Coolio was, first and foremost, a rapper. But the “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “C U When U Get There” legend was also an actor. His long filmography includes Fox-then-Comedy Central-then-Hulu’s Futurama, where he voiced Kwanzaa-Bot. Before his death last September at 59 years old, he recorded a final appearance as Kwanzaa’s counterpart to Robot Santa and the Chanukah Zombie. That episode, “I Know What You Did Next Xmas,” premiered today on Hulu.

In one scene, Kwanzaa-Bot and the Chanukah Zombie try to teach some kids that there’s “a holiday for everyone,” but all they care about is X-Mas (don’t call it Christmas). Kwanzaa-Bot later returns in a post-credits scene, which you can watch above, where Coolio raps his “Futurama Xmas list for 3023.”

The song goes:

Gimme 12 Slurms a-slurping

11 Benders burping

10 episodes dropping

9 Scruffys mopping

8 Leelas drinking

7 Zoidbergs stinking

Chanukah and Kwanzaa, share a single stanza

Time traveling chumps

A 40 ounce of nog

Fry’s dead dog

2 turtle-duckens

And a voice over credit for me

The episode ends with a sweet tribute:

“All of us at Futurama send our sincere condolences to Coolio’s family, friends, and fans. He was one of our favorite guests, always upbeat,” Futurama producer David X. Cohen said when Coolio died. “This news was especially shocking since he looked and sounded great when we saw him in the studio just a few weeks ago, for what was an especially fun session. I thanked him for returning to do the part once again, and he said, ‘Everybody loves KwanzaaBot.’ It was an honor to have gotten the chance to work with him.”

