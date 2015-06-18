Jimmy Fallon And Alan Rickman Huffed Helium On ‘The Tonight Show’

#The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon
06.18.15 3 years ago 3 Comments

Alan Rickman stopped by The Tonight Show to promote A Little Chaos, the first film he’s directed in almost two decades. During this segment, Jimmy Fallon and the noted MTV Movie Award winner came together to suck helium out of balloons. Morgan Freeman got the honor during previous visits, so Rickman has some big shoes to fill.

With his voice at a higher octave, Fallon apologized for the Rickman-off he had with Benedict Cumberbatch. Afterwards, Rickman talked about the time Sir Michael Gambon (also known as Dumbledore) used a fart machine during a serious British play. It was a real mature segment.

(Via The Tonight Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSALAN RICKMANjimmy fallonTHE TONIGHT SHOWThe Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP