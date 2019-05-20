HBO

*Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers Ahead!*

Sunday night marked the final episode of Game of Thrones ever. That’s right, after eight sexy and violent seasons of television, the show is officially done. Episode 6, “The Iron Throne,” wrapped things up quite nicely, killing off even more of our favorite characters and exiling others. As we’ve come to expect from season finales, the big action sequences were all used up in the penultimate episode with this last installment being a bit more calm and devoted to heartfelt moments and connections between characters rather than endless dragonfire and destruction.

It still featured a pretty heart wrenching moment: Jon Snow plunging a dagger through the chest of his queen, Daenerys. You could tell he really didn’t want to do it, but after what she did to King’s Landing he had no choice. If that scene early into the episode left you feeling numb and out of sorts, you may have missed some of the fine details, Easter eggs, and straight up gaffes that were hidden in the background of the series finale. So we’ve compiled ten of our favorite examples.

HBO

As usual, the opening credits sequence was tweaked to show the effects of Daenerys’ dragon rampage through King’s Landing. The city isn’t shown as razed to the ground because HBO’s extremely tight leak prevention process kept extreme changes like that from the credits VFX team, but you can see some damage to the stairs leading up to the Red Keep. The map room also has a big crack running through it.

HBO

That same crack can be seen when Tyrion is crossing the map room courtyard.

HBO

At the very end, the stained glass Lannister lion above the Iron Throne is now gone, marking the end of Cersei’s short reign.