead.”

Where it concerns Austin Amelio’s character, it actually seems fairly self evident once we understand that Dwight’s entrance into Fear has been in the works as long as Morgan’s crossover. The two were asked to join Fear around the same time, it’s just that only Lennie James’ transfer was announced publicly. From The Metro:

It’s a crossover Lennie knew about when he moved over initially, with Austin having to keep the secret on lockdown for over a year.

‘It’s a very weird situation but not in the way most people might expect,’ Lennie said. ‘Because I knew Austin was coming over from almost the moment I knew I was, so I’ve known for a while.

