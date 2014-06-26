E! Designed ‘The Perfect Female Celeb,’ And She’s A Total Monster

The modern-day Dr. Frankensteins over at E! Online recently asked their readers to “select from a list of celebrities and their body parts…to create the perfect female celeb.” They ended up giving birth to amonster. According to “people” with “names” like “So E! is a making a show” and “agree! this is the most stupid article I’ve read today,” it doesn’t get better than Jessica Alba’s smile (?), while no one tops Sofía Vergara’s boobs. Here’s what she, in so far as you can call a demon a “she,” looks like.

Hm. I’d like to make one change.

Everything’s better with Marty Feldman eyes.

Via E! Online