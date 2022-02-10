Since premiering in 1999, Futurama has known three homes (Fox, Comedy Central, and soon, Hulu), and even during the initial creative-peak run, it was shifted all over the schedule. Take it from someone who lived the pain of new episodes of Futurama and King of the Hill being preempted by football: f*ck the Dallas Cowboys. One of the few consistencies through the animated show’s 140 episodes, including four direct-to-DVD films, is the voice cast. Billy West is always Fry, Professor Farnsworth, and Dr. Zoidberg; Katey Sagal is always Leela; and John DiMaggio is always Bender.

But that may no longer be the case when Futurama returns on Hulu.

Deadline reports that Bender is “currently being recast ahead of the first table read on Monday. The decision was made after DiMaggio’s negotiations with Futurama studio 20th Television Animation came to a standstill though there is a desire on both sides to have him rejoin the cast and reprise his role.” Since the news came out, DiMaggio, who also voices Jake the Dog on Adventure Time, has been retweeting ticked-off Futurama fans who are threatening to boycott the revival if he doesn’t return. Like so:

DiMaggio also commented on his possible return (or lack thereof) as Bender, tweeting, “Thanks for the concern and the props, everyone. I really appreciate it. Don’t worry, I’ll keep you posted, but until then… CHEESE IT! #bendergate.”

Hulu and 20th Television Animation would have to be a bunch of chumps and chumpettes to not get DiMaggio back.

