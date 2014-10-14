Famous Authors We Never Expected To Make Cameos On ‘The Simpsons’

Authors are often shy people who like to stay out of the limelight and let their work speak for itself, which is why I’m shocked when one of them decides to lend their voice and make a cameo on The Simpsons . While there have been a growing number of them in recent years, each appearance is still like an Easter egg for bibliophiles alike. Here we take a look at ten authors we never expected to see make a cameo on The Simpsons.

1. Art Spiegelman — Episode “Husbands and Knives”

When a hipster named Milo opens a comic book store called “Coolsville Comics & Toys” across the street from Comic Book Guy, Milo has a number of big name authors show up for a book signing. Among them is Maus author Art Spiegelman, who in the end is a buff, shirtless, mask-donning supporter of struggling comic book artists.

2. Tom Wolfe — Episode “Moe’N’A Lisa”

After reading Moe’s poetry “Howling at a Concrete Moon,” Wolfe invites him to Vermont to attend the Wordloaf Literary Conference to honor his work, and dig into his psyche. He also made a brief cameo in the episode Insane Clown Poppy at the Springfield Festival of Books.

3. John Updike — Episode “Insane Clown Poppy”

The Simpsons attend the Springfield Festival of Books and meet several big name authors, among them is Rabbit, Run author John Updike.

4. Daniel Clowes — Episode “Husbands and Knives”

Clowes, author of Ghost World, is in town for the aforementioned book signing at “Coolsville Comics & Toys.” He also turns out to be a buff, shirtless author fighting for the support of struggling comic book artists.

5. Jonathan Franzen –Episode “Moe’N’A Lisa”

Jonathan Franzen — author of The Corrections — has a pun-off and an actual fist fight with his real-life friend and fellow author Michael Chabon while they are both on a panel at the Wordloaf Literary Conference (see above) to praise Moe.