FX Just Picked Up Ninety (90) Episodes Of 'Anger Management'

FX has picked up 90 additional episodes of Sheen’s new sitcom, Anger Management, TVLine has learned. The order far surpasses the one-season/10-to 15-episode renewal that has become the cable standard. […]
Even before the series debuted, FX offered Anger quite the incentive: If the 10-episode freshman season hit certain ratings “thresholds,” it would automatically be rewarded with a super-sized follow-up. As it turned out, Anger Management emerged as the highest-rated new comedy series on cable in 2012, averaging 4.53 million total weekly viewers, with 2.5 million landing in the coveted 18-49 demo. [TV Line]
I suppose this is where I’m supposed to rant and rave about how tired I am of seeing Charlie Sheen get rewarded for being a total creep, or how we live in a world where a show like this can get picked up for 90 episodes (which is, like, so many episodes) and Terriers gets sh-tcanned after one season, but I’ve had a rough day and I honestly don’t have it in me right now to march all the way across town carrying buckets to go back to those particular wells. Instead, I’m just gonna let my man Bunk take this one and move right along.
Danger, I see you’ve learned how to not give a fuck when it ain’t your turn to give a fuck.
The chances of seeing Sheen actually die on screen just significantly rose.
His hair is covering up his trademark “star” sideburns, I don’t know why he’d pose for a picture like that.
this.
Hopefully he OD’s before we have to see ads for another season.
FX, I am disappoint.
Okay, let me play Devil’s Advocate here for a moment.
[plugs a pair of quarters into pinball machine featuring Satan in a business suit]
Let’s imagine that the only way FX would do this is if it’s a profitable deal. If they’re right, the money rolls in, and they’ve got more free cash for shows like Archer and Unsupervised and Always Sunny and Wilfred and Louie and Justified. I don’t mind if they have to sell their souls to make it happen. After all, it’s *their* souls, not mine. I’m selling mine for a donut, or possibly a formula 1 race car, or maybe five bucks, or possibly even just a few Alf pogs.
This is exactly what I was thinking. It was the highest rated new cable show in 2012. By locking it in now, there will be cost savings in the long run. If the worst thing that happens is that I don’t DVR 30 minutes of TV on a Thursday night, then so be it. Especially if it pays for Justified.
Fuck it, at least its not “here comes honey boo-boo fuck” and as Zack pointed out above, this could mean that FX would get more money without killing good shows.
Nice gif. Speaking of, DeAndre McCullough, the inspiration behind The Wire, died August 1st. Pour one out.
More: [www.nytimes.com]
Slash ever gonna switch hats? Or is it the exploding hair look for the rest of his life?
Goddammit internet, can’t we just agree to pretend Charlie Sheen doesn’t exist?
I cant tell where Slash’s armpit hair ends and Charlie Sheen begins…
This is one time winning most certainly feels like losing.
I’m starting to get worried about a subtle shift in the programing the FX is starting to lean to. I’m dreadfully waiting the news to break that they’ve greenlit a new comedy staring Rob Schneider.
Let’s not forget that Two and A Half Men with Ashton Kutcher is still on! This is a double slap in the face.
whatever i LOVE LOVE LOVE the Wire and i like Charlie Sheen, guess i am smart and you are..NOT !
Clearly.