First-Ever Critics’ Choice TV Awards Nominations: Delightfully Sane

Every year, people scoff at the Emmys because the people who run it can never decide if they want to honor the best shows on television or the ones that the most people watch. The only thing that keeps the Emmys from being the biggest joke of an awards show is the Grammys.
So the first-ever Critics’ Choice TV Awards is a welcome dose of sanity for people who enjoy something more than singing competitions and Seth MacFarlane’s brand of cartoon sitcom paint-by-numbers. I’ve got the nominations below (the winners will be announced June 20th), and it’s all so… so sensible. “Archer,” “Community,” and “Louie” were all nominated for best comedy. “Game of Thrones” for best drama. “Justified’s” Walton Goggins and Margo Martindale for supporting actor and actress in a drama. Charlie Day of “Always Sunny” for actor in a comedy. “Community’s” Danny Pudi for supporting actor. Am I dreaming?
I haven’t given this list a thorough scrubbing, but at first glance there’s nothing here that makes me want to throw my computer through the window and set fire to children. Well done, TV critics.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Dexter”
“Friday Night Lights”
“Fringe”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Good Wife”
“Justified”
“The Killing”
“Mad Men”
“The Walking Dead”
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights”
Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Timothy Olyphant, “Justified”
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Connie Britton, “Friday Night Lights”
Mireille Enos, “The Killing”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
Katey Sagal, “Sons of Anarchy”
Anna Torv, “Fringe”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”
Walton Goggins, “Justified”
Shawn Hatosy, “Southland”
John Noble, “Fringe”
Michael Pitt, “Boardwalk Empire”
John Slattery, “Mad Men”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Michelle Forbes, “The Killing”
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”
Margo Martindale, “Justified”
Kelly Macdonald, “Boardwalk Empire”
Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”
Chloë Sevigny, “Big Love”
BEST REALITY SERIES
“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
“Hoarders”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
“Sister Wives”
“Undercover Boss”
BEST REALITY SERIES, COMPETITION
“The Amazing Race”
“American Idol”
“Dancing with the Stars”
“Project Runway”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
BEST REALITY SHOW HOST
Tom Bergeron, “Dancing with the Stars”
Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”
Ty Pennington, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
Mike Rowe, “Dirty Jobs”
Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”
BEST TALK SHOW
“Chelsea Lately”
“The Daily Show”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Oprah Winfrey Show”
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“Archer”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Community”
“Glee”
“Louie”
“The Middle”
“Modern Family”
“The Office”
“Parks and Recreation”
“30 Rock”
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Steve Carell, “The Office”
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Charlie Day, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
Joel McHale, “Community”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Courteney Cox, “Cougar Town”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Patricia Heaton, “The Middle”
Martha Plimpton, “Raising Hope”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother”
Nick Offerman, “Parks and Recreation”
Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”
Danny Pudi, “Community”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock”
Jane Lynch, “Glee”
Busy Philipps, “Cougar Town”
Eden Sher, “The Middle”
Sofía Vergara, “Modern Family”
My only complaint is “Chelsea Lately” being nominated, but Nick Offerman from “Parks and Recreation” being nominated makes up for it.
I hate to be “that guy”, but where’s Breaking Bad?
Where’s the Imp?
Peter Dinklage deserved a nom for Game of Thrones.
If they serve bacon-wrapped shrimp at the awards ceremony, Nick Offerman will be there.
I’m guessing Breaking Bad missed some kind of cut-off?
I hate to be "that guy", but where's Breaking Bad?
Precisely. It hasn’t been on the air in over a year.
or Sons of Anarchy?
@ Matt and Anthony:
41 DAYS BABY.
Am I the only one that just doesn’t get “The Middle”? I’ve tried. I have.
I heard about this earlier today from Kurt Sutter’s Twitter feed. Wanna guess how he reacted to SOA being mostly snubbed in the drama categories (Katey Sagal excepted)?
Has it really been more than a year? July 17 can’t come soon enough.
I mentioned this when I did my best of 2010, but Season 3 of “SOA” was a slow-moving step backward for the show. I mean, I’d still put it ahead of some of the nominated shows, but I understand it being left off the list. Hardly a snub.
Is Patty on vacation? I figured she would have commented by now squealing like a school girl about “Fringe” being nominated for Best Drama.
@ UU: She’s still fanning herself back to consciousness.
I’m not fond of all the love for “The Killing” but this otherwise nails it.
Still too much Glee.
I’m on board with about 80% of these nominations. LOVE that ‘Justified’ is getting it’s dues, but Courtney Cox on ‘Cougar Town’ makes me want to drive my car through petting zoos, ‘The Middle’ tries so hard, but just doesn’t meet the standards set by ‘Modern Family’ following it. And anyone that likes ANY sitcom that is on CBS is a mouth-breather and should be neutered to prevent their seed from further littering our population.
I’m saving any rage I might have towards this list until the winners are announced.
Peter Dinklage deserved a nom for Game of Thrones.
Unless you live on a planet where “Game of Thrones” aired during 2010, he’s not eligible.
Or wait, “Game of Thrones” is up for best drama? I could’ve sworn these were based on the calendar year.
Oh well, ignore the snarky and stupid comment. Dinklage got robbed.
Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal are both nominated. For a critics award. If you’re over the age of 35 you know why that’s kind of awesome.
I would have really liked to see H. Jon Benjamin nominated for his work in “Archer”. I know it’s only a voice, but damn is he good.
Ugh, Edie Falco.
Talk Show is a compacted category between day- and night- time, but overlooking Craig Ferguson is kind of weird. Weirder is me having only one complaint about a list this long.
Dead Horse Alert: Damn foolish constraints of award citation (not that I have any idea how they read for these particular honors), but how is H. Jon Benjamin’s work on Archer not some of the funniest and most nuanced comedy “acting” on television… not even mentioning Bob’s Burgers.
Or Amber Nash or Lucky Yates for Best Supporting…
Alright… I’m a stupid, narrow-minded Archer fan.
breaking bad wasn’t on this year.
Did you specifically not mention Timothy Olyphant’s nomination to make your man crush appear less obvious?
walter goggans better win for best supporting actor or i’m taking hostages
Eh, I dunno. I’ve been watching The Killing since the beginning, and I’m not sure it deserves the nominations. Until last night, Mireille Enos’ character had almost zero personality, and Michelle Forbes (I’m assuming that’s Mrs. Larsen?) does nothing but sulk and cry. If anyone should have gotten nominated, it’s the guy who plays Holder. He’s really the only complelling character.
That said, I totally back the rest of the nominations, especially Nick Offerman and Justified.
I love Tyrion’s character in the showand I love Peter Dinklage as Tyrion, but sometimes i feel Dinklage is guilty of a little over-acting.
If Offerman or Pudi don’t win Supporting Comedy Actor, I will slip a knife into the urethra of the critics.
glee is a comedy now?
The only eligible show I watch that is not on this list is Castle. I can understand why, because I don’t think it can crack the top 10 dramas. Especially if Sons can’t. But a very impressive list nonetheless.
If only the knuckledraggers in Hollywood could take note of this list and make more shows like them…
Unfortunately the empty shells who watch CBS greatly outnumber us.
No, its just very funny that anyone watches it.
@Stinky Pete – I don’t follow Sutter anymore because he was an asshole a while back. Did he complain, moan, bitch, or all of the above?
I agree with Matt. Biggest SoA fan here, but season 3 was very slow and unsure of what to do. Amazing finale, one that covered up how poor the season was. Hope it’s back to it’s best next season.
I like the list, although still too much Big Bang Theory and Glee. Pleased that Fringe got noticed.
I like the list in general but really with ‘The League’ got some love (not certain about eligibility)
They should have Ed O’Niel and Katy Sagal present an award together.
[www.youtube.com]
Only two serious snubs i saw were Sons of Anarchy, which I think was prolly the best show this year(only because Breaking Bad wasn’t on).
It’s Always Sunny has been arguably the best Comedy on TV the last 4 years and it always gets snubbed. The only comedy that competed with it in my eyes this year is Louie. 30 Rock is so god damn awful and cliche it pisses me off to always see it nominated.
Is “It Always Sunny” really that extreme or ridiculous to not be considered? Maybe I’m just desensitized and don’t see it as weird and/or extreme as most people.
I personally think Raising Hope > The Middle. By far. Other than that, surprisingly decent list. Also, I agree, The League should have gotten some love.
I may be alone in this, but hooray for Kyle Chandler. I love him in FNL. And not just because he’s hot.
I’m really glad to see Michael Pitt on there. I thought he was hugely underrated on Boardwalk.
The Killing, and those two actresses being nominated, is kind of a joke. Michelle Forbes has just been sobbing for 10 straight episodes. And Mireille Enos is like watching paint dry.
Dinklage. GAME OF THRONES. It’s a match made for awards. Screw the “overacting” comments – it’s a showy, showy role. But one with the perfect marriage of character and actor. Dinklage deserves his due and he’ll never get a better chance than by playing Tyrion Lannister.
*witty comment*
So happy It’s Always Sunny finally got a nom, but it should be in the series category too. But all the Cougar Town noms? Really?
Agreed with other commends, Pitt is hugely underrated for Boardwalk. Glad he got a nom.
& I’m definitely not understanding why Ferguson wasn’t nominated but Jimmy Kimmel was. Nothing against Jimmy, but Craig is far superior. WHO’S THAT AT THE DOOR?!!!!!
But this is a HUGE step up from the Emmys, so I’ll take what I can get.
Charlie Day- wildcard!
The supporting actress category in a comedy category is weak with none of the actresses from the NBC shows except for Krasowski. I would pay for Gillian Jacobs to give a speech that consisted of “Britta For the Win! Woof Woof woof!”
Out of this group I would want Busy Phillips to win.
so wait..Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy are not up there. but Glee is? that show is horrible. Burn Notice should have been up there too.