Everyone is guilty of throwing paperwork into a miscellaneous desk drawer and pretending it doesn’t exist. Bills, paperwork, important documents… you don’t need ’em!! This is why it took so long for two Friends scripts to see the light of day after they were left abandoned 26 years ago. Someone, somewhere, felt like those scripts just weren’t really important, so they just shoved them aside. And now they are worth more than a decent car.

English auction house Hanson Ross sold the scripts to the two-part season four finale of Friends for $36,896 this week. The finale episodes, titled “The One With Ross’s Wedding I” and “The One With Ross’s Wedding II,” famously feature Ross’ embarrassing slip-up at the alter where he says Rachel’s name instead of his finance. So hopefully whoever got these scripts loves mess and broken marriages.

Hanson Ross claimed that the scripts were originally found in a bin over 25 years ago after the episode was shot at the now-defunct Fountain Studios. An employee allegedly found the scripts and held onto them. “It was part of my job to ensure everything was tidy and no rubbish was left around,” the retired employee told Hanson Ross (via USA Today). “I wasn’t sure what to do with them so just put them in my office drawer,” the employee admitted. That’s the spirit! When you don’t know what to do with something, just shove it in a drawer and let it marinate for a few years. Then someone will buy it for thousands!!

If you aren’t lucky enough to purchase scripts on your own, don’t worry: every episode is streaming, so you can just watch the show without having to read it. Unless you put subtitles on.

