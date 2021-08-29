Ed Asner, who played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later his own spinoff, died Sunday at age 91. Deadline reported the legendary actor died “peacefully” and “surrounded by family” on Sunday morning.

His family posted word of his death on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

Asner’s career in Hollywood spanned decades and he was a familiar face on TV, movies and even animation. As Deadline notes, he made history in a variety of ways, both behind the scenes and on camera.

Asner, former president of the Screen Actors Guild, is best known for his role as Lou Grant during the 1970s and early 1980s, on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spinoff series Lou Grant, making him one of the few television actors to portray the same character in both a comedy and a drama. He is the most awarded male performer in Emmy history with seven wins — five of them for playing Lou Grant.

In later years, Asner served as the character model and voice of the main character in Pixar’s 2009 animated film Up. On Sunday, his Twitter avatar was still the animated character Carl Fredricksen, wearing a medical mask.

Asner was also a dedicated activist and fought for union rights in Hollywood and beyond, drawing praise and fond memorials from fans on Twitter and those who worked with him in the wake of his passing.

Ed Asner was a difficult dude, a grump, a shittalker, and one of the primary reasons actors have health benefits. Miss you already, Ed. Rest In Power https://t.co/BIuwRhXW9j — Andy Cobb (@AndyCobb) August 29, 2021

Aw man Ed Asner news bumming me out. Dude had a legendary career but to me he’ll always be Cosgrove. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wARrqkKJO6 — Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner… what a loss. A phenomenal career, from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant to voicing Carl in Up. To me though he’ll always be the iconic voice of J Jonah Jameson in the 1990s Spider-Man animated series. pic.twitter.com/MyCfH9gb1l — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) August 29, 2021

I'm sadden to just learn that Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. Some of his wonderful voice roles include Carl Fredrickson (Up), Cosgrove (Freakazoid), Granny Goodness (Superman), Santa Claus, and J. Jonah Jameson (Spider-Man). Expect a spotlight on Ed Asner tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Dk6ESQXkai — The Voice Artist's Spotlight (@vas_90s) August 29, 2021

RIP to the god ed asner. this is one of the first pieces of political media i made after being radicalized. i ran into him at musso’s once and was compelled to thank him for his commitment to socialism. he eyed me up and down, paused, then cackled, “yeah, you *look* like a red!” https://t.co/TmnfUV7UYM — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) August 29, 2021

Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild ,when it was a true Union bless you. @Frances_Fisher @EllenBarkin — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021

RIP Ed Asner 😪 Was privileged to be interning on a show many years ago that he guest starred on. Funny, warm, and gracious. One of TV's all-time greats. One of his most famous on-screen moments… pic.twitter.com/6PCDrZyVFC — Dan Signer (@DanSigner) August 29, 2021

[via Deadline]