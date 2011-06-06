First-Ever Critics’ Choice TV Awards Nominations: Delightfully Sane

Every year, people scoff at the Emmys because the people who run it can never decide if they want to honor the best shows on television or the ones that the most people watch. The only thing that keeps the Emmys from being the biggest joke of an awards show is the Grammys.

So the first-ever Critics’ Choice TV Awards is a welcome dose of sanity for people who enjoy something more than singing competitions and Seth MacFarlane’s brand of cartoon sitcom paint-by-numbers. I’ve got the nominations below (the winners will be announced June 20th), and it’s all so… so sensible. “Archer,” “Community,” and “Louie” were all nominated for best comedy. “Game of Thrones” for best drama. “Justified’s” Walton Goggins and Margo Martindale for supporting actor and actress in a drama. Charlie Day of “Always Sunny” for actor in a comedy. “Community’s” Danny Pudi for supporting actor. Am I dreaming?

I haven’t given this list a thorough scrubbing, but at first glance there’s nothing here that makes me want to throw my computer through the window and set fire to children. Well done, TV critics.

BEST DRAMA SERIES “Boardwalk Empire” “Dexter” “Friday Night Lights” “Fringe” “Game of Thrones” “The Good Wife” “Justified” “The Killing” “Mad Men” “The Walking Dead” BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights” Michael C. Hall, “Dexter” Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” William H. Macy, “Shameless” Timothy Olyphant, “Justified” BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Connie Britton, “Friday Night Lights” Mireille Enos, “The Killing” Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” Katey Sagal, “Sons of Anarchy” Anna Torv, “Fringe” BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife” Walton Goggins, “Justified” Shawn Hatosy, “Southland” John Noble, “Fringe” Michael Pitt, “Boardwalk Empire” John Slattery, “Mad Men” BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Michelle Forbes, “The Killing” Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” Margo Martindale, “Justified” Kelly Macdonald, “Boardwalk Empire” Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife” Chloë Sevigny, “Big Love” BEST REALITY SERIES “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” “Hoarders” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” “Sister Wives” “Undercover Boss” BEST REALITY SERIES, COMPETITION “The Amazing Race” “American Idol” “Dancing with the Stars” “Project Runway” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Top Chef” BEST REALITY SHOW HOST Tom Bergeron, “Dancing with the Stars” Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” Ty Pennington, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” Mike Rowe, “Dirty Jobs” Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol” BEST TALK SHOW “Chelsea Lately” “The Daily Show” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Oprah Winfrey Show” BEST COMEDY SERIES “Archer” “The Big Bang Theory” “Community” “Glee” “Louie” “The Middle” “Modern Family” “The Office” “Parks and Recreation” “30 Rock” BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” Steve Carell, “The Office” Louis C.K., “Louie” Charlie Day, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Joel McHale, “Community” Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Courteney Cox, “Cougar Town” Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” Tina Fey, “30 Rock” Patricia Heaton, “The Middle” Martha Plimpton, “Raising Hope” Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother” Nick Offerman, “Parks and Recreation” Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” Danny Pudi, “Community” Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family” BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock” Jane Lynch, “Glee” Busy Philipps, “Cougar Town” Eden Sher, “The Middle” Sofía Vergara, “Modern Family”

