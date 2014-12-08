Emma Roberts Will Also Star In Ryan Murphy’s Comedy-Horror Anthology Series For Fox

Ryan Murphy is the showrunner version of Adam Sandler. They both film in popular vacation destinations; demand full control over their final, increasingly crummy product; and cast the same actors and actresses in project after project. One man’s Nick Swardson is another’s Emma Roberts, who will star in Scream Queens, Murphy’s upcoming anthology series for Fox.

Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis have been tapped for leading roles in Scream Queens, Fox’s comedy-horror series created by Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan. The 15-episode first installment of the anthology series, slated for next fall, revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders. (Via)

Murphy deserves plaudits for casting women of a certain age (not starring Ray Romano), including Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, and now Jamie Lee Curtis, in lead roles, but it’s nice to see that he gives gorgeous blonde girls who are related to very famous actresses a break, too. Ryan Murphy: hero (who also shares Sandler’s fondness for spontaneous musicals).

Via Deadline