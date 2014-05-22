Fox News Anchor Gregg Jarrett Arrested For Being A Drunk Ass In An Airport

Fox News anchor Gregg Jarrett was arrested at the Northern Lights Grill (sounds fancy) inside the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport yesterday afternoon for being drunk and disorderly and refusing to cooperate with the airport police, who were called about the drunk dude drunkening it up at the bar. The Washington Post reports:
Police said he seemed intoxicated, acted belligerent and refused to follow orders. Jarrett, 59, was booked into Hennepin County Jail on a preliminary charge of obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace officer, the Associated Press reported. His bond was set at $300, a county jail deputy told The Washington Post.
On May 12, TV Newser reported: “Fox News tells us Gregg Jarrett ‘requested time off for personal reasons and Fox obliged.’” But no other details were mentioned.
Here’s Jarrett’s lovely mugshot…
In related news, PatDollard.com’s Jeff Rainforth posted a story in January with accompanying video footage questioning if Jarrett had been drunk or air. Shortly after Jarrett contacted Rainforth, claiming that he had been suffering from an “ocular migraine” the day that the incident occurred, and asked that the story be taken down.
He explained to me that our article was “the first thing that appeared on Google” if you searched his name, and that this was particularly upsetting because he had two children. He asked me if I would take the story down. I suggested we instead do a story explaining what had happened, but he of course pressed me further to just take it down.
Rainforth obliged him. But the footage from the day in question is still on YouTube:
I mean, to give him the benefit of the doubt — it’s very, very possible that Jarrett was suffering from an “ocular migraine,” but if that’s the case it’s also pretty obvious that he chose to wash his migraine meds down with a fifth of vodka. I’ve known enough alcoholics in my life to know a wasted guy when I see one. For the sake of those kids of his that he was claiming to protect, I sincerely hope he gets his sh*t together and seeks the help he needs.
but did he do any mensroom foot tapping is what we want to know. what is it with that airport i wonder.
He does look like a fellow with a wide stance.
“I sincerely hope he gets his sh*t together and seeks the help he needs.”
why? fuck him.
The amazing part of the story is that he got arrested for drunk and disorderly at 12:30 p.m.
You’ve really got to come out of the gate strong to be that shitfaced at noon. Especially at an airport restaurant.
Shit, that didn’t even occur to me. Having to go on the air daily to spew Roger Ailes’ talking points must be really hard on a person.
Its probably more so he can jerk off. Dude is so ugly he could be used in place of ex lax.
To be fair, when I travel a lot for work I tend to drink as early as I can.
Is he wearing a beard of bees?
I occasionally get ocular migraines, and while my usual tactic is to take some advil and lie on the couch until it goes away, I will certainly give stumbling around an airport shouting at security a try in the future
First of all, most of Americans are drunk asses due to Obama Care and having the knowledge that America is on its way to hell really doesn’t comfort anyone. Most people who want to talk about this man have too large of an ass to make it through the normal doorway due to Big Macs and oversizing everything so being an alcoholic really doesn’t make him worse than any of you heathens that overindulge in everything from thinking Facebook really cares what you are having for dinner to the fact that you are ultimately going to need to spend 20 years uninterrupted at a gym to rid yourself of the gluttony you suffer from. ALL IN ALL QUIT GETTING ON THIS MAN’S ASS FOR OVERINDULGING AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT YOUR OWN PROBLEMS. HE HAD ONE TO MANY AND I DON’T BLAME HIM FOR IT.
C’mon you can provide more quality trolling than this