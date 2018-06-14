Practice Self-Care, Follow The Fake ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Answer Account On Twitter

Okay, you’re scrolling through Twitter.

[scrolling]

Someone is upset about the news.

[scrolling]

Someone quote-tweeted a bad tweet from a fringe political pundit you’ve never heard of.

[scrolling]

A comedian you followed four years ago is mad about the news.

[scrolling]

Someone quote-tweeted the bad tweet again.

[scrolling]

Cabbage mangler?

Hell yeah, cabbage mangler. This is just one of the tweets from the Wheel Of Fortune Answers Twitter account, which, yup, tweets out screencaps of unsolved Wheel of Fortune puzzles with just the dumbest and best guesses you can imagine. The account has only tweeted 64 times as of this writing and already has over 100,000 followers, all of them earned.

Look.

Look again.

