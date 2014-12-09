Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Watched A Friend Murder His Wife On FaceTime

Stephanie Moseley, a reality show star and dancer who worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, was shot and killed by her husband, rapper Earl Hayes, in an apparent murder-suicide yesterday morning. As if that wasn’t already horrible enough, boxer Floyd Mayweather reportedly saw the whole thing go down on FaceTime.

Floyd Mayweather is reeling tonight…because he was on FaceTime with one of his best friends when the guy pulled out a gun, shot his wife, and then killed himself. Sources tell us…rapper Earl Hayes called Floyd on FaceTime Monday morning in a rage, over claims his wife — VH1 star Stephanie Moseley — had been unfaithful. According to our Floyd sources, Earl said he was going to kill his wife. The champ was pleading with him to get a grip…to no avail. Floyd will not say how much he saw, but he acknowledges he was a witness and heard everything. (Via)

Moseley, who had a small role in Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, was scheduled to return to VH1’s Hit the Floor for season three. A spokesperson commented, “We are incredibly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Stephanie Moseley. VH1 and the entire Hit the Floor family send our thoughts and condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

