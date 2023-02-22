Good news: we are finally about to make it through the dead of winter. Bad news: those springtime showers and allergies might keep you inside anyway. Fortunately, there’s a ton of new TV shows and movies to binge on Netflix, including the second installment of You Season 4, which recently left fans hanging with a midseason finale. Speaking of hanging, The Hangover trilogy is about to land in the Netflix back library, and never forget that this is where two talented souls (the Joker director Todd Phillips and the Chernobyl creator/The Last Of Us showrunner Craig Mazin) made their early bread and butter.

As well, Chris Rock is about to launch a new kind of comedy special on this streaming service, and lovers of high fantasy and true crime can also get their fix with fresh selections. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in March.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix standup special streaming 3/4)

Chris Rock has “got to play that Tamborine,” and we ranked that special at the top of our Best Stand-Up Specials on Netflix list. Fortunately, Rock is not only back for another event, but this should be quite an experiment. Selective Outrage will stream as Netflix’s first live-streamed event at 10:00pm EST on release day. Anything could happen, as Rock already knows from hosting the Oscars. This set takes place in Maryland, and of course, you’ll be able to stream this puppy after the fact if you can’t make it live.

You: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 3/9)

Joe Goldberg has another new name, and largely a new personality, given that he’s a fake professor in London. He’s also fallen into a pit of relative despair, but the masses are still clicking, so tune in to see what the show has in store for him (he’s the one being stalked these days) after all that stalking and killing. Don’t expect too much sexy time from this season, however, because Penn Badgley has been there and done that, thank you very much.

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 3/16)

Here comes more heartwrenching choices to be made in a world that strongly resembles 19th century Russia, where an orphan must survive the best way that she knows how while also dealing with the darkness of the Shadow Fold. This show returns with a loyal fandom for a story where approximately half of the world can work some sort of magic, and we’re truly living in a golden age of high fantasy on the streaming services.

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix film streaming 3/32)

Did the world need a second installment of the zany comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston? Probably not, but people will watch it anyway. The leading duo characters are now kind-of legit detectives who are aiming to make their own P.I. agency a real thing, and they end up on a private island for a destination wedding that of course turns into a crime scene where everyone is a suspect (don’t stop us if you’ve seen this one). The stakes are higher, and eventually, these two will make it to France.

Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix documentary streaming 3/22)

True crime devotees, the time has come for a deep dive into the 1993 Waco siege, which somehow lasted 51 whole days. The story of David Koresh’s cult-leaderdom is still layered in so much disturbing detail, and this project promises to reveal unearthed footage that emerged from within the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, along with raw footage from news coverage that never materialized on TV. Director Tiller Russell (Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer) helms this story, so expect intensity.

Avail. TBA

Agent Elvis

Furies

I Am Georgina: Season 2

Avail. 3/1

Cheat

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl