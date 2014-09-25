‘Boobs On The Ground’? Fox News Cracks Sexist Jokes About Female Pilot Who Bombed ISIS

If you haven’t heard yet, 35-year-old United Arab Emirates fighter pilot Mariam Al Mansouri led a squadron of F-16 Falcons in the first airstrike for her country against ISIS on Monday. Al Mansouri graduated flight school in 2007 and was the first of just three women to join the Emirati air force when they began accepting women. She is, in a nutshell, a hero and all around inspirational human being.
Enter Fox News. During a Wednesday airing of The Five, female anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle took some airtime to honor this amazing woman and her achievements, while her mouth-breathing co-hosts Greg Gutfield and Eric Bolling chimed in to yuk yuk some zingers. As Guilfoyle mentioned how in some countries in that region, women aren’t even allowed to drive, Gutfield hee-haw’ed that “the problem [was], after she bombed it she couldn’t park it” while his sidekick made a dumb “boobs on the ground” joke.
Even Guilfoyle — who literally works for Fox News and is used to (and probably participates in) this sexist sh*theelery on a regular basis — seemed extremely disappointed in her co-hosts. Hey boys, you forgot the one about how she took down ISIS, but still can’t kill a spider on her own. That one’s on the house. Or how about the one with the pampered, whitebread Fox News hosts who make crappy jokes because otherwise they’d have to come to terms with the fact that a woman could hand their asses to them?
Even Larry the Cable Guy is offended at the lack of effort in those jokes.
I wonder if Kim Guilfoyle starts day drinking to deal. I mean she has to, these people are terrible
Probably has a flask hidden under her desk. Lord knows I would.
But she’s kinda terrible herself.
Still though, it has to eat away at her insides, at one point soe probably wanted to be a respected journalist.
Always hilarious that from the perpetually asshurt set about President Obama saluting with a coffee cup or putting his feet up or whatever, as soon as something really offensive happens you mouth breathers climb out of the wood work to whine people get overly sensitive.
@some guy Agreed. The fact that it diminishes her accomplishments aside it’s actually just a series of tired jokes.
Let me fix that for you:
Boobs
Equals
Never
Getting
Homologous
And
Zany
Identities
+1
@Surly Thor – Just thought I’d beat others to the punch.
With two years until the election, I dub this “Hillary’s Law”, where any discussion of or about her will inevitably draw out a Benghazi reference.
If somebody smarter than me wants to put this into Wikipedia I’m willing to share all financial credit.
Is it sexist if he would make the same joke about guys? Like I could see him saying “dicks on the ground” or “balls on the ground” too and loving himself for it.
Well seeing as they would never make that joke sure it would be equally as sexist and poor joke form.
Honestly I’m just shocked the UAE has female pilots, I thought they still arrested rape victims for being raped.
I can see him just repeating “balls” for several minutes and laughing.
But it wasn’t funny or even in context. If she was a front line soldier the boobs/boots thing might work but she was a pilot. It was, very simply, a bad attempt at humor by an asshat.
LMAO at the Foxbots acting like anyone who thinks this is ridiculous needs to “take a joke.” We’ll talk about that when your boy learns how to fucking make one, bros.
What? Someone tried making a joke? On foxnews?? This is unacceptable! How dare they?!
I mean if it was really clever, okay, but mediocre jokes?!? I will never watch this channel again!
I’m so angry right now!
Hurry, someone please call me hypocritical because I’m a republican! I get “butthurt” about other things, and therefore I should be outraged at these awful people making awful jokes and helping this world be a more awful place.
This whole situation is just awful, and I don’t have a thesaurus handy.
If The Five ever needs a Six, we have a solid comedian right here!
I wish it had been an american but il settle for it just being a woman? Wtf źzzzzzz
Did anyone mention her closet full of military issue combat boots yet? She never even wears half of them!
Women be shoppin’ and praisin’ Allah and killin’ ISIS, man.
WHAAA! FoxNews commenter made a joke. Why he soooo mean? Lighten up fags.
Distracting from the point of what? People get offended at offensive shit? Neither statement was a very funny “joke” and they were needlessly demeaning to a member of a class that is already hella demeaned in their native country.
America is supposed to be better than the UAE not more slack jawed. But I’m sure you complain all the time you can’t call people fags and n words because of political correctness.
A lady pilot!? Gee willikers!
Yeah, Fox News personalities are always getting fired for making off-color remarks. Fuckin’ PC central over there. I don’t know how any of them can stand it.
Oh god who gives a fuck
I found this kind of funny “boobs on the ground” lol People need to lighten up
Are you kidding me? As much vile crap as come out of the other channels anchors mouths and you are bitching about this. My god, Go to a Late night comedians show and you will get worse, Or even go watch Bill mahers night show for worse. Grow up and stop cryin’!
Jesus, this comment section is worse than youtube… I bet you 100% that all the imbeciles saying “lighten up” and who are screaming about “PC POLICE” are white, heterosexual men who couldn’t possibly fathom what it’s like not to be privileged in every aspect of society. Y’all are the worst trolls.
So enters Fox News. My God, the people that write crap like this have their heads way up their asses. FOX NEWS broke the story. They thought it was news worthy and then a couple of sexist assholes made fun of it. But all the never do wells blame it on Fox News. They then accuse Guilfoyle — “who literally works for Fox News and is used to (and probably participates in) this sexist sh*theelery on a regular basis” of aiding and abetting.
The people whom wrote this ‘article’ are no better than the idiots that made fun of it.
the two low life men from fox at least she is doing something about terrorism and you two jerks give men a bad name but bet neither of you have worn a military uniform and defended your country. to busy being idiots and finding fault with others. As a veteran and from a long line of veterans you have the freedom to be idiots because of people like me and the Major. She has more courage then either of you even to losing her family by being disowned. I am glad I am not the parent of either of you because I would be ashamed to admit I was. You owe her an apology as well as all women who have worn a military uniform.