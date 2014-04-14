‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers Discussion: ‘The Lion And The Rose’

(Note: to help clear up the discussion thread congestion, we’re publishing two Game of Thrones recaps this season, one for book readers and one for non-book readers. Doing it this way means those who have read A Storm of Swords and A Feast for Crows don’t have to begin every conversation with “SPOILER,” or those who haven’t won’t need to worry about learning something they shouldn’t.)
If Game of Thrones has taught us anything, it’s that you should never, ever, ever, ever get married/go to a wedding. Also, pie is superior to cake (COME AT ME), but mostly the marriage thing. First, there was the Red Wedding, and now, there’s the Purple Wedding, in which, if you’ll allow me to put my fancy critic hat on: sh*t. went. down. The king is dead, boys, and while I probably should feel bad about rooting for the death of a 19-year-old kid, I don’t, because I don’t think we’re supposed to.
“The Lion and the Rose,” written by George R.R. Martin, was like the Nickelback’s Greatest Hits of everything that made Joffrey a terrible ruler and an even worse human: laughing at little people, throwing money around like it’s confetti, wasting good wine, taunting his uncle, chopping a book in half with a sword, failing to praise Margaery’s nine-mile-high hair. The episode is practically begging us to admit, Joffrey’s a rotten snake with a belly full of poison, and he deserved what he got.
Let’s go through how Joffrey’s death will affect some key characters:
Sansa: Ser Dontos whisked Sansa away before Joffrey took his final breathe so she could continue breathing. Like Brienne when Renly hit the floor, Sansa’s in an unenviable position: if she stays in King’s Landing, everyone will think she did it; if she flees King’s Landing, everyone will still think she did it, but at least she won’t be around by the time anyone notices she’s gone. I imagine later that evening, Sansa subtweeted, “Ugh can’t believe I used to date him.” (Find her at @JoanOfStark.)
Cersei: while Joffrey’s having the time of his life laughing at the little people and their recreation of the War of the Five Kings, the long, lingering shots of the Purple Wedding guests tell a different story. There’s disgust on their faces, fear even, that this petulant monster is their ruler, and there’s nothing they can do about it. Even Cersei looks disappointed at the actions of this monster, but Joffrey’s HER monster, so while he’s desperately choking on the poison, she’s one of only two people who rushes over to help him, the other being Jaime. But while Cersei’s unable to save him, she is able to swing her dick around and offend everyone at the wedding, including Lady Brienne, Grandmaester Pycelle, and Ellaria Sand. She’s a woman gone mad without power, and she’s going to channel it all at her brother, Tyrion.
Margaery: she’s a tall-haired queen without a smug-faced king. Or at least a king who’s old enough to shoot a whore with a crossbow WITHOUT his mother’s help. With Joffrey gone, Margaery will presumably be forced to marry the next Baratheon in line, which happens to be…
Tommen: ALL HAIL KING…Tommen? That’s like Nazi Germany going from Hitler to some guy named Frank. Maybe he’ll defy Cersei and Tywin’s wishes and be a kindly, gracious ruler who, nope, can’t even finish that. He’s only 12 years old, or thereabouts, and whatever his mom says, goes.
Tyrion: I know Gump Week is over on AMC, but RUN TYRION RUN. No amount of wise-cracking sellswords can help you now, especially when the mother of the king, who also happens to be your sister, accuses you of being the one who poisoned her son while you’re literally holding the evidence. (Not that he’d be stupid enough to commit murder in front of hundreds of people.) The only Lannister who looks worse? Jaime, for rushing to Joffrey’s corpse a split-second too late. Also, Joffrey’s corpse.
Elsewhere in the episode:
-Ramsay Snow is like a free-range version of Joffrey.
-Theon/Reek has never been, and will never be, a favorite character of mine, but Alfie Allen gave one hell of a tortured, bug-eyed performance, toeing the line between savagery and beaten-down passivity.
-Bronn sounds like the kind of teacher who’d grab a beer with his students after class.
-Never drink poisoned wine, never eat symbolic sausages.
-“I SAID I WANTED THE HUNGER GAMES.”
-Melismiledre
-“There is only one Hell, princess. The one we live in now.” Melisandre would be a bad mom.
-DIREWOLF SIGHTING.
-When I touch trees with faces on them, I see dragon shadows, too.
-Hodor.
-What’s a Tyrion gotta do to get a front-row seat?
-To be fair, I kind of agree with Joffrey about Sigur Rós.
-Tommen is now 37 years old.
-Who looks the MOST guilty?
-But seriously, never go to another wedding again.
Book Reader Spoilers: director Alex Graves did a wonderful job of showing us who poisoned Joffrey without drawing obvious attention to it. Are we assuming, however, that the poison was in Dontos’ gift necklace to Sansa, and not in a hairnet? One of the biggest book-to-TV show changes so far this season is Bronn, and not Ilyn Payne, training Jaime in how to fight with his left hand. I’m guessing this is for two reasons: character consolidation, and also, the actor who plays Ilyn, Wilko Johnson, has terminal cancer and won’t be with us much longer. That is unbearably sad.
Smell ya later, Joffrey.
Do you guys think that Tommen will be the new king? He is way too young isn’t he? Imo Bran should stop dreaming about being a wolf, he should transform into a direwolf and take the throne for himself :P
There is a funny comic related to Bran’s story ^^:
or
The comic is called “A Game of Tropes – Nevermore”
Do you remember this scene? ^^
I wish I could binge watch this show like I binge read the books. The week to week suspense is brutal. Especially now that they’re tinkering with the story lines so much.
Wow – I had NO idea the guy between Cersei and Tyrion was supposed to be Tommen. I thought it was “nameless Lannister cousin”, there to be an insult to Tyrion for getting a better (ha, “better”) seat.
I’m watching the HBO short about the making of the wedding episode and Beinoff is talking about “one of the things I enjoyed about Joffrey’s death” and I’m thinking the perfect way to finish that thought is ‘was that Joffrey dies” and then dropping the mic and walking off.
I liked the nod to Alfie Allen in this article. Theon hasn’t been a favorite to anyone because of the crap he pulled. But damn… Allen pulled off the ‘Reek’ role just perfect.
Having Bronn paired up with Jaime is a good move the show made, be it out of preference or necessity, it’s a win.
Joffrey’s death, visually, was a masterpiece. Very much how I’d imagined it when reading that chapter in the book.
They did the perpetrator/s of the murder a justice with the subtleties. Giving you reason to believe it was one person or another but still leaving it somewhat open.
Sophie Turner has perfected the emotional numbness that Sansa’s character becomes
One thing is for sure…. shit has hit the fan, and I’m ready to see what next week has in store for us.
Sansa is almost dead inside & that could easily come off as boring & bland from the actress. But she still conveys such pain & anguish in her eyes while still staying stonefaced. & the little moments, like getting the cup for her poor husband, just make you cry for all that she’s gone through.
I realize why they had to cut so many extra characters, but it bothers me that Margaery’s older brothers don’t exist on the show. It doesn’t make sense that they keep trying to marry Loras to everyone since he’s part of the kingsguard. I also like the idea that Mace Tyrell is an idiot but all of his kids are much more cunning and capable in one way or another.
I’m wondering if we’ll eventually meet Willas Tyrell in the books. I think he’s the only prominent member of a major house we haven’t met.
Yeah the missing Tyrell brothers bothers me too. Totally changes Loras’ character. That and the whole sleeps with random guy when in the book he’d still not be over Renly. Also they don’t have that young knight arrogance from the earlier seasons anymore, and he definitely still had that in the book at this point. His quip last night was the closest we got to that in a while.
I feel like I read somewhere that George said omitting Willas might be a mistake the showrunners did because he might have a role in the last two books.
Mountain v. Red Viper – I bet we get this in episode 8 seemingly setting up Tyrion’s execution in episode 9. The audience has been conditioned that horrible deaths happen in episode 9 (Ned, Robb & Catelyn). It would make for a great bait and switch with Tywin taking a bolt in the bowels instead.
I can’t see them dragging out Tyrion’s storyline of trial, murdering dear ol’ dad, and escape over SIX episodes though… I mean it’s pretty quickly decided trial by combat and so that’s an ep. He loses and waits for execution, another ep…Jaime lets him out…
Yeah the finale will def be Lady Stoneheart.
I’d be surprised if we see anything other than the battle at the wall in episode 9.
Episode 8 is called The Mountain and The Viper so your bet sounds right.
That’s my thought too. Everyone’s saying Tywin’s, erm, dethroning will be in the finale, but I still say it’ll be in the penultimate episode, with him running through the bowels of the castle, with Jaime looking later in the finale. Finale has Littlefinger teaching Lysa to fly, and finally Stoneheart.
Olenna took the jewel from Sansa, I’m assuming when she was brushing Sansa’s braid (although someone else mentioned it was from the necklace, but I didn’t see Olenna touch the necklace). But I didn’t see a moment when Olenna could’ve passed the jewel to Margaery or slipped it into the cup herself. Maybe it occurred off-camera.
A little late to the party here, but it’s interesting that in the HBO YouTube video below, the actress who plays Margaery says “Margaery genuinely doesn’t realize what happens” (in regard to the death) around the 3:20 mark. She may be playing dumb, but it comes off as pretty genuine.
[www.youtube.com]
I followed the QoT and the cup throughout and if you pay attention you see the QoT brush Sansa’s hair and the necklace and I’m not even going to finish this since I just looked at that gif above which says everything I would have…
I believe the last one to touch his wine goblet was Margaery. It looked to me as if she slips her index finger into the cup before she sets it down on their table.
And side note I’m pretty sure its the same poison that the maester used on him self and tried to get Melisandre with in Season 2 (and book 2).
I knew somebody would put it all together. Mystery solved:
[imgur.com]
In the books, its a combination of Olenna and Littlefinger that arrange the poisoning. In the show, the shot of Sansa picking up the cup under the table was pretty deliberate, which makes me think that Olenna tipped her off on which jewel to use and Sansa put it into the cup in another of the show’s diversions/elaborations on the books. Otherwise I’m with you, I’m not sure when the jewel could’ve made it into the cup.
Meanwhile off screen Dany has reached Mile Marker 158.
That’s the one with the rest stop with the really nice bathrooms. You won’t feel like a truck driver is going to try to sex you up and then murder you (or the other way around) there. The mutilated corpse is a little off putting to some people though.
This was been touched on a bit already but I’d like to make it its own thread. I really would not like it if the show had Bronn betray Tyrion outright by handing Shae over to Tywinn. For me that would ruin one of the best show characters as HBO has considerably beefed up his role and his relationship with Tyrion. Book Bronn didn’t actually betray Tyrion that bad, he just had no desire to fight the most deadliest killer in Westeros when he could become a lord instead (so my choices are almost certain death or a life of wealth… let me think). So whatever changes they make this year I just hope they don’t have Bronn stabb Tyrion in the back like that.
I bet Tywin intercepts it, they have to do that scene with the necklace.
I hope it’ll end up being Tywin intercepting the ship, or deceiving Bronn, or something.
They might be skipping Bronn’s lordship and all that, if he travels with Jaime, so maybe they’ll just make him and Tyrion splitting up a non-issue.
Anyone else seeing this?
Time heals all things…. except these crazy eyes.
TSB, there should be a page on here with a compilation of your comments after both discussion threads are over every week.
I’ll be the patsy…I’m not getting the connection between Crazy Eyes and Joffrey dying…
(Slow clap) Bravo, sir.
Great, now I have to clean my lunch off my monitor you asshole.
This may sound like heresy, but I am actually loving the deviation from the books in these episodes, since I am starting to _not_ know what is going to happen all the time. At this rate, the show will be mostly D&D’s creation by season 6, with it supposedly following the master plot outline by GRRM, who is contractually obligated to pen 1 ep. per season. Get cracking on Winds of Winter, there, New Mexico Boy!
That’s how I feel about Walking Dead now. It’s different enough that there’s still an element of suspence.
The LF reveal has the same impact as the Godfather, when Don Coreleone says, “It was Barsini all along.”
CANNOT WAIT.
So what was Tywin’s role in Joffery’s death?
A) Active Planner/Participant
B) Aware but indifferent
C) Had no clue
d) Other?
Bemused bystander.
I thought Tywin’s reaction to Joffrey’s poisoning was superb. Bravo Charles Dance. And yes, he had no part in his grandson’s murder.
Tywin has shown that he doesn’t kill family otherwise he would have offed Tyrion ages ago. He wants to control family, not kill them. I don’t think that he’s too upset by it but we don’t get a ton more from him after this.
He was more of a well-wisher, in that he didn’t wish anyone would help Joffrey very well.
Tywin? Not a thing.
Pretty much pawn/scapegoat. It’s Littlefinger and Olenna.
There’s two ways to go with Bronn – have him be the King’s Landing trainer and recast Payne (cause didn’t Jaime not even train until he was on the road?), or just skip all of Bronn’s offscreen stuff with Lady Tanda and keep him with Jaime.
I’m for whichever one gives us more Bronn, personally.
I have a feeling they’re going to try to keep him around at any cost.
I’m very curious about what they’re doing with Bronn because he should be well along in his exit story if they were following the books. it doesn’t look like they’re going to do that, which is fine with me. If they are going to do it it seems like it’s going to be very rushed and not make a lot of sense.
“She’s a screamer that one”
And obviously sad on a purely human, real-life level.
Well the actor who played Illyn Payne is in the latter phases of stage 4 cancer, so I doubt we’ll see him on the show again. Sad, really, as he was perfect for the part.
Also, pie is superior to cake (COME AT ME).
Yeah, tell that to the Freys.
Bravo to the FX dept on Joffrey’s death look. I thought it was outstanding. You could literally see the blood vessels ripping apart and blood spewing out.
That visual is something I was really looking forward to as, when I read it in the books, I wanted that little bastard to really, really suffer. I felt he got off light in the text and now that I’ve seen it acted out, I think I’m more okay with the vile strangulation.
Totally concur. “Can a despot get a cerebral hemorrhage up in this bitch?”
My only issue was that they added that woman as Ramsay’s hunting companion. I think that was done to soften him up a little bit. It does take a slight edge off of his sexual sadism and everything.
Related to what @Horatio Cornblower said, someone on Westeros said that the girl with the bow was one of the two from the Theon party, and that the girl running was supposed to be the second girl from the Theon menage, but that she had to drop out due to getting pregnant. I think having it be the original girl would have better showed his craziness, and how no one associated with him is safe.
@Lanuk Those girls were all the women he took from Winterfell just for hunting/torture purposes. There was never any mention of him palling around with them at all.
@Lanuk is right.
I thought in the books it was established he had a rotating set of girls that when he tired of them, he killed them in a game, and that’s how his dogs got their names.
Ok yeah that works. As soon as Ramsay gets the Bolton name he turns on her.
@begbie3 – Think you’re right. Miranda will meet the same fate toward the end of this season. It will actually enhance the vile nature of Ramsay Snow as a character.
I don’t think it took anything away from him. That was the other girl from Theon’s menage-a-OUCH! If anything it made Ramsay look even sicker and it doesn’t say a lot for anyone else associated with the Dreadfort.
Seriously, what’s in the water over there?
2 to 1 she’s next once Young Master Snow tires of her. I wonder if that blond was the same one that was in the pre-gelding freaky threeway with Theon.
Mace Tyrell being a little bitch was the best.
Loved when Olenna shut him down when she was talking to Tywin
He looks like the mayor of munchkin city, in the county and the land of Oz.
So basically they just fully committed to ruining Shae’s story and maybe a bunch of others.
Stannis doesn’t burn non-believers, he burns traitors.
Shae is a worthless whore.
Is Bronn being set up to directly betray Tyrion instead of just abandoning him when he has no other choice?
Jamie coming back before the wedding has all but ruined his story arc as well.
What the heck are they trying to do with the Boltons?
Great job showrunners.
I think Bronn put her own the ship but Tywin’s people were waiting to take her away.
@Baked Potter. Sure. It’s one of the best shows ever so far and they’ve done some great things making changes that flesh out characters and give them clearer motivations. That makes it all the more confusing when they fuck up other ones for no reason. Why make Stannis a zealot burning “infidels” instead of someone who doesn’t believe in the red god and is always telling Melisandre to shut up? Why have him burn these men for being unbelievers instead for talking to Tywin behind his back? Does that make him a better character? By this logic Davos should be next for the pire. Just because a show is great doesn’t mean it can’t fuck up. I guess it’s my fault for preferring character motivations to make sense.
There was zero reason to change Shae from a whore that cared only about the gold. She was a nasty person and Tyrion knew it but he wanted so desperately to be loved. That works well enough and doesn’t leave Tyrion always doing things that piss off his “true love”thus giving her some imagined reason to slight him. Now, if he kills her, Tyrion will be the one looking bad.
How is that an improvement? None of the show-only watchers even like Shae despite their attempts and book readers already hate her. They wasted valuable time on her over the last 3 seasons that could have gone elsewhere.
I think Shae in the show makes more sense. In the books, Tyrion doesn’t really wrong her, he is arrested and Shae moves on to Tywin. In the show, her vindictiveness comes from the place of a crazy ex-lover, and we all know she has crazy in her character.
Lol one of the best shows ever made not up to your standards? Everything they’ve done besides a few missteps with Jon Snow’s line have been great.
You are probably right. I just don’t want to blieve that Bronn would betray his bromance like that but, of course, he would. Either she’s gone from the show (not likely) or Bronn screwed him over. Unless maybe Varys had her pulled off the ship once it was not very far out to sea.
@Darth and Squabbler That’s outstanding detective work. I was wondering how they’d get Bronn away from Tyrion since the leg work from the books isn’t there. That would do it nicely. Well done you.
But isn’t Bran already beyond the wall and past the reach of the Boltons?
I thought it was awesome that Bronn was training with Jamie because that was a great way to keep him on the show instead of sending him off to marry that one girl. But then I was like, wait, did Bronn fuck over Tyrion? It’s mixed. I do think that keeping Bronn around is what the fans want.
The whole emotion with Jamie and Cersei comes with that somewhat uncomfortable scene in the Sept once Jamie comes back. That he wasn’t there to save their son, even though he couldn’t have done anything if he was. Cersei doesn’t reject him but clings to him. Now the rumors are that he will force himself on her next week out of grief. Eck. Better to have him not around and completely blameless. Here, he’s just let yet another King die on his watch (literally).
I agree. Bronn blowing Tyrion off when he kept asking whether Bronn actually saw Shae get on the boat and whether Bronn actually saw the boat leave the harbor tipped that Bronn didn’t put her on that boat. In case that wasn’t enough, Tywin telling Cersei to have Shae brought to the Tower of the Hand sealed it.
It’s going to be a Tyrion pity party next week when Shae testifies against him and Bronn refuses to represent him in battle against the Mountain.
I can’t answer any of your questions because I am not a showrunner, but I can imagine that the Boltons chasing Bran and Rickon will at the very least provide a bit more dramatic tension with Bran’s story line which, as you know, gets VERY SLOW (kind of like Dany’s) and needs a little more oomph. Plus, Boltons are cheaper the White Walkers.
Jaime is still on track to be there. He’s going to bang Cersei next week. I think they put Jaime in the City to be a suspect. Or at least have more tension with Cersei for failing in his duties of protecting Joffrey.
I think Bronn handed over Shae to Tywin last night. That’s a guess though. Shae was going to betray him no matter what, so that she will be a “surprise witness” at the trial really makes no difference, in my opinion.
But, I feel your pain.
I agree on Shae. They made her to be something besides just a whore so they needed a reason for her to run to Tywin in the show hence Tyrion “breaking up” with her.
Watching the Bolton’s last night just reinforced again that Ned Stark was the only decent father in Westeros.
Oberyn is the best father. He doesn’t abandon his bastards like every other Nobleman.
No way – Wyman Manderly is awesome, so is Doran Martell. Jeor Mormont was a good dad but Jorah shamed the family. Of course they left out him forgiving Jorah as he was dying in the show. I bet most non book readers have really no clue those 2 were even related.
Stannis is much softer in the show than in the books but I like how he protects Shireen from his nutcase wife.
I said this last week but Gleeson deserves it again. Fare thee well Jack Gleeson. You did a fantastic job playing the cuntiest cunt who ever cunted his way through Westeros.
That said I was so, so, so happy to see your character die a horrible painful death.
/Sends DTZM Nigerian spam mail for next six weeks
Well, there’s my real name. Thanks a lot Uproxx.
Get that kid his Emmy!
I really didn’t like that Tyrion/Shae breakup scene. I figure it was there to give the non-book reading tv viewers some more romantic drama to sink their teeth in, which I guess I understand. But I think them ‘breaking up’ will really take away from that feeling of betrayal that will occur when Tyrion catches her in Tywins bed. Especially cause the show has made her out to be more “disgruntled, pissed off girlfriend” which is just so unlike her character in the book that when the time comes for Tyrion to catch her it will seem more like it was done for revenge instead of because she’s a whore playing the game.
I don’t see how they can have Tyrion kill her now unless they want viewers to hate him. Her sleeping with Tywin willingly would make no sense either since she supposedly doesn’t care about gold or her own safety. Just plain bad writing. It they wanted to charge her so much they should have cut out Shae entirely like they did with Jayne Westerling and introduce a non-whore character.
in the book she goes so far beyond being forced to testify. She wasn’t vindictive because she didn’t care but she did humiliate him and do what it took to save her own skin. If she cared she would have held back some.
I mean they could but I think that would undermine the whole thing. I think they will do that for the same reasons they made Shae Tyrion’s bitchy girlfriend which I think will appease the tv viewers more. Idk I could just be a snob/book purist but I found Tyrion spending the entire trial thinking that she is testifying against him was all for her own personal survival (which is was) and not as some form of payback from a former ex. The reveal as well that she was just using him and playing the game made it so much more heartbreaking as well when he walks in on her in his bed.
Shae is still going to die the same way. Last season Tyrion gave her a very expensive gold chain necklace. That’s what he will strangle her with in the show. You’ll know which episode she dies in too, because in the previously on montage they will show the clip of Tyrion giving her the necklace.
The writers could still salvage some of Shae’s credibility in fans’ eyes by having her situation with Tywin be a product of blackmail. Tywin could basically force her into his bed by holding Tyrion’s life over her head. Then, Tyrion basically just walks into “a bad place, bad time” moment and snaps.
Oh if they didn’t have he strangle her before shooting Tywin that would be insanely disappointing. Especially with them having Tywin saying he wanted to see her in his chambers..
I think they made it a point of having Tywin say he would hang the next whore he found Tyrion with to remind the audience that Tywin is very opposed to whores, thus setting up the shocker of Tywin ultimately being a hypocrite.
I agree with Darth. based on where Tyrion’s story line is now in the books he needs a reason to be as far away from Kings Landing as possible and his reaction to 4 betrayals like that gives his future actions and total rejection of his family a much more plausible basis.
I agree. They’re setting up her motivation for betraying Tyrion, but it does just take away from the book’s message that she’s an evil lying twat who is just in it for the money. (See: every stripper & prostitute you’ll ever encounter.)
The bigger question is–will Tyrion strangle her on the show or will she just take off from Tywin’s bedchamber? I’m guessing the latter since TV audiences probably couldn’t handle Tyrion killing a woman with his bare hands.
I don’t think so. They are going for the Trifecta on Tyrion:
1) Shae betrayed him by banging daddy;
2) Daddy betrayed him by banging his whore;
3) Jaime betrayed him by lying about Tysha;
4) Bronn betrayed him by being in Cersei’s or Tywin’s trust.
Tyrion will go full Hulk Smash mode I hope…
I have a sneaking suspicion they are removing Tyrion killing Shae from the story line. They really hammered home the idea that Tywin would hang the next whore he knows Tyrion is with. They must have said it 3 or 4 times last night. I think, in order to make Tyrion more sympathetic, Tywin will hang Shae which angers Tyrion even more when he encounters his father on the shitter.
Haha I know better than to trust a sellsword and while that does seem plausible I’d like to see it not happen that way. I feel that would be highly unnecessary and would ruin the Bronn character- especially cause I always considered his first “betrayal” (can’t really call it a deception) of Tyrion to be when he says he won’t be Tyrions champion. Though now that I think about it, one of the reasons is that he’s getting married to Lollys/Tyrion couldn’t offer much better payment.
I certainly don’t hope that Tywin doesn’t keep Shae as some lesson to teach Tyrion with. That would REALLY be unnecessary and would be overly excessive. It would be ridiculous as well and doesn’t really align much with who Tywin is as a character.
Amen Bizarro Stormy, Amen. She was also a far more interesting character as well when she wasn’t being pouty and jealous of the forced Tyrion/Sansa marriage. Book Shae had a certain strength to her, a sort of power conjured by her ability to keep it real that made her awesome.
If only the Stokeworths were in the show and Shae could just be following around Lollys (poor poor lollys..). Though I will say that I think D&D are saving the Stokeworths for the Kings Landings scenes in the next few seasons. Besides helping fill the void of the multiple characters who are dead/will die- it will provide some great lines of dialogue from Cercei that are soaked in bitchiness and vinegar. Also I look forward to hopefully seeing Bronn become Lord Bronn.
And yes, I know none of this happened in the book, but I am really seeing this season come off the rails more so than any other season so far (in relation to the books).
Well, I think you are trusting Bronn too much. Bronn rolled over on Tyrion last night, I think. He’s going to get a real lordship out of handing over Shae to Tywin. Tywin was having issues controlling Tyrion on the whole baby-making department. Maybe keeping Shae hostage and as a sex-slave would have/will keep Tyrion in line (in Tywin’s line of thinking).
All terrible. She only cares about money, not Tyrion. This change does nothing but make Tyrion look bad for no reason. It’s enough that he fools himself into believing she cared despite his instincts. That shows how much Tyrion desperately craves to be loved. You don’t need her to actually care about him or for her to have semi-legit reasons to betray him. That is just shitting on Tyrion.
I don’t think that will happen for three reasons:
1.) Tywin asks for her to brought up to the Tower of the Hand after Cercei points her out to him
2.) In one of the season 4 trailers we see a quite imagine of Shae (or a woman who looks very similar) naked/wearing very little on a big fancy bed in a darkly lit room
3.) She needs to get choked out with a chain before Tywin gets a quarrel in the gut. It would be so lame if that didn’t happen.
I really hope they don’t use Tyrions “betrayal” as the reason why she’s gets with Tywin. This isn’t gossip girl or some teenage soap opera melodrama where such things are expected. I reeeeeaaaaaaally hope they don’t go that route..
They may just be writing Shae out of the series. It would be cleaner than having her come back and Tyrion killing her.
OR, they catch her getting on the boat, which makes Tyrion look even more guilty. And because of Tyrion’s “betrayal,” Shae has no problem shacking up with Tywin.
I loved how over last week’s episode and this week’s, how they introduced all the people who have motive just like a game of clue. There was a particular shot at the wedding of Margaery, and framed on either side of her was the Red Viper and Oleana Redwyne. It was a beautiful shot, and for non-book readers will lead to some fun discussions.
I just love seeing the non-readers trying to figure these things out. Lol.
I actually think last season the point was made that he was going to go marry Lysa Arryn and bring the Vale onto the side of the Lannisters. The boat he was getting ready was already to have sailed “with two beds.” Providing that information got Ros the shaft…literally.
@Peter Cavan I think it was assumed when Sansa was crying after seeing his boat leaving King’s Landing. IE, he left without her & she was left to marry Tyrion.
Did they mention this week or last week that Littlefinger was leaving the capital for Harrenhal or the Eyrie? Or do we just think he’s on a boat because that’s next in his storyline?
The one person they didn’t show, however, was LittleFinger. He’s sitting on a boat in the harbor. Wonder if the show will blame it all on him since they didn’t set it up with the fake amethyst on the hairnet?
That wedding was masterfully directed. I knew what was going to happen and I still thought the writers might take the assassination in a different direction.
So Tommen is like twice as old on the show now than he is in the books. I’ve always hated to be that book nerd that would watch this great show and yet find several faults in it because of the myriad things that the source material in the books did better, but honestly… if there is no Ser Pounce on the show, we all better fucking riot.
@Neds Dead Baby They did switch out the actors for Tommen. The kid who played Martin Lannister last year (Killed by Lord Karstark) is now playing Tommen.
Seems we’ll get a glimpse of Tommen and how they’ll treat the character in ep 5, as it’s called “The First of his Name.”
AGING the kids on the show. Really, uproxx? All that forum work & STILL no edit button? It’s 2014, guys.
They don’t really have a choice about gaining the kids on the show because they’re aging in real life. (See: Bran getting hit with the puberty stick.)
For all of the roles in which they have changed actors, it seem to me like Tommen would have been perfect for the old switcharoo. No one would have missed the current actor because of his limited screen time, and they could have gone the younger naive child route to greater effect.
Hard to imagine him playing with kitties at that age.
I’m hoping they’ll make him a total lap dog & willing to do anything his grandpa or mom tell him to do. This will show the extreme opposite from Joffrey that we are expecting.
That’s a good point and one I was thinking while looking at the giant Tommen now appears to be. He’s supposed to be a fat 8 year old who loves to put his stamp on anything and everything put in front of him. Could create some problems going forward. unless they make him super dumb.
I can see that with the other child characters, but it makes less sense to me with Tommen given his role in the book, since he’s supposed to be a naive little kid that’s easily persuaded by things like kittens. That made the push-and-pull on him between Cersei and Margaery that much more important. Plus, him being a little kid was central to whether or not Margaery had been deflowered, which becomes a bigger issue in book 4. If Tommen is capable of doing that himself, it alters that storyline completely, notwithstanding that Margaery on the show is a much more mature character than in the books too.
Martin has gone on record and said he made a mistake not aging the kids in the books. I think they’re trying to fix that the best they can on the show.
I’m a non-book reader. I have a theory about Joffrey’s death and I was hoping someone could tell me if I’m on the right track or way off base:
Tywin and Lady Olenna plotted Joffrey’s poisoning. Why? They’ve remove Joffrey (a crazy war-mongering dictator) from power, they put his little brother Tommen (?) on the throne – who’s more stable and less likely to start any unnecessary wars. They plan to marry Margery off to him. Margery gets to be Queen, the Tyrells gain considerable power and influence – and the new king is more stable. Everyone wins.
So maybe Varys came up with the plan, Lady Olenna, Tywin and Ser Dontos execute it. Ser Dontos hides the poison in Sansa’s necklace. Lady Olenna discreetly removes it during the wedding and drops it in the goblet when everyone’s focused on Joffrey and Tyrion. Ser Dontos shows up at EXACTLY the right moment to spirit Sansa away.
In any political assassination there has to be a patsy – in this case, it’s Tyrion – who Tywin doesn’t care for anyway.
Am I thinking along the right lines or completely crazy?
@warrenbishop Not going to spoil anything for you, but let’s pretend you fast forward the clock 6 months to a year after Joffrey died. If everything happened that SHOULD happen after this event, who would gain the most from Joffrey dying?
@Stonecutter & Horatio Cornblower: I think I’m going to give it a rest for now, just let the show unfold and allow it to surprise me – not to mention the fact I actually have to get some work done today. Haha.
You’re definitely on the right track, but I wouldn’t google your way through it. You’ll either figure it out on your own, or be pleasantly surprised when it’s revealed.
You’ll find out about Dontos and Sansa next week I would think. The poision conspiracy might take a little longer, but I could also see the show using a little exposition and getting that out of the way next week as well.
@miamidiesel, phisherman & chewie the wook: Meister Pycell? Eager to repay Tyrion for having him imprisoned and years of being bullied by Cersei? The Iron Bank of Bravos – concerned that Joffrey is bad for business?
I’m going to stop asking questions – because knowing too much will probably spoil what’s coming up in the next episodes.
Hahaha pretty close/def on the right track. one of those suspects has been connected to it but only through the more tinfoily theories found on /r/asoiaf.
@warrenbiship nicely put together. That theory (minus Varys) is one of the more prominent ones that’s bandied about by book readers. I think someone in the reader comments even linked to it last week. If you had read the books I’d tell you to Google the Great Tyrell Conspiracy (but don’t do that now, it would spoil a lot of what’s to come since you haven’t read the books)
@phisherman: Thanks. Hmmm. Remove Varys (although he probably knew about it), but who to insert in his place. Hmm. Who else would benefit from Joffrey’s death? Looks like I’m not getting any work done this morning. Thanks again.
you’re on the right track, but remove one of the suspects above and insert another.
It’s like Joffrey was playing the game “How many family members can I piss off in one show?” & then won his own game.
Well, technically he lost the ultimate game. But still managed to piss off everybody else in the process.
Hate to see what you consider him losing.
My only complaint with last night’s episode vis a vis book differences – and I am totally cool with pretty much all the necessary/aesthetic changes – is that it was never stressed how rare and valuable the gift of the “Four Kings” book (only four in existence I think) that Joffery chops apart is.
“More Bronn” is I think in part the directors and writers realizing what great chemistry Peter Dinklage and Jerome Flynn have between them. They’re not quite so great together in the books as they are in the show. I’m fine with keeping Bronn in the show and figuring out a way for him to remain in King’s Landing.
It was deftly done, although Ilyn Payne not having a tongue kind of ended up being a red herring.
I thought that actor had died already, hence substituting Bronn, who should according to the Books be well-established on his way out of the story by now. Not sure where that’s going but the more Bronn the more better as far as I’m concerned.
Oh, and the book was titled “The Lives of Four Kings” (about the reigns of Aegon the Unworthy, Baelor the Blessed, Daeron the Good, and Daeron the Young Dragon; all considered good rulers).
And speaking of changes, while I loved the dynamic between Ser Ilyn Payne and Ser Jaime and their secret training sessions, and would have loved to see it played out in the show, I will never say no to more screen time for Jerome Flynn as Bronn.
On a sad note: I understand that the actor who plays the King’s Justice, Wilko Johnson, has terminal cancer, which of course is just fucking terrible. He was great as Ser Ilyn Payne the Headsman.
Ramsay Snow, what a sick bastard. I can’t stand that turd. I really want him to get what he deserves.
I hate Ramsay Snow too, and not in the “love to hate” way I hate Joffrey. Those are the only chapters in the books I’ve ever considered skipping, so unpleasant that I just want to get through them as fast as possible.
It’s interesting that they’ve made the Ramsay on the show move of a devious schemer type of psycho, whereas the book version is a chubby, petulant thug with poor impulse control. I always pictured him looking like Vincent d’Nofrio.
So no Penny. Thank God. Worst character in the books.
I feel like Penny could have been there, at the wedding in retrospect in the show, because they never showed the face of the King in the North.
Agreed. So fucking annoying.
I think they could have him grow in another way. Show Tyrion has already begun to realize how much life would blow if he weren’t rich. I just don’t know that he needs to have some sobbing dwarf nagging him for a season to advance his story at all on the show.
Agree she sucks, but she also plays a significant part in further developing Tyrion’s character as he gets ready to fight in Mereen. My guess is she shows up in later seasons once the show gets to that part of Tyrion’s storyline because most viewers would’ve overlooked her completely during the Purple Wedding and forgotten about her by the time she’s supposed to have some relevance to the story.
She’ll be even worse if she’s brought in later. Absolutely unnecessary and annoying character.
We could still see her later; but I agree she sucks.
This is when Littlefinger starts to become one of the baddest characters in the series. Dude is like 50 steps ahead of everyone.
@dummypants At the end of book 3. Last chapter before the epilogue with Stoneheart.
Also Littlefinger shows why he’s the MVP at the Game of Thrones and I can’t wait.
Littlefinger is bad ass. He needs more speeches this season like his chaos ladder speech.
And, I hope they follow Lysa all the way to the ground.
Littlefinger pushes Lysa out the moon door at the end of book 4, right? Frankly, if Lady Stoneheart isn’t what closes out this season, I will be pissed. Non-readers will sh!it themselves.
@Patty Boots If they don’t end the season with that cliffhanger I will be sorely disappointed.
He’s really not though. His plan was thwarted by Tyrion not dying. Sansa is still locked up, so to speak.
Honestly, the last episode of this season is going to be nuts. So many people dying.
Oh yeah @Patty Boots. My wife and I were just discussing this very thing. It’s gonna be the perfect bow to wrap up the best season of GoT with.
@Patty Boots that’s going to be so great. In the book he was so casual about it. Like, no big deal.
sweet robin up in this shit!
I’m seriously excited for the “OMGWTF” moment when he pushes Lysa out the moon door. The internet will die.
Damn straight! Sweet-Robin time.
Joffrey did not die horribly enough. He needed to be more purple, choke longer and have more blood squirt out of his body. (Perhaps I need to seek counseling)
I thought the same thing! When I got to his death in the books, I was disappointed. That lil’ bastard needed to suffer BIG TIME. I liked the little blood touches and just how putrid and bile-y he got as he choked so I guess I’m okay with it? But still. If he had cried for his mommmy, maybe gotten kicked around by the little people and his dick cut off, I don’t think I would have complained.
I will join you in councelling.
@Horatio Cornblower I like the line drawn here. Clawing at self = bad. Stabbing pregnant woman repeatedly = OKAY
@Lanuk I can see the HBO execs thinking that might be a but much even for them.
@Horatio Cornblower and Cat was supposed to claw at herself too. I think the showrunners are just not fans of people clawing parts of themselves open as they die.
I believe he also clawed his own throat open while dying in agony. Not gonna lie, I would not have been upset to watch that. I maybe would have drawn the line at masturbating to it.
Maybe.
The scene between Brienne and Cersei broke my heart. I love Brienne to pieces, and she deserves respect, goddammit.
The dwarf jousting was uncomfortable enough in the book, but seeing everyone’s reactions on the screen made it even worse. Although I did like how Tyrion glared at Tommen and made him stop laughing.
Also, didn’t they pretty clearly show Lady Olenna reaching for Sansa’s necklace? Didn’t see any stones missing, but maybe it was one that would’ve been hidden by her dress.
The jousting scene was amazingly uncomfortable and probably the first fire I’ve seen from Loras I’ve seen… in a long time, at least. Possibly ever. I miss how dramatically full of rage he’s supposed to be after Renly’s death.
Someone pointed it out last night on the 10 smug faces thread; and upon a second viewing I did see the stone go missing.
I missed that! Thanks for confirming!
Looked like the gem on the far left of Sansa was missing after Olenna was fussing with her.
It was the last point on the right (Sansa’s left.)
I can’t wait for these reaction videos.
Red Pooping hahaha took me half a second to get that one
I can’t wait for the Red Pooping reactions.
They will fail in comparison to the Red Wedding reaction videos.
The poison was a gem on the necklace. After Olenna talks to Sansa, the pendant on the far right (Sansa’s left) is missing a gem.
I do love how, in an EW article, Weiss and Beinhoff mention that they actually looked into the possibility of using pigs for the mummery show. Naturally the animal protection folks put a nix on that. They did a pretty great job with all that anyways.
So stupid. Craft services probably served pork sandwiches as a fuck you to PETA.
Balon Greyjoy is still alive in the show, right? In the book he dies before Robb but I don’t think it has happened on the show. The dwarf show had Stark attacking Greyjoy and Greyjoy screaming “I’m drowning.”
@dummypants – 3 to 1 they make Jaqen the “Kindly Man” in Braavos. We know that somebody is going there, since they show the Titan statue in one of the previews. Whether it’s Arya, an Iron Banker, or both is TBD.
And yes, it terrifies me that I know so much about GOT.
@Eatz Hmm, I don’t spend much time on the message boards or anything but I’ve always loved the theory and it does seem plausible with all we know about Braavosi/Faceless men. Plus, the way Jaqen left in S2, it seemed to me he was going on a new assignment and I just insist on believing that assignment was to kill Balon Greyjoy. :)
I think he’s probably technically dead already but the news hasn’t hit the rest of the continent yet, and I thought the Syrio = Jaqen H’ghar theory had been discredited.
Would love to see Jaqen actually appear on the bridge to push him into the sea. Even though he wouldn’t have Jaqen’s face anymore. I just loved that actor and would love to see him come back, even if just for a scene. Or his former face, Syrio!
They didn’t show him die–cant wait for that. That actor does such a fine job I actually hate him more than I did in the books.
Balon is still alive.
The drowning thing could’ve just been a reference to the Drowned God, I guess?
Last I remember, he’s still alive.
Bravo on the “Purple Reign”
I was a bit surprised they took out Sansa’s horrified reaction to the melting down of her father’s sword to give Joffrey the little shit his gift. Small beat, but really added to how lost she is at that moment.
I’m also really surprised they didn’t have the whole “I’ll get you a dagger to go with your sword” spiel between Tyrion and Joffrey after he chops the book off. It finally reveals that all of this shit (The War, the bloodshed, the deaths) are the result of that petulant little bastard’s childish brutality.
Yeh, but the dagger/sword thing would have probably been confusing to non book readers. The last time it was mentioned was what, season 2?