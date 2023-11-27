Not every show needs a spinoff, but we haven’t learned that yet and we probably never will. Maybe people have forgotten how the original Jersey Shore flagship series was not well-received, but the show continued for six seasons and spawned multiple spinoffs, so it must have done something right. This is how Frenchie Shore, the French alternative to the series, was born.

Frenchie Shore follows 10 housemates vacationing in Southern France, where they party and presumably do French things like eat baguettes. But not everyone is happy with it. Actually, it seems like everyone besides the 10 people who are on vacation are pretty mad about it.

The series, which debuted on November 11th, was described as “borderline porno” by French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malal, who spoke to a French newspaper about the series and also called it “the trashiest reality show ever produced in France.” Frenchie Shore is currently the top program on Paramount+ in France, and it’s getting even more popular due to clips going viral online.

Abdul Malak says that the show can be taken without context and hurt the youths of today. “Anyone can come across it on social networks,” she explained, worrying that teens “will think it realistically depicts human interactions and sexual relationships.” Surely things on TikTok are much scarier than a bunch of Parisian partiers, but that’s a problem for another day.

For now, Frenchie is still going strong, and will hopefully hit Paramount+ in the US soon, so all of us Americans can be on board with the “trashiest reality show” ever. We love that kind of stuff here.

