The 'Game Of Thrones' Cast Poses With Miniature Versions Of Themselves Again

03.20.14 22 Comments
Last year we loved seeing the cast of Game Of Thrones posing with the adorable toy versions of themselves. A full year has since passed, winter came and went, and the newest Funko Pop Vinyls have premiered at Toy Fair 2014.

The official Instagram account of Game Of Thrones once again asked the actors to pose with some of the toys relevant to their character, including some of the new ones they need to give to me right now. These disgustingly cute little Machiavellian toys can be purchased already, and that has me so excited. I mean like “Ben Wyatt on the Iron Throne” excited. I’m talking “Peter Dinklage hula-hooping in a gay bar” excited.

It’s not going to get any better than Peter Dinklage hula-hooping in a gay bar, so let’s get right to the toys. Here are some of our favorites from HBO’s official Instagram account for Game Of Thrones.

Maisie Williams poses with Arya and The Hound on the set of Game of Thrones Season 4.

Jack Gleeson poses with King Joffrey. SOMEONE SLAP BOTH OF THEM!

Kit Harington with Jon Snow and a White Walker on the set of Game of Thrones Season 4

Lena Headey with Cersei on the set of Game of Thrones Season 4

Gwendoline Christie poses with Brienne at the VIP #GOTExhibit Party at SXSW.

Emilia Clarke poses with a dragon toy I must possess.

Nathalie Emmanuel poses with another dragon toy I must possess.

Rose Leslie poses with Ygritte on the red carpet of the Game of Thrones premiere in New York City.

Hodor.

