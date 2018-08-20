Amazon/Netflix/NBC

There are a lot of television shows. Perhaps you’ve heard, or noticed, when a friend comes up to you and tells you about a show they love and you say “Oh, is that new?” only to find out it’s in the middle of its fourth season. It’s hard enough to keep up with the shows that are out there currently, let alone the flurry of exciting new ones that premiere every week or two throughout the year. That’s where we come in. We are here to help. Welcome to the Uproxx 2018 Fall TV Preview.

Below, our crew of TV experts — Brian Grubb, Pilot Viruet, and Josh Kurp — has highlighted some of the most intriguing new and returning shows. Julia Roberts and Jim Carrey are coming to television. Old favorites like BoJack and The Good Place are back. Matthew Weiner and Kurt Sutter have new shows. Again, it’s a lot to sort through. Consider this a first step in the process.

Then, below that, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of all the announced premiere dates between today and December. Need to know when your preferred iteration of NCIS comes back? We got you. Want to know when your favorite sitcom or Chicago-based municipal service drama returns? Those are down there, too. We can figure all of this out if we do it together.

Let’s give it a shot.

Disenchantment (August 17, Netflix)

It’s hard not comparing Disenchantment to other shows. It’s from the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama… on the same streaming service as fellow animated series BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth (both of which are fantastic for VERY different reasons)… with a fantasy setting that invites comparisons to Game of Thrones. But, despite some early tone-setting bumps along the way, Disenchantment is very much its own thing.

Set in the fictional and very violent kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows slacker princess Bean (voiced by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson), who’d rather drink with her friends, the ever-optimistic elf Elfo (Nat Faxon) and an agent-of-chaos demon named LucI (Eric Andre), than get married. The rest of the cast is made up of a who’s-who of Simpsons and Futurama voices, including John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and Billy West. There’s enough potential in the early episodes to believe that Disenchantment will live happily ever after. — Josh Kurp

Jack Ryan (August 31, Amazon)

The Jack Ryan character has, in the past, been played by everyone from Harrison Ford to Alec Baldwin to Ben Affleck in your various Patriot Games and Hunts for Red October. Now he’s coming to television and personified by John Krasinski. The former Office star and Quiet Place director plays a young version of the familiar CIA operative, one who is just transitioning to field work under a new boss played by Wendell Pierce (The Wire). And yes, “transitioning to field work” means he starts out working in an office. It’s entirely unfair to chain Krasinski to the role that made him famous, and kudos to him for branching out to try cool new stuff, but if he turns and looks into the camera even one time we are changing the name of this show to Jim Halpert: Shadow Recruit. I’m sorry, but rules are rules. — Brian Grubb

Mayans M.C. (September 4, FX)

When Better Call Saul was first announced, the idea that it would someday be just as great as, if not better, than Breaking Bad was unimaginable. And yet, here we are. Could the same thing happen with Mayans M.C.? Sons of Anarchy was a rollercoaster of season-to-season quality, but when it was good, like in season two, it was goooooood. So far, it sounds like co-creator Kurt Sutter is making the right decisions. Mayans, which follows the Mayans Motorcycle Club, is set in a “post-Jax Teller world,” but it still features at least one Sons character in Marcus Álvarez (expect some other faces from the original series, though). Sutter also handed over some creative control to a diverse writers’ room. “I knew a white guy from Jersey should not be writing solely about Latino culture,” he said. He could do without the green screen (of death), too. — Josh Kurp

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (September 5, FXX)

The previous season of Always Sunny threw the show’s status quo for a loop in a few ways. Mac finally came out of the closet. Dennis had a kid and left Philadelphia. Charlie… no, Charlie is still Charlie. And all of that is fine. It’ll be fun to see how the show handles this new information and if it can maintain the quality that it’s had for over a decade now. But for me, the television junkie who also happens to be a lifelong fan of Philadelphia’s local professional sports franchises, the only thing about the upcoming season that matters is this sentence from a recent press release:

“Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

Riot punches on the house. — Brian Grubb

Kidding (September 9, Showtime)

Kidding is notable for two main reasons, at least in its pre-premiere state. The first is that the basic premise of the show is something along the lines of “What if Mr. Rogers had a mental breakdown and became clinically depressed?” The other is that this broken version of Mr. Rogers will be played by Jim Carrey. Carrey has not done television since his In Living Color days and, while Kidding is still kind of a comedy (it was created by David Holstein, whose previous credits include Weeds, if that helps), the better tip-off to its style and tone is that Carrey’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-collaborator Michael Gondry directs all the episodes of the first season. There are a lot of intriguing words in this paragraph so far and that’s before we get to words like “co-starring Catherine Keener and Judy Greer” and “Carrey’s character is named Mr. Pickles.” Definitely worth checking out, even if it’s just out of curiosity. — Brian Grubb

The Deuce (September 9, HBO)

It’s not exactly a surprise that The Deuce is a good show. It’s an HBO series from David Simon about the rise of pornography and it stars two James Francos and one Maggie Gyllenhaal and a ton of people you recognize from The Wire, including Method Man, who plays a 1970s pimp. You could do a lot worse than that if you were dreamcasting a prestige-type drama. The first season was mostly a foundational layer, with both Francos (he’s playing twins, one a straight shooter and one a sleazeball) getting waist-deep into organized crime and Gyllenhaal’s character starting her rise from Times Square sex worker to East Coast porno tycoon.

Simon and his team have such a great track record and feel when it comes to these types of stories about society’s underbelly (and what that underbelly says and reveals about the rest of society’s body) that there’s no reason to be anything less than excited about where this goes in season two. And you really should see Method Man as a 1970s pimp. So there are a few reasons to watch. — Brian Grubb

BoJack Horseman (September 14, Netflix)

Arguably the best animated series currently airing, BoJack Horseman is, at once, a comedy that manages to accurately portray depression, throw viewers into frequent existential crises, and provide an endless amount of animal puns — which will surely continue in season five. The last season was a bit of a departure, occasionally putting BoJack aside to spend more time with the women (particularly Princess Carolyn) and their places in the world, while also ending with the most hopeful finale of the show’s run. Although Netflix is tight-lipped on details, the next season looks to be just as interesting — and heartbreaking — with some new voices (that I won’t dare spoil here) and, as creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg teased, more focus on Diane’s background. — Pilot Viruet

Maniac (September 21, Netflix)

What, exactly, is Maniac? Great question. I’m glad I asked it. The short answer is “a new dark comedy about psychological issues and mysterious pharmaceutical tests that stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone as test subjects and Justin Theroux as an eccentric doctor named James Mantleray and was directed in its entirety by Cary Fukunaga.” The longer answer is “everything from the short answer plus an explanation about how it looks weird and unsettling and fascinating and also co-stars Sally Field.” There’s always a high-wire aspect to these types of ambitious series. It’s great if you can make it across. But if there’s a stumble and a wobble things can get dicey real fast. This looks really interesting, though, so fingers crossed. — Brian Grubb

9-1-1 (September 23, Fox)

9-1-1 burst on the scene last year with a baby in a toilet pipe 10 minutes into its premiere and never looked back. The latest network series from Ryan Murphy was really, impressively, apologetically wild. It was kind of fun. Bounce houses floated away with children in them, Angela Bassett shot a dude who was (allegedly) high on bath salts, Connie Britton performed an emergency Valentine’s Day tracheotomy on her 25-year-old sex addict firefighter date. That’s not even all of the things that happened. It’s not even close, to be honest. There were two different plane crashes and none of the first responders on the show mentioned the first crash during the second one, like it’s so common it’s not even worth mentioning. I could go on.

Season two returns this fall and brings with it two questions: How will the show replace the departing Connie Britton and how can it possibly top the first season? And the answers to those questions appear to be “with Jennifer Love Hewitt” and “well, there’s an earthquake in the teaser for the new season, so…” Good to have you back, 9-1-1. — Brian Grubb

The Good Place (September 27, NBC)

Michael Schur, you tremendous bastard. After upending expectations in The Good Place’s twisty season one finale, the Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator did it again in season two. Not only did the final episode have Ted Danson playing a bartender on an acclaimed NBC sitcom for the first time since a little show called Cheers, it also wiped the show’s timeline clean. (Schur told Rolling Stone that he’d “rather leave a place, or a premise, too early than too late.”) Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason now have another chance to do good (place) in the world, but will they take advantage of getting a second chance at life? One thing’s for sure: Jason’s going to be very happy with the Jacksonville Jaguars. — Josh Kurp