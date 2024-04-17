One of the best Apple TV+ shows on the streaming service isn’t winding down anytime soon. For All Mankind, the alternative-history take on the space race, which the series envisions as lost by the U.S. back in 1969. That hook has lasted throughout four seasons thus far, which is longer than some other first-gen Apple TV+ series, and the audience keeps coming for the different make-believe eras as headlined by Joel Kinnaman’s U.S. astronaut. If you feared that the show would run out of steam 40 years into its alternate timeline, then you can formally put those worries aside.

Variety is reporting that For All Mankind will live for at least another season, and not only that, but Apple TV+ has announced a spin-off revolving around the Soviet side of the space race. The series will be called Star City, and Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert (two of the For All Mankind creators alongside Ronald D. Moore) will be showrunning. As the principal series continues to move forward, the spin off will go back to when the Soviets planted their flag.

According to the series’ logline, the new show will “explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

More good news: a straight-to-series order means that the spin off has received a full-season greenlight, so it’s full rocket-steam ahead. Stay tuned for word on release dates and more.

