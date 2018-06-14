Twitter

Okay, you’re scrolling through Twitter.

[scrolling]

Someone is upset about the news.

[scrolling]

Someone quote-tweeted a bad tweet from a fringe political pundit you’ve never heard of.

[scrolling]

A comedian you followed four years ago is mad about the news.

[scrolling]

Someone quote-tweeted the bad tweet again.

[scrolling]

CABBAGE MANGLER pic.twitter.com/tfw9gk4DK6 — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 14, 2018

Cabbage mangler?

Hell yeah, cabbage mangler. This is just one of the tweets from the Wheel Of Fortune Answers Twitter account, which, yup, tweets out screencaps of unsolved Wheel of Fortune puzzles with just the dumbest and best guesses you can imagine. The account has only tweeted 64 times as of this writing and already has over 100,000 followers, all of them earned.

Look.

BANQUET OF ROCKS pic.twitter.com/Lx0unUlDYI — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 12, 2018

Look again.