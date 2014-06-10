Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

Look gang, nothing is going to top Bon Jovi meets climactic Game of Thrones scene. Let’s just get that out of the way now. There are some solid giggles that follow, but with the episode sticking to one action-packed setting this week’s installment doesn’t lend itself to as many of the diverse funnies. Mainly it’s a lot of Olly and DAT NOD. Not that I’m complaining. I love dat nod. I just want to be transparent.
I have a feeling the season finale installment will have a wee bit more material. Until then, please enjoy Alliser’s lasting management advice in motivational poster form…
A late most excellent addition from the comments.
And finally, these are old, but they would have never happened without Ygritte.
jon snow jeopardy is fucking perfect
I too thought of Team America during that scene. In fact I think about Team America way too much.
I can’t see Alec Baldwin without thinking of the song.
You Are Worthress Arec Barrwin…
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris : Just stay the fuck away from me, actor!
The “I PROMISE I’LL NEVER DIE” line read on that response in Team America is one of the funniest I’ve ever heard in my life.
Now hold on team, Gary has already proven to me, that he is one hundred percent committed to the team. He proved it last night by sucking my cock!
That kid reminds me so much of Dewey from Malcolm in the Middle
That’s exactly how I pictured Jon Snow to sign his name, too.
Not one Green Arrow meme? C’mon internet!
[37.media.tumblr.com]
[24.media.tumblr.com]
This is outstanding.
fucking perfect
@Brett: Well done, good sir.
@Brett Bravo to you, good sir, and @Maske for embedding it.
What Sam said:
“The interesting thing is, our vows never specifically forbid intimate relations with women….’I shall take no wife,’ yes, that’s in there, no denying that. ‘I shall father no children,’ it’s very specific. But what do our vows have to say about other activities is open to interpretation.”
What he meant:
“She can’t get pregnant from butt stuff.”
A SONG OF ANAL & ORAL: The Memoirs of Lord Cmdr. Samwell Tarly
His nom de porn is “Cramwell Taintly”
And people give Samwell a lot grief, but he found the sodomy exception in the rule book.
“The D is Silent Because I Gave It to Ygritte.”
GOLD!
Bravo!
That’s in the small print on the one Maske posted above, just to be clear. Genius.
Technically I posted it, he just reposted it so it was visible under my post.
@Brett My mistake. Bravo to you all, good sirs.
I seriously thought of the Team America one during the episode and laughed like mad.
That Jeopardy photoshop is incredibly off putting to me, as the guy on the right is Brad Rutter, all time leading money winner, and not named Paul.
I feel like the internet could have come up with at least 50 better GIF ideas from the non-book readers comment forum (and maybe 2 from the book nerds).
In the last gif Snow is with the Governor, isn’t?
Is the -$7147 a reference to something?
He’s knows nothing… he gets all the questions wrong?
I mean the specific number. Seems like a deliberate choice..
[tedconfblog.files.wordpress.com]
Wow, I actually thought the dude on the right was Jon Hamm.
Ahh, thanks AJ. Silly computer.
These are great thanks.
Nibblonian 1: “Does Jon Snow not know?”
Nibblonian 2: “Jon Snow does not know.”
Nibblonian 3: “Jon Snow knows not?”
Nibblonian 2: “Knows not does Jon Snow.”
Nibblonian 4: “Not Jon Snow knows?”
Nibblonian 1: “Enough!”
“I know how to survive an arrow…three of them……..Bitch.” -Jon Snow’s Brain
[i.kinja-img.com]
[www.youtube.com]
GOOD SHOE!
[sn.im]
Real clever, dickface.
I’m ashamed this wasn’t on an earlier one: [img.pandawhale.com]
The pimp hand is strong with Lady Sansa.
love it XD
Hipster Ygritte is my #1
Dammit Buscemi!
[gfycat.com]
Cockblock level 1000 fucking destroyed me.