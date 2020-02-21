The Seinfeld foursome visited Jerry’s apartment one final time on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Twin Peaks was granted another (magnificent) season on Showtime. The Simpsons is, well, The Simpsons never went anywhere, and it will never will. And now the cast of another influential (and still enormously popular) 1990s show is getting back together.

Not for an actual episode, though. After years of rumors, the Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — is reuniting for a one-off special on HBO Max, which launches in May. They will “return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show,” according to a press release. “The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max.”

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said HBO Max CCO Kevin Reilly in a statement. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

The six stars will “receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating,” according to Variety, which fails to note how much Gunther will make. Whatever it is, it’s not enough.

