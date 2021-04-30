Family Guy memes haven’t taken over the internet like The Simpsons or I Think You Should Leave memes have, but they’re still plenty popular. One that I see a lot is the scene of Stewie Griffin repeatedly bugging Lois while she’s stressed out in bed. “Lois. Lois. Lois. Lois. Lois. Lois. Mom. Mom. Mom. Mommy. Mommy.” And so on.

To get people to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Fox and Family Guy turned the clip, from the season five episode “Stewie Loves Lois,” into an intentionally (and effectively) annoying PSA. Instead of Stewie saying “hi” after Lois screams “what?!” at him, he now says, “Get the vaccine,” before giggling and scurrying away. As noted by Deadline, it will play at the end of Sunday’s episode, “Meg Goes to College,” in which “Meg deals with a college admissions scandal, while Brian embarks on a fitness journey.”

President Biden initially aimed for 100 million Americans to receive the vaccine during his first 100 days in office. But over 200 million vaccinations have been administrated since January, which he called an “incredible achievement for the nation.” But Biden also cautioned that “we still have some work to do.” Hopefully an animated baby can help.

Find out how you can protect yourself and your loved ones against COVID-19 by getting the latest facts at https://t.co/Yz9vi7jo75 pic.twitter.com/fWGwVK72Mr — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) April 30, 2021

You can watch the PSA above.