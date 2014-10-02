Fox’s $50 Million TV Experiment Has Bombed, Will Be Yanked From Tuesday Nights

New Girl and The Mindy Project have been struggling mightily in the 9 p.m. hour so far this year on Fox, consistently landing the second and third worst ratings on the entire Tuesday night Big Four network schedule. Part of that reason is the terrible, terrible lead-in. That will soon change.
Fox has finally cried uncle and pulled Utopia from its schedule on Tuesday nights. It hasn’t been officially cancelled (yet), but just a month into the reality-show experiment, it’s been dealt a huge blow. The show — a kind of combination of Survivor, Lord of the Flies and Big Brother — was supposed to air for an entire year. In fact, Fox had such high hopes for Utopia — which the network spent $50 million to develop — that they envisioned the ability to plug in other holes in their schedule with extra nights of Utopia.
Turns out, nobody gave a damn about the show, which dropped to a 0.8 in the demo and less than 2 million overall viewers in its most recent airing on Tuesday. To put that into perspective, two years ago, a show called Do No Harm had the lowest ratings ever for a premiere on the big Four with 3.12 million viewers. NBC pulled it from the schedule after two weeks, and burned off the episodes nearly a year later over the summer. Those episodes were seen by around 1.8 million viewers. Utopia was seen by 1.99 million viewers.
Remember Surviving Jack, that awesome Christopher Meloni series that aired midseason last year on Fox, which the network pulled despite decent ratings? It had around double the ratings of Utopia, and you know what? It would’ve been a great lead-in to New Girl and The Mindy Project along with, say, Enlisted or another season of Raising Hope and Fox probably could’ve ordered both series for less than what they paid for Utopia.
Do’h.
Masterchef Junior, originally scheduled for Friday nights, will air in the Tuesday slot starting on November 4th.
Source: TVBytheNumbers and EW
Utopia was interesting for like, a week, maybe 2. Then it’s just the same old shit. Chicks skinny dipping, people complaining about chicks skinny dipping, followed by an arugment over food.
I didn’t watch it. But if you were part of the marketing department for the show and wrote the commercial ads, I probably would have watched it.
Except the chicks skinny dipping aren’t shown, because it’s on network tv, so it’s useless.
Please don’t remind me of Surviving Jack. FANTASTIC show … sad face.
Yeah the wound is still too deep.
Should have never gotten rid of Raising Hope~!!
If I knew it was about a girl with large breasts I may have been tempted to watch it.
Surviving Jack was OK because of the two highly experienced adult actors, it was by no means a surefire hit.
Enlisted sucked from the very first sneak peak to the bitter, disorganized end.
I realize it’s impossible to agree with everyone about everything. I know that some people enjoy Oreos or mint chocolate chip flavored anything, and I would rather swallow regurgitated bile. But that’s their choice and I don’t have to live with it. There are people who are actual fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders, while I do not suffer from brain damage. But that’s their cross to bear. But for the life of me I will never understand how anyone, anywhere, can say Enlisted was anything more than the reek fest that it was. And months after cancellation people on this site still carry water for it!
By “people on this site”, I think you mean Dustin.
Who is the woman in the picture? I’ve seen every episode of this trainwreck, and she’s not on it.
Ok this eurps me. I love utopia! I could care less about survivor and big brother since they have been on for so long! This is a fresh new show I find very interesting ! Personally I find the Mindy project and new girl to be two of the worst sitcoms out right now! Don’t cancel utopia!
Posting that here, I think you might have made a wrong turn somewhere on the internet. Perhaps you were trying to go to one of these places:
[www.nbc.com]
[www.maroon5sin.com]
You know this site has no power over what does and doesn’t get canceled right?
Fox, where shows go to die. You’ll be in my thoughts Almost Human!
I watched until they started arguing about what to put in the box to keep and there was two bibles, a can of spider spray, and the guy who kept yelling “I ain’t jackin’ that!” So I made it through 20 minutes off the first episode.. When these shows can avoid incorporating stupid, terrible people, maybe they’ll have more success.
Utopia was pretty great until ex-con hobo Dave left. He was always moments away from getting stabby and it was incredible.
I think the main problem with Utopia is that pretty much all of the troublemakers and controversial figures (The Pastor) have been ejected for one reason or another. Now there’s not much going on.
I’m sorry, was Rowles saying something? I was distracted by Tits McGee.
That’s his new ploy. Ignore the constant typos with bewbs.
I’m just upset NBC isn’t bringing back Siberia. Now THAT was an entertaining trainwreck
Her name is Andrea Cox, and she was supposed to be on “Utopia.” How odd to post this imposing photograph and not name her or explain her inclusion in this article.
I loved Enlisted, Surviving Jack and Raising Hope but in what world are either of those low-rated sitcoms a good lead in for two other low rated sitcoms?
Also all of this kind of depends on how much money Fox is pulling in with those subscriptions for the 24/7 feeds. It can’t be much, but at $4.99 a pop + ad buys it might not be unrealistic to think they could come close to breaking even with the show. Unlikely but who knows.
It would be great if they canceled the show and didn’t tell the “cast”. Just leave them out there for a year and then go back and see who’s left and whether or not they’ve eaten the others.
I think you gave FOX a great way to save this show.
HA that would be awesome! Make them think the outside world has the plague & they must create a new earth.
What ever happened to Kid Nation? I thought that show was great. I had hope for the future after seeing some of those kids work together.
And then shit like this comes on, and my hopes go down faster than a Kardashian.
“Remember Surviving Jack, that awesome Christopher Meloni series that aired midseason last year on Fox, which the network pulled despite decent ratings? It had around double the ratings of Utopia, and you know what? It would’ve been a great lead-in to New Girl and The Mindy Project along with, say, Enlisted or another season of Raising Hope and Fox probably could’ve ordered both series for less than what they paid for Utopia.”
That is a depressing paragraph right there. Should’ve been a solid night of shows (even if the ratings wouldn’t have reflected it). What could’ve been…
Enlisted was good!
Yeah, this show was doomed from the get go…reality tv has jumped the shark.
I love that the banner image you chose is of someone who wasn’t even on the actual show. Never change, Dustin.
I’m confused about one thing.
What’s Utopia?
Can they bring back Alcatraz now?
The only thing that could save New Girl and Mindy Project at this point would be Fappening pics as the lead in…..
I’m going to Miss Red’s “OWWW!” chant. TISNF!
[www.savesurvivingjack.com]
#bringbackjack