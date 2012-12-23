Everyone Stop And Look At These Dogs Dressed As Walter White And Jesse Pinkman

The would-be sequel to “Coolest Parents Ever Dress Kids As Walt and Jesse,” now starring dogs.

–Barking Bad?

–Walter White: The Hasidic Years?

–I Am the One Who Barks?

–Do I Not Mark My Territory?

–Yeah! Bitch! But Like The Female Dog Definition of Bitch?

Just something to ponder (pawder?) over the next few days. Happy holidays y’all.

(Via Reddit)