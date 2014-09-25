Everybody Can Relax, Because Popples Are Finally Being Brought Back To Life On Netflix

YOU GUYS … *deep breath* … THE POPPLES ARE BACK!

*crickets*

Ok, FINE, everybody born after 1982, allow me to explain. In 1986, a subsidiary company of American Greetings birthed Popples unto the world. They were brightly-colored creatures that were kind of like a cross between teddy bears and kangaroos only their pouches were on their backs and they put themselves into the pouches. Looking back, it seems like maybe not the most Darwin-esque survival tactic, which is probably why Popples only lasted into the mid-90s before extinction.

Still though, they were pretty cool, and I’d have to say on a scale of plush merchandise with corresponding animated series, I liked them not quite as much as the Wuzzles and Care Bears but certainly more than the Snorks, if that clears anything up.

Entertainment Weekly broke news earlier today of the new Netflix series coming out:

Produced by Saban Brands with ZAG Entertainment exclusively for the streaming site, the 26 half-hour episodes will be available beginning in late 2015. The show follows the adventures of the five Best Popple Pals in the “colorful world of Popplopolis.” Despite the fact that they have good intentions, they often find themselves coming up with crazy methods to escape the “mayhem” they’ve caused.

Oh, I can only imagine the zany situations they’ll get themselves into! The names of the five Best Popple Pals are Bubbles, Sunny, Lulu, Izzy, and Yikes — which is f*cking horsesh*t because everybody knows that the original Popples specifically only had P-names. Everybody knows that.

I guess we’ll just have to wait a year to see how this new class of Popples holds up. I mean, not that I plan to watch or anything since I’m clearly an adult, so … I’ll just stop talking now.