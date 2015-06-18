Jimmy Fallon And Alan Rickman Huffed Helium On ‘The Tonight Show’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Alan Rickman stopped by The Tonight Show to promote A Little Chaos, the first film he’s directed in almost two decades. During this segment, Jimmy Fallon and the noted MTV Movie Award winner came together to suck helium out of balloons. Morgan Freeman got the honor during previous visits, so Rickman has some big shoes to fill.

With his voice at a higher octave, Fallon apologized for the Rickman-off he had with Benedict Cumberbatch. Afterwards, Rickman talked about the time Sir Michael Gambon (also known as Dumbledore) used a fart machine during a serious British play. It was a real mature segment.

(Via The Tonight Show)