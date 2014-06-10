Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

#.LOL #Game of Thrones
Editorial Director
06.10.14 46 Comments

Look gang, nothing is going to top Bon Jovi meets climactic Game of Thrones scene. Let’s just get that out of the way now. There are some solid giggles that follow, but with the episode sticking to one action-packed setting this week’s installment doesn’t lend itself to as many of the diverse funnies. Mainly it’s a lot of Olly and DAT NOD. Not that I’m complaining. I love dat nod. I just want to be transparent.

I have a feeling the season finale installment will have a wee bit more material. Until then, please enjoy Alliser’s lasting management advice in motivational poster form…

A late most excellent addition from the comments.

And finally, these are old, but they would have never happened without Ygritte.

Around The Web

TOPICS#.LOL#Game of Thrones
TAGS.lolgame of thrones

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP