Dolce & Gabbana

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — What’s all this then, Emilia Clarke?

Do you enjoy watching videos online? I do. In fact, I was watching a video online just this week when I saw this ad for Dolce & Gabbana perfume pop up during a break. And then it popped up again. And again. And again. And whooooops it’s the only thing I can think about now. The ad features Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and is somehow both more and less weird than most perfume and cologne commercials, which is really saying something because those commercials are always reliably nuts. Almost as nuts as Matthew McConaughey’s Lincoln commercials. That’s really saying something.

Anyway, after about five watches in 30 minutes (and because Game of Thrones doesn’t come back for weeks and the content machine never stops churning), I realized I need to talk about it. That’s just how my brain works. Otherwise, I would probably just start accosting strangers in the elevator about it, like “HAVE YOU SEEN EMILIA CLARKE’S PERFUME COMMERCIAL?” That won’t do at all. This is better. For me, at least. I don’t need people looking at me like that in cramped quarters.

Below, please find four questions about this minute-long ad. Thank you for humoring me.

What is going on here?

A logical place to start. And a simple one, in theory, because the official Dolce & Gabbana YouTube page provides this helpful description under the video.

Matteo Garrone films Emilia Clarke in an authentic trattoria in Rome. Emanating her natural warmth and characteristic charm, the protagonist reveals her talent as a singer. Together with friends and local musicians she sings “Quando, Quando, Quando” and is soon cheered on by the audience. Her voice and natural aura captures everyone’s attention: all eyes are on her, she is The Only One.

Seems like a bit of a leap to me, but fine. I can dig “an attractive blond lady starts singing in Italian and everyone turns and looks.” It’s the type of thing that only works in very specific situations, though. Emilia Clarke singing “Quando, Quando, Quando” on the balcony of a beautiful authentic trattoria in Rome is charming. Your Uncle Larry standing up at the table in an Olive Garden to belt out “That’s Amore” is… less so. What I’m saying here is to be very self-aware before you try this. Read the room. Look in the mirror quick to see if you are, in fact, Emilia Clarke. If you discover you are not, please reconsider.

Isn’t that a little pushy of the band?

I think it is. They slide up to the table while she’s having dinner with friends and they start playing the song very close to her. It’s one of those things that people love in movies and television shows and perfume commercials but is always about 60-70 percent more awkward than you expect in real life. And look at the guy with the guitar. It’s like he’s egging her on to start singing. What if she just wants to enjoy her Cacio e Pepe in peace, my dude? Leave Emilia Clarke alone.

Is the person in this commercial an unnamed character played by Emilia Clarke, or Emilia Clarke herself?

Here’s the really important question. Both answers are fascinating in their own way. The first one is fascinating because it raises about a million questions about the character’s backstory. (Does she live in Rome? Is she on vacation? Do people come up to her all the time like “You look just like the lady from the dragon show”?) The second one, though, is substantially more fascinating because it could lead to conversations like this from the other people in the restaurant.

MAN: What the… is that lady singing?

WOMAN: That’s weird.

MAN: She’s standing up now?

WOMAN: She’s actually pretty good. Ooo, people are standing and clapping.

MAN: Well, I’m not standing up and clapping.

WOMAN: Wait a second. Is that… she looks familiar. Honey, who is that?

MAN: Is it Shakira?

WOMAN: [frustrated] It’s not Shakira. It’s… oh, crap! That’s Khaleesi from Game of Thrones!

MAN: Oh wow, you’re right.

WOMAN: … Khaleesi knows Italian?

MAN: I guess so.

WOMAN: Stand up and take a video. I want to post this on Instagram.

MAN: I said I’m not standing up.

WOMAN: Goddammit, Trent.

Do you have a moment to discuss Engelbert Humperdinck?

I hope so. He sang a famous version of this song many years ago, which means I now have an excuse to show you this paragraph from his Wikipedia page. What you need to know before you start reading it is that Engelbert Humperdinck was not born Engelbert Humperdinck. He was born Arnold George Dorsey. How did he end up becoming Engelbert Humperdinck? Well…

In 1965, Dorsey teamed up with Gordon Mills, his former roommate in the Bayswater area of London, who had become a music impresario and the manager of Tom Jones. Mills, aware that Dorsey had been struggling for several years to become successful in the music industry, suggested a name change to the more arresting Engelbert Humperdinck, borrowed from the 19th-century German composer of operas such as Hansel and Gretel. Dorsey adopted the name professionally but not legally. Mills arranged a new deal for him with Decca Records, and Dorsey has been performing under this name ever since.

A deeply heartfelt shoutout to music impresario Gordon Mills for being like “Ayyyy buddy, I figured out how to get your career going. You need a new name. Just hear me out…” and having it work, both in that he convinced his friend to change his name to Engelbert Humperdinck and in that the dude’s career then took off. Imagine if you were an up-and-coming musician and someone suggested you change your name to Engelbert Humperdinck. Imagine explaining to your other friends that it’s your name now. Imagine telling, like, your mom. It’s incredible to me. I would watch an Engelbert Humperdinck biopic if and only if the re-creation of this conversation took up over half the movie.

I also don’t think we can rule out that Gordon Mills was just goofing around and the whole thing built up steam so fast he lost control of it. Or that it was a prank. Or that I really just wanted to type Engelbert Humperdinck a bunch of times today and that’s the real reason I wrote about this commercial. A lot to consider here.