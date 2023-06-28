Derek and Sam’s son has been kidnapped, so they’re panicked. The cops are helping, and they might have a lead, but it might show that Derek and Sam might have very good reason to be targeted.

Steven Soderbergh has continued his Mosaic partnership with writer Ed Solomon to create the six-episode series Full Circle for Max, and the trailer makes it look like a vice getting tighter as more of the story comes to light. The two pillars of the story are CCH Pounders’ “Auntie,” an important figure in the NYC Guyanese diaspora, and Claire Danes’ Sam, the mother of the kidnapped boy who comes to find her life isn’t quite what she thought it was. Naturally, Soderbergh bobs and weaves disparate-seeming stories into one.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

Just about as vague as every other Soderbergh logline, hiding all the delicious nooks and crannies to be discovered by actually watching the show. Once again, Soderbergh has assembled an outstanding cast to deliver those twists and turns. Full Circle stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes, and Dennis Quaid.

Having recently played at the Tribeca Festival, Full Circle reveals all its secrets starting July 13th on Max, followed by two episodes every week until the finale on July 27th.