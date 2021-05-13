In her second major interview to discuss ending her talk show after 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres offered her most candid thoughts yet on the toxic workplace accusations that have been plaguing her since last summer. While DeGeneres has maintained an apologetic stance and swears she was not aware of the problem (she immediately fired three of her top producers once the allegations came to light), the talk show host is now firing back with allegations of her own.

“It was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated,” DeGeneres told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY. “And also I have to say — if nobody else was saying it — it was really interesting because I’m a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic.”

Echoing her earlier remarks to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres reiterated that the allegations are not why she’s leaving the show, but she did admit it that the situation almost made her not return for Ellen’s 18th season. Via TODAY:

“I really did think about not coming back, because it was devastating. It started with attacks on me and attacking everything that I stand for and believe in and built my career around … I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy.”

Despite maintaining her “happy” persona while addressing the situation and apologizing her to employees, DeGeneres candidly revealed that the allegations did have a profound effect on her, particularly because she now says so many false things were said. “When something is coming back at me that I know is not true, I guess I could take one or two of those shots, but four months in a row took a toll on me.”

Watch the rest of Ellen’s interview with Savannah Guthrie below.

Did you feel like you were being canceled? –@SavannahGuthrie I really didn't understand it, I still don't understand it … it was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated.” -Ellen DeGeneres pic.twitter.com/bBTk4hLKqk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021

“I'm most proud of going 19 years on this show. I mean, this is an accomplishment.” -Ellen DeGeneres pic.twitter.com/XxaryUMQSY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021

(Via TODAY)