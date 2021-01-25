One of the greatest shows of all-time is now available on Hulu.

Freaks and Geeks, the one-season masterpiece created by Paul Feig and Judd Apatow and starring Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel (“Lady L” is forever stuck in my head), James Franco, Busy Philipps, John Francis Daley, Martin Starr, and Samm Levine, was added to the streaming service last week, albeit in an incorrect order.

“Hey @hulu – the order of the episodes of Freaks and Geeks is wrong,” Apatow wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It is correct on the wiki page. It’s really wrong so please fix it today or people will be truly confused. The production number order is not the intended air order. The DVD order is correct too. Thanks!” Twenty-one years after it was canceled, Freaks and Geeks is still being victimized by improper episode ordering. Way to be cool.

But thankfully, the issue was quickly fixed.

Thank you @hulu!!! Freaks and Geeks is whole again. I think there is one scene missing from episode one with Kim Kelly which we will fix this week ! Thanks! https://t.co/MF4gElcof4 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 25, 2021

“Thank you @hulu!!! Freaks and Geeks is whole again,” Apatow tweeted after being altered that Hulu updated the order. “I think there is one scene missing from episode one with Kim Kelly which we will fix this week! Thanks!” The 13 episodes even come with the “original music intact,” so you don’t have to worry about being cut off mid-funk.