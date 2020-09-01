Netflix will be a source of lighthearted escapism (among many other vibes) as this long year turns into fall. Fortunately, Emily In Paris is preparing to land like the lightest, fluffiest sugar cookie on the shelf. The series hails from Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City, Melrose Place) and looks like the kind of easily-bingeable fare that one can gobble up in one weekend. Also, Kate Walsh might not be instantly recognizable to The Umbrella Academy fans of The Handler, but she’s a boss here, so watch out.

Lily Collins stars as Emily, who (as the title more than suggests) moves to Paris for work. The move’s pretty sudden though, and Emily transplants while being unable to speak French, but that’s no real obstacle to all the handsome Frenchmen lurking about, although it does cause friction with her new work colleagues. Here’s to new adventures and the notion that every bedroom window in Paris makes one feel “like Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge” and sits only a stone’s throw away from the Eiffel Tower:

From the synopsis:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Emily In Paris will stream on October 2. Here’s a gorgeous poster.