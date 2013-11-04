European News: A Million Norwegians Watched A Show About Knitting And Drunk French Dudes Stole A Circus Llama

Let’s check in with Europe, shall we?
First of all, in Norway, 1.3 million people tuned in on a Friday night to watch something called National Knitting Evening, which is part of the country’s “Slow TV” phenomenon, and featured people literally just knitting and talking about knitting for twelve full hours. This 1.3 million figure may not seem like a lot, until you step back and realize that there are only five million or so people living in the country. Knitting. A 12-hour show about knitting pulled a Super Bowl type market share in Norway. That’s so crazy it actually makes this next story seem kind of reasonable, which is really saying something, because…
A BUNCH OF DRUNKEN FRENCH DUDES STOLE A CIRCUS LLAMA AND TOOK HIM AROUND FOR A NIGHT ON THE TOWN…
For one group of young men in the south-western city of Bordeaux, a recent evening on the town took a turn worthy of the ‘Hangover’ movies, when they were photographed kidnapping a circus llama and taking him on a tram ride in the city.
The five drunk lads, apparently unwilling to call a halt to their fun after closing time, stumbled across a circus animal enclosure in the early hours of Thursday morning, and led away a llama named Serge (after the French crooner Serge Lama).
Parading their new pal through the city streets, they even managed to take him on an adventure on one of Bordeaux’s trams (see picture below), though it’s not clear what fare they paid. [The Local]
… AND THE LLAMA’S OWNER, WHO THE ARTICLE INTRODUCES AS “OUTRAGED CIRCUS DIRECTER JEAN BEATOR,” WAS ALL “EH, BOYS WILL BE BOYS, I GUESS” AND DROPPED THE CHARGES:
“[We’ve had] quite a few more people coming to see the circus show over the last few days, due to the incident,” he recognized, adding “I have nothing against these lads.”
Stay weird, Europe.
(via Gawker)
I watched about an hour and a half of the National Knitting Night and I totally got sucked into it. They were streaming worldwide online with English translation. At one point, the translator actually said “Oh my God, I can’t translate that.”
I still wonder what was said. Was it something she didn’t know the English equivalent to? Or was it something so offensive to English speakers she couldn’t bring herself to translate it? I like to think it was a naughty knitting pun.
And they all stopped knitting at one point for a hot dog break.
I’ve always assumed “Guerrero” was an alias, but between this and the Full House sequel write-up where you call everyone rubes I think I’ve solved the mystery of how you get first crack at all the best stories on this site, DG;
Your real name is “Danger UPROXX”, isn’t it? Son of internet super-power Todd UPROXX?
So why is there a photo from the floods in Prague on this post?
Did a Getty image search for “europe.” Picked one at random.
AHH! I thought it was going to be getting something cool about Prague, but got Norwegian knitting!!! Bamboozled! FAKE RAGE!
I like everything about this. More European sensibility, please.
At least the knitting competition creates something. Makes a hell of a lot more sense than 5 (??) seasons of the Kardashians.
Tina, you fat lard! Come get some dinner! Tina, eat. Eat the food. EAT THE FOOD!
That’s why I am proud of being an European!
Here we would have named him Lorenzo.
The French have Bros? The French have Bros.