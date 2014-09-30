FX Picks Up ‘You’re The Worst’ (YES) And ‘Married’ (…Okay) For Second Seasons

Time for some terrific news: Despite modest ratings, FX just picked up You’re the Worst for a second season. It picked up Married, too. That’s okay, I guess. But the real story here is You’re the Worst, which will get at least 13 more episodes and move to FX’s hipper, younger-skewing sibling, FXX.

Sayeth the suits:

“We love these shows and the creative visions of Andrew Gurland of Married and Stephen Falk of You’re the Worst,” said FX’s Nick Grad. “Both series have terrific ensemble casts and outstanding lead performances – Nat Faxon and Judy Greer in Married, and Chris Geere and Aya Cash in You’re the Worst. These shows are honest, 360-degree looks at relationships and we’re excited to see how they evolve.” [Deadline]

I’ve already spent enough time rambling about how great the first season of You’re the Worst was, so rather than doing that again, allow me to just (1) point out that all 10 episodes are still available on Hulu if you need to catch up, and (2) mix up a big ol’ vat of trash juice, because we are having a party.