Everyone Is Mad At Leslie Jones Of ‘SNL,’ Because Everyone Is An Idiot

To counteract the blinding whiteness of Colin Jost, Leslie Jones, a writer and stand-up comedian, was asked to come onto Weekend Update during this week’s SNL to discuss Lupita Nyong’o winning People’s Most Beautiful award. The conversation quickly turned into jokes about slavery (“I would be the No. 1 slave draft pick”), and it was very funny, and very different from anything SNL has done in years.
And of course people are pissed. Here’s a sample reaction:
There are hundreds more just like that, but you get the idea: “I AM OFFENDED BECAUSE I DON’T GET SATIRE.” Things got so bad for Jones, she eventually felt compelled to explain her routine.
Ok I wasn’t gonna say any thing because I know that dumb people know how to use the computer too, but now this is so ridiculous. Where is the rape idiots. I said nothing about rape you f*cking morons. I was talking about being match to another strong brother. Not being rape by white man. What part of this joke that wasn’t true? I would have been used for breeding straight up. That’s my reality. And it saddens me that BLACK PEOPLE bitch and moan about the most stupid sh*t. I’m a comic it is my job to take things and make them funny to make you think. Especially the painful things. Why are y’all so mad. This joke was written from the pain that one night I realized that black men don’t really f*ck with me and why am I single. And that in slave days I would have always had a man cause of breeding.
If anybody should be offended is white folks cause it’s what they did. Y’all so busy trying to be self righteous you miss what the joke really is. Very sad I have to defend myself to black people. Now I’m betting if Chris Rock or Dave Chappelje did that joke or jay z or Kanye put in a rap they would be called brilliant. Cause they all do this type of material. Just cause it came from a strong black woman who ain’t afraid to be real y’all mad. So here is my announcement black folks, you won’t stop me and Im gonna go even harder cause we too f*cking sensitive and instead of make lemonade out of lemons we just suck the sour juice from the lemons. Wake up. I wouldn’t be able to do a joke like that if I didn’t know my history or proud of where I came from and who I am. (Via)
Where’s the outrage over the Stanx sketch? That offended me, and comedy in general.
I laughed. It was super out-of-left-field as they basically shook up a soda can and opened it onto the audience. Weekend Update needed a shot in the arm.
Exactly. Hoping for more of this. If they aren’t pissing people off, they aren’t doing their job.
I hope she’s a regular. She was funny. Dark humour is the best kind of humour.
wow, she is very well spoken.
I’m not sure whether I should proud that no fellow uproxxer (uproxxian?) took this for more than satire, or disappointed that there’s no bait takers to laugh at.
Ah yes,but her prose are in a desperate need of a copy editor
Its okay for him to make a comment like that because he has a black friend!
I am also easily offended by stuff and things! Grrrrrrrrr!! Someone get me to a computer so that the world will know of my outrage! And will someone please unbunch my panties?
Seriously, good for her and I hope she continues to do what she loves.
I loved it, she should sit co-anchor with Cecily Strong. Also, you people from the US need to ease up…be chill and mellow like us here in Canada
I agree, although I think it mostly has to do with your laws regarding the use of soft drugs.
Stop trying to make Canada sound like a cartoon. Plenty of people aren’t “chill and mellow” in Canada, myself included.
This is pretty much how she was on Comic View, but I wouldn’t expect a lot of people who were offended by this to know that. I thought it was funny *shrug*
This was the high point of the episode.
I want this woman on every episode.
I wasn’t offended by this bit in the least.
On a related note – You can’t just call everything that offends people “satire” all the time and blame them for note getting it. Especially when it isn’t satire.
I was thinking about something earlier, that comedy has to take risks in order to remain funny and relevant. Robert Downey Jr. got nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Topic Thunder. His character was controversial, so were other aspects of the movie. Like the use of the word retard. That word is so controversial right now my tablet’s auto correct doesn’t recognize it and tv stations beep it out on cable broadcasts of the film. But RDJ’s performance was so good that he made a fairly forgettable comedy into a classic.
This isn’t a new concept by any means, just worth pointing it out for people who spend far too much time getting upset over things that really aren’t worth it. Just because something makes you feel uncomfortable, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have real value, or that you can’t still like it.
You never go full retard.
She absolutely killed it…People offended by this are stupid and don’t understand satire. Or humor in general for that matter.
Well she is right about the Chapelle and Chris Rock thing. Jokes about slavery is their bread and butter and no one gets offended (much). but seeing a woman be that blunt does not sit well with some people.
Didn’t she even say something like she’d be the number one pick in a racial draft? So yeah, this was definitely something Chappelle would get (and has gotten) away with.
As a black person, I wasn’t offended at all. Also, I’m not a black person but I feel that starting my comment that way helped ease off the crazies.
As a crazy person, I am now offended. According to the clown in my head.
Twitter is the perfect database to track all of the idiots and the morons. It is almost the perfect program.
All ‘married men’ are by definition slave owners.
everybody is so goddamned offended by everything. I hate people. I really do.
This comment offends me deeply.
I take offense to your offended…ness.
I thought her bit was pretty f’n funny. What I’m more shocked about is that black people watch NBC.
While I agree with the sentiment of it, her Twitter response to the oh-so-offended jackasses looks like it was written by KSK’s own PFT Commenter.
Yeah, just your scummy piece-of-shit ancestors.
Jimmy the Greek wants his job back.
Actually white people aren’t even the only people who owned slaves. Slavery has been a part of damn near every culture that has ever existed on this planet up until around 300 years ago when people in power finally started thinking it might be a bad thing. Pretty much every person who’s living today has good odds of having ancestors that both were and owned slaves.
Ok, ok. I’ll play Devil’s Advocate here, since you all seem to be wanting it. I do not think it’s a good idea to let white people think they can laugh at jokes about slavery. If you will all remember, Dave Chapelle quit his show because he was uncomfortable with the way some white people were enjoying his skits.
Dave Chappelle, for all his true genius, isn’t right about everything.
And in any situation it’s not wise to avoid doing something just because a fraction of the audience isn’t going to take it the right way.
If true, that would be the new stupidest reason ever to quite something.
I can’t imagine Chris Rock or Richard Pryor ever created such an imaginary problem. And I’m fairly sure Rock would then make it part of his routine. “You see, you’re all laughing but some of y’all are laughing for the wrong reason!…”
@Homo_Erectus – well, it is true to an extent. it’s one of the reasons Chappelle quit. it’s a stupid reason, but it’s also not “made up”. there ARE dumb white people that laugh at this stuff for the wrong reason. that doesn’t mean the jokes shouldn’t be told though.
I’m not trying to defend racism or slavery here but people have to get off this completely false notion that black people were the only people ever to be slaves. In fact there is plenty of historical evidence to back up the fact that there have been many black slave owners throughout history. If you go read an accurate history book or 2 you’ll see that slavery was a large part of the culture of every part of the world at some point and one thing was always universally true, being a slave was awful.
@Homo_Erectus: Chris Rock had a very famous routine that he stopped precisely because he thought it gave the wrong people the right to talk about something he thought they shouldn’t. There’s a good chance you know what I’m talking about, but it;s not hard to Google it if not.
Meh. Why not? No one alive today, black or white, participated in the particular institution of slavery that Jones is talking about, and I dare say a majority of white and black people agree that slavery was a very, very bad thing. Why shouldn’t we be able to laugh about the evil things done by others whose skin happened to look the same as our own? And, for what it’s worth, in this day and age, there are probably as many white slaves as there are black ones, if not more.
In any event, this anger is clearly directed at the black person who told the jokes, rather than at the white people who may have laughed at it.
Being called “bitch,” even jokingly, in front of my kids at Disney Land would be enough for me to gladly tell everyone on Earth to go fuck themselves to death.
@sage – not saying you’re wrong, but where did he say that? i just assumed he stopped the “blacks/niggers” bit (i assume that’s what you mean?) because he recorded it for his special at the end of the tour and tossed it after that because that’s what comedians generally do.
@dissident: That’s a fair assumption, it’s just never how I’ve heard it. He even talked about it in a 60 minutes interview. Essentially he believed that people who were racist saw it and thought that gave them the right to say the n word, so he killed it.
Though, in fairness, he did a joke about “When can white people say the “N” word” that I imagine sprung from that, and is almost as funny as that bit. So, pulling comedy from spoiled comedy is pretty impressive.
White people aren’t allowed to enjoy Chapelle’s show? Oh hell naw!
I think you need to adjust the settings on your TV. Maybe you were watching with the volume down?
Couldn’t agree more – not funny at all. The entire show (except for the Beygency PRE-TAPED bit) was dreadful. This show has been flatlining all year. It’s amazing they’ve dumped two of their best pre-taped sketches over the last few weeks given the lameness of the live material (R.I.P. Zap! and Wing).
I thought she killed that routine. It was great. And people are dumb. So… yay? I think?
You didn’t like the Stanx commercial? YOU DIDN’T LIKE THE STANX COMMERCIAL???
So many people could take a lesson from this woman about moving on and leaving history in the past where it belongs to be learned from. If more would stop pretending that they were personally involved in slavery, we as a nation might be able to be a more cohesive unit.
Except that many of us are still personally affected by slavery.
I’d accept “were,” but not “owned.”
Of course it’s funny…when you’re white. We’re used to seeing black people on TV acting foolish. I’m sure a lot of black people were offended for once again, looking foolish on tv. All the complaining of not having black women on snl, ans they laid a huge egg. Should of waited to find the right one, and not just anyone.
You do realize she wrote her own material. No “white” person made her do that sketch.
Anew Wondrous Star Named Lesle Jones has whirlwind-ed into the Heavens, God seen a need long ago twas for a beautiful soul to be uniquely strong of heart-filled to running over with kindness toward knowing how hard the events layered in ages truly have been, crying out from long ago, “The truths are the Songs of Winds Returning!”
Please rejoice with greatness and when needed search with Angels the Higher Powers Of Understandings. Being Women And Men Were Very Much Different Then.
An Age Of Unbelievable Human-power set to toll the controls of horses ox’s along with mules all being drive to meet scheduled steamboats and the iron horses, poor lives were placed on the Anvil of Life as the working one’s those of the Greatness achieved by the enslavement of Africa’s strongest done the work to build a Greater Nation that being made-up from Tears, Sweated Rivers Onto Anew Land Where Tears of Hope Fell North, South, East And West, onward onward ordered ordered with sometimes finding the Birth of Anew Star Where Wishes of Hope fell onto strong women and men under another days sun did roll and turn the heavy grounds now well plowed. Knowing They’ll be backbreaking work come morning, There were time when Brave of Women of all colors give birth in the fields afterwards returning to work that day, Being Women And Men Were Much Different Then!
Education Is The Key To Greatness After All Our Chains Aren’t Broken! “Great Works To Be Done By Those Willing And yes, It’s Along Ways To Plow, Dear God Knows That Too!
May All Be Witness To Unbelievable Doors Opening Before you Dear Lovely One!
Those Event Will Set Stages, Being so, Your Beautiful Dreams Become True Miss Lesle Jone’s, I ask of Jesus Christ to lead you on Your Great Journey, Amen.
From a fan, Please be kind with your wordings. Being this Old Worlds has no true need of profanity, Thank You!
Perhaps Jones does not see that slavery is not okay and not funny. This week 300 girls are enslaved, parents frantic and it is not funny at all. To add to insult she implied that Black women produce super athletes and somehow are strong and beautiful in this. But, slave women were raped, beaten and taken from their men and families. And in some states slavery still exist right here in the good old America. As a child I remember being called a dog, saw hangings, KKK rallies and segregation at its worse. And the horror of being taken, whipped then raped only to produce for White men and women who thought it funny.is disgusting-just because of their skin color. This is in no way funny. And Don Lemon No and hell no she will not be let go nor the writers who by the way are idiots. Sterling is a prime example of this so called fun time. He insulted two women and all women really and insulted man Black men and young men by thinking them less than worthwhile. So join him in that by making mothers less by implying they are producers of super stars and ball players. Wow. You sink to the lowest level by letting the writers of SNL get away with this. Slavery is not funny nor was it ever. It was in poor taste and offensive. Comedy has changed indeed when it takes human suffering to be funny.
I hope Naacp; Black caucus, Al Sharpton jump all over this. Disgusting. Tell all of these girls when they are found how funny it is to be enslaved and sold. What idiots you are.
Here is my reply,
There is nothing beautiful or strong in slavery. It is degrading and less than human.[youtu.be]
I watched the skit and laughed. As a dark-skinned woman I understand exactly where she was coming from. Before you criticize understand that the best comedy comes from some painful truths. Black women were treated a brood mares and wet nurses. We were treated as commodities not people, which by the way was the point of the skit. Go back and listen to the comedy/commentary of Red Foxx, Richard Pryor and Moms Mabley before you criticize Leslie Jones. Everyone is so busy outraged that they are not looking at the truths.
Besides SNL has always pushed the envelope and put PC aside. Will you be as outraged when you watch “Rosemary’s Baby” on Sunday night? I wonder.
Seems to me this is most offensive thing she said, “If anybody should be offended is white folks cause it’s what they did.”
Really? I’m supposed to take responsibility for the crimes of a bunch of dead people because I have the same skin color? That’s an incredibly racist thing to say.
Should all black people take responsibility because a black person knocked off a 7-11 last night?
SNL hasn’t been even remotely funny in over 10 years.
Leslie Jones has a very limited vocabulary, otherwise she would need to use so much profanity. It’s not. Funny and she’s not funny spewing ghetto ignorance to audiences around the world. You’re supposed to be funny. I don’t think she knows what means since she is too busy defending stupidness. SNL made a poor choice for it’s first black female comedian. She mustn’t stay.
So getting so upset at the idiots who are getting so upset is… Better… I guess?
Look. If no one ended up making a big stink about this her moment on Weekend Update would have gone the way of every other forgotten bit and no one would ever remember her. So she can “FAKE ANGERY” all she needs to but she should be thanking everyone for blowing this out of purportion.
Don’t get so upset.
so, white people thought it was funny and black people didn’t think it was funny? something tells me she’s going to be just fine. she knows what her audience wants and its the perpetuation of stereotypes, white folks love that shit.
I didn’t care for the skit. But not for the reasons that many may suppose.
I don’t adhere to the code of respectability politics that say African Americans must always behave in an upright, dignified, manner in front of white folks. Frankly, I couldn’t care less what white folks think.
My slight dislike of the piece is also NOT due to the belief that slavery is too sensitive a topic for levity. No subject is out of bounds in comedy, not even very painful or tragic things. Skillful comics can make ANY subject funny. It all depends on how that subject is handled.
I have no problem with Ms. Jones using comedy to work out her personal issues about feeling rejected by black men because of her looks. All comedians do that. Without painful personal issues, there’d be no comedy.
What I didn’t like is that she used a sledgehammer to make her points while a scapel might have been more effective.
Seeing Miss Jones’ attitudes about the concept of black women’s desirability as it is presented in mainstream and black media, made me wish that this topic had been tackled by someone like comedian Retta.
Why? Because Retta is NOBODY’S victim. She posesses such wit and total self-confidence bordering on arrogance, that she’d just KNOW that any black man who rejected her because she is dark-skinned and plus-sized, has something wrong with HIM. And she’d be correct!
Retta, by her very existence, dispells all the stereotypes about plus-sized women with dark skin. She’s well-dressed, sophisticated, well-educated, well-read, comfortable in her own skin, is a bit of a Renaissance woman, is sharp as a tack and she’s sexy. And best of all, her comedy is darkly subversive and informed by her keen intelligence.
In other words, Retta would have made her point in much smarter and pointed way.
This appearance on Conan O’Brian perfectly illustrates her super-smart brand of humor.
I believe every word Ms. Jones said was true. I appreciated for once hearing a young healthy Black woman address the issue of forced breeding of African slaves in the old USA. That she did it, through humor and not plain simple anger was amazing to me and again so appreciated.
But I think her skit was less about the abuses of slavery than it was about exclusionary standards of beauty and the fact that a woman’s worth is too frequently based on her looks. .
She thinks she doesn’t get attention from men because she isn’t conventionally attractive. She’s saying that even when the definition of mainstream beauty is expanded to include a dark skinned woman with African features, that still leaves out women like her because she isn’t by MOST people’s standards, a feminine looking beauty like Lupita.
She’s lamenting the fact that the only worth that anyone would have seen in her is her ability to breed strong, healthy children during slavery days.
Being of black ancestry and also notably drop dead gorgeous , I get bored with people trying desperately to explain shit..USA was built on violence, crime and murder..black,white, he said she said..enough!!!!! Live your goddamnned lives and quit being so fucking racist.. No body is better than nobody!!!
Leslie Jones you are a “strong black woman”, but you are also an “illiterate black woman”. I could barely interpret that.
She is right though, this PC crap needs to stop. People need to grow up. People need to stop getting offended about every difference in values. I liked her skit.
People are so sensitive these days, I thought she was hilarious, and bold, and loud!! love her, hope they bring her back!!!!!!!!!!!!!
>Actually white people aren’t even the only people who owned slaves.
I hear this a lot, followed by “Jews were slaves in Egypt” or some such thing. Some example more than A THOUSAND years ago. The significance of white-imposed slavery is that it happened recently. The other very significant fact is that we enslaved another race. Generally slavery when it happened, happened with one people enslaving one another within their own race – often due to crimes committed or debts. We made the choice to isolate one race as inferior and decide they were worthy of slavery. There are clear differences with white slavery.
I have to agree. Except when she said she didn’t like working for white people now; and y’all pay me. Other than that; it was just awkward.
I bet Miss Lisa wouldn’t make a joke about the Jewish women caught in the holocaust like she did the slavery one. Oh, it’s so funny to you white folks because you love to marginalize slavery and what better way to do than to have an ignorant ar.se black person do it for you. I bet you Lorne Michaels wouldn’t have approved a holocaust skit. Black folks WTFU…