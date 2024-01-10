Daredevil Charlie Cox
The Daredevil Fight In ‘Echo’ Has Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds: ‘No One Does It Better Than Charlie Cox’

With all five episodes of Echo now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, Marvel fans quickly dove into the TV-MA miniseries and were immediately rewarded with a badass cameo from Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

In the premiere episode, Maya goes to work for the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onoforio) where she’s tasked with helping two of his goons clear out a rival operation. After getting over her initial shock at the violence and bloodshed, Maya quickly proves herself to be a capable asset and even relishes taking out her adversaries. Outside of a few wounds, it’s a successful mission all around. Until Daredevil shows up.

Building on the already brutal choreography that was a staple of the Marvel Netflix series, Echo holds her own against Daredevil, which is no easy task. (Kingpin knows she’s something special after this encounter.) But our boy Charlie Cox is operating on another level and is considerably more agile than anything Marvel fans have seen before. People are loving it and started going wild on social media shortly after Echo started streaming.

You can see some of the reactions below and head to Disney+ for the full fight scene.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Echo is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

