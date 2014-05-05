Everyone Is Mad At Leslie Jones Of ‘SNL,’ Because Everyone Is An Idiot

To counteract the blinding whiteness of Colin Jost, Leslie Jones, a writer and stand-up comedian, was asked to come onto Weekend Update during this week’s SNL to discuss Lupita Nyong’o winning People’s Most Beautiful award. The conversation quickly turned into jokes about slavery (“I would be the No. 1 slave draft pick”), and it was very funny, and very different from anything SNL has done in years.

And of course people are pissed. Here’s a sample reaction:

There are hundreds more just like that, but you get the idea: “I AM OFFENDED BECAUSE I DON’T GET SATIRE.” Things got so bad for Jones, she eventually felt compelled to explain her routine.

Ok I wasn’t gonna say any thing because I know that dumb people know how to use the computer too, but now this is so ridiculous. Where is the rape idiots. I said nothing about rape you f*cking morons. I was talking about being match to another strong brother. Not being rape by white man. What part of this joke that wasn’t true? I would have been used for breeding straight up. That’s my reality. And it saddens me that BLACK PEOPLE bitch and moan about the most stupid sh*t. I’m a comic it is my job to take things and make them funny to make you think. Especially the painful things. Why are y’all so mad. This joke was written from the pain that one night I realized that black men don’t really f*ck with me and why am I single. And that in slave days I would have always had a man cause of breeding. If anybody should be offended is white folks cause it’s what they did. Y’all so busy trying to be self righteous you miss what the joke really is. Very sad I have to defend myself to black people. Now I’m betting if Chris Rock or Dave Chappelje did that joke or jay z or Kanye put in a rap they would be called brilliant. Cause they all do this type of material. Just cause it came from a strong black woman who ain’t afraid to be real y’all mad. So here is my announcement black folks, you won’t stop me and Im gonna go even harder cause we too f*cking sensitive and instead of make lemonade out of lemons we just suck the sour juice from the lemons. Wake up. I wouldn’t be able to do a joke like that if I didn’t know my history or proud of where I came from and who I am. (Via)

Where’s the outrage over the Stanx sketch? That offended me, and comedy in general.