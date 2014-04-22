Everything You Weren’t Asking About Mimi Faust And The Most Pirated Sex Tape Ever

Everything about this story is ridiculous, so let’s break it down, point by point.

1. Mimi Faust is one of the “stars” of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, VH1’s spinoff of Love & Hip Hop. Her boyfriend is Nikko Smith, whose biggest claim to fame is not being the Nikko Smith who competed on American Idol once. Together, Faust and Smith made a sex tape, Scandal in Atlanta, that not so coincidentally came out a month before season three of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta begins.

2. If Scandal in Atlanta was a movie, it’d be Avatar.

The Love & Hip Hop sex tape has overtaken the Kim Kardashian skin flick in popularity — in fact it’s already the most pirated sex tape of all time…The full length L&HH sex tape was officially released at midnight — and a rep for Vivid tells TMZ … in just 9 hours, the company sent out more than 1,200 cease-and-desist letters to websites that were illegally hosting it. Since the release at midnight, we’re told Vivid’s website has been raking in new memberships — averaging 15 new joins every MINUTE. (Via)

3. The market will soon be saturated with Love & Hip Hop & Sex.

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena allegedly has a sex tape, according to Media Take Out. According to the report, the adult film company was able get hands on a video featuring Mena involved with none other than herself. The naughty footage shows Mena “doing ALL kinds of freaky stuff alone.” The video was reportedly “initially stolen.” But the company has now acquired it and are reaching out to Erica to find out if she is also keen on making “REAL MONEY by releasing it for $.” (Via)

4. At one point in the tape, Mimi hangs onto a shower rod while Nikko, um, does his thing. The general public’s response: “IN ROD WE TRUST,” apparently.

Demand is going through the roof for gymnastics-strength shower rods — thanks to Mimi Faust’s acrobatics — and Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, and Walmart are struggling to keep up. We called employees at each of the major retailers (from Georgia to Cali) and we’re getting the same story — ever since the trailer for Mimi’s sex tape came out, people have been racing to purchase their own super-strong shower rods to recreate the Mimi experience. (Via)

And because it’s 2014, there’s even a parody Twitter account.

5. Ha?

6. Don’t worry everyone, Steve Harvey has chimed in.

And this thing that y’all sitting on, this thing that every man got to have — your body, that precious jewel that’s in the most hidden place on your body. Think about that. God is smart, that’s why he put it where he put it because it’s hard to get to. We can’t get to it unless you show it to us or you give it to us. Think about that for a minute. Don’t pass it around like it ain’t nothing to it, because you’re actually sitting on a gold mine. Please act like it young ladies. Act like you’re sitting on a gold mine because it is what every man is after and we will pay dearly for it. (Via)

Now let us never speak of Steve Harvey saying “precious jewel” again.

Via TMZ