European News: A Million Norwegians Watched A Show About Knitting And Drunk French Dudes Stole A Circus Llama

Let’s check in with Europe, shall we?

First of all, in Norway, 1.3 million people tuned in on a Friday night to watch something called National Knitting Evening, which is part of the country’s “Slow TV” phenomenon, and featured people literally just knitting and talking about knitting for twelve full hours. This 1.3 million figure may not seem like a lot, until you step back and realize that there are only five million or so people living in the country. Knitting. A 12-hour show about knitting pulled a Super Bowl type market share in Norway. That’s so crazy it actually makes this next story seem kind of reasonable, which is really saying something, because…

A BUNCH OF DRUNKEN FRENCH DUDES STOLE A CIRCUS LLAMA AND TOOK HIM AROUND FOR A NIGHT ON THE TOWN…

For one group of young men in the south-western city of Bordeaux, a recent evening on the town took a turn worthy of the ‘Hangover’ movies, when they were photographed kidnapping a circus llama and taking him on a tram ride in the city. The five drunk lads, apparently unwilling to call a halt to their fun after closing time, stumbled across a circus animal enclosure in the early hours of Thursday morning, and led away a llama named Serge (after the French crooner Serge Lama). Parading their new pal through the city streets, they even managed to take him on an adventure on one of Bordeaux’s trams (see picture below), though it’s not clear what fare they paid. [The Local]

… AND THE LLAMA’S OWNER, WHO THE ARTICLE INTRODUCES AS “OUTRAGED CIRCUS DIRECTER JEAN BEATOR,” WAS ALL “EH, BOYS WILL BE BOYS, I GUESS” AND DROPPED THE CHARGES:

“[We’ve had] quite a few more people coming to see the circus show over the last few days, due to the incident,” he recognized, adding “I have nothing against these lads.”

Stay weird, Europe.

(via Gawker)