The 'Game Of Thrones' Cast Poses With Miniature Versions Of Themselves Again

The official Instagram account of Game Of Thrones once again asked the actors to pose with some of the toys relevant to their character, including some of the new ones they need to give to me right now. These disgustingly cute little Machiavellian toys can be purchased already, and that has me so excited. I mean like “Ben Wyatt on the Iron Throne” excited. I’m talking “Peter Dinklage hula-hooping in a gay bar” excited.
It’s not going to get any better than Peter Dinklage hula-hooping in a gay bar, so let’s get right to the toys. Here are some of our favorites from HBO’s official Instagram account for Game Of Thrones.
Maisie Williams poses with Arya and The Hound on the set of Game of Thrones Season 4.
Jack Gleeson poses with King Joffrey. SOMEONE SLAP BOTH OF THEM!
Kit Harington with Jon Snow and a White Walker on the set of Game of Thrones Season 4
Lena Headey with Cersei on the set of Game of Thrones Season 4
Gwendoline Christie poses with Brienne at the VIP #GOTExhibit Party at SXSW.
Emilia Clarke poses with a dragon toy I must possess.
Nathalie Emmanuel poses with another dragon toy I must possess.
Rose Leslie poses with Ygritte on the red carpet of the Game of Thrones premiere in New York City.
Hodor.
There are constants in life that this show has proven:
Emilia Clarke will always be hot
Hodor will always be funny
Peter Dinkage will always be awesome
George RR Martin will always be insane.
I have Arya on a shelf in my office. I’m going to need that Brienne, too, so they can have awesome, kick-ass, patriarchy-smashing adventures together.
Peter Dinklage: “Huh. How about that. A miniature version of myself. AWESOME.”
I was thinking the same thing. haha.
The Dink looks Drunk.
Joffrey’s head is shaped exactly like the toy’s….amazing.
Is it really a spoiler to talk about what happened to Renly? Jesus Christ, it was Season 2! If you aren’t caught up by now, STOP READING articles about the show.
Also, does Conleth Hill just have the fastest growing hair in the world? I’m almost 100% certain he shaves his head completely to play Varys, yet here he is with a full head of hair just a few months after filming. Maybe my hair just grows slowly, but when I’ve shaved down to the skin before, it would probably take me 5-6 months to get that much hair back.
Lena Headey looks like the crazy fun kind of person to hang out with.
And Hodor is bigger than the Iron Throne? Damn! I mean…HODOR!
All of the women on this show are beautiful and awesome.
i still can’t believe Sibel Kekilli used to be a porn star. i think emilia and sophie should do porn just to make it even. only fair.
Carice > Milhouse
I’m glad that you feel that way. Over here in The Netherlands, we have a Dutch word joke that some women like rubber dildo’s and Carice likes wooden dildo’s. It’s very silly.
Emilia stop stealing my heart!
Does Dinklage take himself too seriously?
I think Dinklage is very private but also has a dry/deadpan sense of humor. Also he’s just a humble motherfucker with a big dick.
Rolling Stone had a good article with him a year maybe two ago. I’m sure its out there somewhere.
And here you go;
[www.rollingstone.com]
I love this so much. All these actors are so cool. It’s weird how unamused Dinklage seems to be, though. Guess he must’ve been doing some kind of bit that doesn’t come across in a photo.
You can all keep Khaleesi. I’ll take Cersei/Lena Headey any day of the week. She’s gorgeous.
WTF kind of sorcery causes me to look at these pics and think Brienne is ten times hotter than Khaleesi???
I need that Brienne.
It was all well and good until Michael McElhatton popped off Robb’s head and replaced it with Grey Wind’s
Jack Gleeson’s photo looks like he borrowed the figure from Sophie Turner and SHE WANTS IT BACK.