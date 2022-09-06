As if Middle-earth didn’t have enough of a troll problem, Elon Musk has entered the discourse surrounding Amazon’s commitment to diversity in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Despite the new series racking up stellar reviews, Musk joined the predictable backlash to seeing diverse characters in the franchise that, until now, has overwhelmingly featured white male characters.

Here’s how The Hollywood Reporter writer Richard Newby described the online reactions he’s been witnessing since the series premiere. As Newby points out, the show has been getting “review bombed,” which has caused Amazon to tighten the review process on its platform:

I could very easily be discussing Middle-earth, but I’m not. What I’m discussing is our very real world, and social media as an extension of that world. For the past week, I’ve been bombarded with messages of hate, called the N-word, told to go back to Africa, and called on to be executed. The reason? The Lord of the Rings. It would almost be laughable if it wasn’t so profoundly sad. A wealth of stories, and a willingness to believe in wizards, Balrogs, giant spiders and magical swords. But allow people of color to exist in Middle-earth? Well, that is an affront to all that’s good and decent. At least that’s the primary argument for those ruinous trolls apparently review bombing and harassing fans of color over Amazon’s Rings of Powers series.

Keep in mind, the racist backlash to Rings of Power had been trending over the holiday weekend, and Musk is a well-known Twitter addict. (Hence his attempt to buy the whole site.) So when the Tesla CEO fired off his thoughts on Labor Day evening, he knew what he was doing.

“Tolkien is turning in his grave,” Musk tweeted. “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

However, the situation quickly went south for Musk as he found himself being ruthlessly dragged in the replies and quote tweets for predictably siding against “woke-ness.” Twitter users did not hold back as they called out Musk’s clear lack of knowledge about The Lord of the Rings and suggested maybe he should be more concerned with the real world carnage caused by his electric cars.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Even if this oatmeal for brains take was true, do you think Galadriel is a character who is famously not brave, smart, or nice? https://t.co/rA6mjIx7od — Martin Fisher’s Spooky Corner (@OnlyMcFisherMan) September 6, 2022

oh man, if only there was a word to describe someone who gets mad when people who are not white are included in something — 🦖Pakari (The Queerest, wokest moralist) (@HylotlWater) September 5, 2022

One of the themes of LOTR is that the most unexpected individual can do something great and/or powerful. Exhibit A, Eowyn and Merry defeat the Witch King together. Sooo, you should’ve just sat there and ate your food. https://t.co/V9FTVVwUje pic.twitter.com/bgnjwa2zNd — trill emo kid (@lexiloowrites6) September 6, 2022

Are you that upset about black people in your stories about wizards and dragons? Pathetic — David, Socialist Martial Artist🥊 (@DavidLeftyMA) September 5, 2022

A major theme to the entire LOTR trilogy is how MAN failed in the world's time of need. https://t.co/OhNxfbKw22 — Pé🌻 (@4everNeverTrump) September 6, 2022

At least you're consistently racist. — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) September 5, 2022

Let me guess. You’re about to announce that you’re going to buy the franchise. Maybe you should just stick with leaving the planet. pic.twitter.com/WUBycpX0hp — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) September 5, 2022

Look all I’m saying is if I had 200 billion dollars and was this alarmed by seeing a competent female character with a sword, I’d skip crying on Twitter and just hire oiled up men in loincloths to rein-act all media for me. Like an oily Globe Theatre. https://t.co/4hD56vNnKB — Renfamous⭐️ (@renfamous) September 5, 2022

bruh the best character outside of galadriel is a dude https://t.co/VEcC4MTVez pic.twitter.com/dJ9VcshZQ7 — AzraelsAim (@AzraelsAim) September 5, 2022