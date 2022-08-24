Elon Musk 2022 Met Gala
Elon Musk’s 2020 EDM Song ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ Triumphantly Returns In A New Tesla Ad

It seems like Elon Musk never stops, and in early 2020, he even found time to release an EDM song, “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe.” It’s been about two-and-a-half years since the track came out and now it’s back, via a new Tesla ad.

The clip runs for about 90 seconds and features four Tesla cars putting on a light show in a warehouse, synchronized to the song. The tune’s lyrics — “Don’t doubt your vibe / Because it’s true / Don’t doubt your vibe / Because it’s you” — are also projected on a wall.

Meanwhile, Musk was recently amused by a Billie Eilish meme about him, which has childhood photos of them both and reads, “One day, Billie Eilish was walking outside and she saw a boy crying. She said to him ‘Here kid, have a roll of Air Conditioning Pair Coil 1/4’ by 3/8’ 410A 20m Polyethylene UV protected insulated Copper heat resistant to 120C. You’re destined to do great things.’ That boy was Elon Musk.” Musk added, “Still so grateful.”

Elsewhere, the world’s richest person recently declared his two main goals for the year are getting his SpaceX Starship to orbit and the wide release of FSD (full self-driving) in Tesla cars, adding, “Many other things, of course, but those are the 2 giant kahunas. Will require insane work by many super talented people, but, if anyone can do it, they can. It is an honor to work with such awesome human beings.”

Revisit “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” in full below.

