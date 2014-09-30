FX Picks Up ‘You’re The Worst’ (YES) And ‘Married’ (…Okay) For Second Seasons

Time for some terrific news: Despite modest ratings, FX just picked up You’re the Worst for a second season. It picked up Married, too. That’s okay, I guess. But the real story here is You’re the Worst, which will get at least 13 more episodes and move to FX’s hipper, younger-skewing sibling, FXX.
Sayeth the suits:
“We love these shows and the creative visions of Andrew Gurland of Married and Stephen Falk of You’re the Worst,” said FX’s Nick Grad. “Both series have terrific ensemble casts and outstanding lead performances – Nat Faxon and Judy Greer in Married, and Chris Geere and Aya Cash in You’re the Worst. These shows are honest, 360-degree looks at relationships and we’re excited to see how they evolve.” [Deadline]
I’ve already spent enough time rambling about how great the first season of You’re the Worst was, so rather than doing that again, allow me to just (1) point out that all 10 episodes are still available on Hulu if you need to catch up, and (2) mix up a big ol’ vat of trash juice, because we are having a party.
Prayers were answered.
[tshirtsonfilm.files.wordpress.com]
This news makes me want to bang someone in the back of a delivery truck.
Yeah. This news is what did it.
Thank you, Jeebus!
jesus sweater vest, yes! more worst!
and a tiny “eh” for married
You’re the Worst is the best!
Judy Greer is the worst :(
She’s pretty good on Sprint…….the show should hire their writers….
YTW is great, and I’m glad it’s getting talked up here, but I really like Married, too. It’s *much* darker than I thought it would be, and the supporting cast is all excellent.
I don’t mind the “darkness”….but I sure as hell wish they would pick up the pace….
I’m one of the weirdos who enjoys Married far more than You’re the Worst. Perhaps because I’m married and have a small child. But also because I thought You’re the Worst had a premise that would work far better as a 90-minute movie than a weekly series.
Married was unwatchable the first three weeks. Did it get a lot better after them or did you enjoy those episodes as well?
We gave up on Married because we are married (no kids though) and we weren’t really crazy about watching someone else’s shitty marriage slowly fall apart/ trudge along in the same crappy manner. YTW however has been spectacular and probably hits a but closer to home for how our relationship started.
What a day to be alive!
Time for trash juice and a big-assed brunch tomorrow baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Aawwwwwwesome
Praise be to the gods of Big Boobs and PTSD!!
I knew both shows renewal/cancelation would be unfortunately intertwined, so I’m glad they’re going to be on different networks going forward. YTW can wash Married’s stank off them
Hopefully FXX is a little more risqué… I wanna see more soft core sex scenes like we’re in the first episode! Not because I’m a pervert, but because it really adds to the story.
I too love that “addition”…
I started enjoying Married a lot more once I stopped trying to view Nat Faxon’s character as sympathetic, and rather viewed him as the show’s antagonist. Then I got to watch a terrible husband and father get his comeuppance every week.
Married is worth it just for that quick lingering shot of Jenny Slate getting dressed in the finale
Slate and Reiser were the best parts of ‘Married’ and I’m not sure that’s a good thing long-term.