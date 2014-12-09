Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Watched A Friend Murder His Wife On FaceTime

#Floyd Mayweather
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.09.14 21 Comments

Stephanie Moseley, a reality show star and dancer who worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, was shot and killed by her husband, rapper Earl Hayes, in an apparent murder-suicide yesterday morning. As if that wasn’t already horrible enough, boxer Floyd Mayweather reportedly saw the whole thing go down on FaceTime.

Floyd Mayweather is reeling tonight…because he was on FaceTime with one of his best friends when the guy pulled out a gun, shot his wife, and then killed himself.

Sources tell us…rapper Earl Hayes called Floyd on FaceTime Monday morning in a rage, over claims his wife — VH1 star Stephanie Moseley — had been unfaithful.

According to our Floyd sources, Earl said he was going to kill his wife. The champ was pleading with him to get a grip…to no avail. Floyd will not say how much he saw, but he acknowledges he was a witness and heard everything. (Via)

Moseley, who had a small role in Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, was scheduled to return to VH1’s Hit the Floor for season three. A spokesperson commented, “We are incredibly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Stephanie Moseley. VH1 and the entire Hit the Floor family send our thoughts and condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Via TMZ

Around The Web

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSFloyd MayweathermurdersStephanie MoseleyVH1

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP