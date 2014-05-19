‘Game Of Thrones’ Discussion: ‘Mockingbird’

Come at the Littlefinger, you best not miss. Or, perhaps more accurately, you best not be standing near a Moon Door. “Mockingbird” was an episode dominated by set-ups — to Brienne and Podrick heading toward the Eyrie, to Oberyn announcing his intention to be Tyrion’s champion, to Daario’s butt (that’s not so much set-up as it a little something something for the ladies, I guess) — but it was a finale that made it a great episode. The finale of Lysa’s life, that is. She took a one-way-ticket out the Moon Door and onto the jagged rocks below, her last image the small outline of Littlefinger above, who can’t even bother to give her one last farewell wave. Why? Because there’s only woman he’s ever loved: “your sister.”
“Why?” is an important question in “Mockingbird,” and for all of Game of Thrones, actually. To paraphrase Rivers Cuomo, Why bother? It’s gonna hurt me, it’s gonna literally kill me when you and your hound-like friend come along to my property and find me bleeding out to death. Everyone has their reason: Littlefinger does it for Cat; Oberyn does it to avenge his sister’s death; Brienne and Pod do it so as not to disappoint their heroes; Dany does it for the slaves (and her tailor, whom we’re forever in debt to, does it for us, the loyal viewer); Arya does it to cross names off her list; and Melisandre does it for baths.
(Now that Theon’s story doesn’t, well, reek so much, Melisandre might be my least favorite character to check in on, especially when Davos, who I love, isn’t around. I’ve never much cared for her mystical nonsense, and unlike Dany, who’s also near the bottom, not because she’s a bad character but because she’s mining well-worn material, Melisandre doesn’t have dragons. That’s a-paddlin’.)
So maybe the question’s not “why?” but “why not?” We find the things worth fighting for, even when no one’s fighting beside us. We fight for love, for honor, for power, for respect, for revenge, for spite, but mostly for gravy. Like a wise Hot Pie once said, you cannot give up on the gravy. Ever.
Let’s fly over to the next page for random observations.
Wheeeeeeeeeeeeee.
Someone has been taking biting lessons from Rick Grimes.
That’s a taste that Littlefinger will never get out of his mouth
It is pretty much universally agreed around here that these are currently the five baddest mofos in the Seven Kingdoms (specifically for fighting and in no particular order):
The Mountain
Bronn
The Hound
Prince Oberyn
Daario
An argument could be made for each being the BEST (especially since they haven’t fought each other).
However, if Oberyn defeats Mountain (or vice versa), that should make the winner of that fight the World Heavyweight Champion of the Seven Kingdoms until dethroned in direct combat.
So it is written… So it shall come to pass!!
What about the Arya’s Assassin BFF? Jaquen Hagar.
Alas, I went back to Season 1 and confirmed Loras defeated Mountain in a joust (which Littlefinger claimed was by cheating, he would know).
Mountain promptly detached his horses head and went right for Loras kicking his ass… until Hound rushed in for the save. The two brothers had a vicious battle that King Robert had to break up.
The judges rule that Mountain is superior to the Flower Knight, and as such, Loras is disqualified from championship competition.
The judges also rule, that while the Hound/Mountain fight was a draw… The Hound showed he could go the distance and is now proclaimed the number one contender for the winner of the Oberyn/Mountain title fight!
@Jon Gtuden Center for Hyperbole I think Loras went pretty HAM at Blackwater, I kinda remember him entering the Throne Door room (when Cersei almost aced herself and Tommen) and he was covered in blood. But yeah, prob more of a Tourney guy
He was at the vanguard when Tywin’s forces arrived to fight Stannis during Blackwater, you don’t get to see him kill anyone but it’s enough to imply he’s as good a fighter at war as he is at tournament.
Has Loras ever actually killed anybody, or does he just fight in tournaments?
Oh yeah, forgot about the Flower Knight. But with a gimmick like that, you can see why I don’t take him seriously.
Also… Brienne and Pod are the current World Tag Team Champions. They took the belts from Tyrion and Bronn… after Bronn didn’t tag in for Tryion leading to their break up.
Ugh, so.many.typos. Loras obviously
Yeah, nailed it..Barriston Selmy was owned a belt or two, in the books (I can almost feel the cringes and eye rolls) Selmy was the champ, I think Jaime and Ned both said this in the show too……..and he may have sugar in his tank, but Lotus Tyrrell is known as a killer…..Some mofos north of the Wall should get consideration as well.
Daario is not in the Seven Kingdoms though
FYI – Jon Snow is the Intercontinental Champion, so he isn’t ready for the World title yet.
He’s still got to take out a few more jobbers like Ramsey, Jorah, and former World title contender Jaime Lannister.
Ok, finally got to watch this one but late because the legal UK option blows tits, thoughts of the week!
The plaudits are going to the Tyrion/Oberyn scene but my heart belongs to the Tyrion/Bronn scene, bros might come before hos but a seven foot man tank not so much. Seriously though that was a thing of greatness, if we’re not going to see Jerome Flynn again I’m glad he got to go out with a scene that good.
JJ. Jr called it last week, Brienne and Pod couldn’t get halfway out of the south before getting side tracked, so I’m not going to get my desired Brienne fighting Mance’s army, but we may now get Brienne against the Hound, which I’ll accept. Also, hey there Hot Pie!
I called it a couple of weeks back, Melisandre’s magic is mostly smoke and mirror bullshit. I think that revelation is sewing the seeds for Stannis’ wife losing faith in her, especially of the plan The Lord of Light has for her daughter involves sacrifice (and I’m guessing it definitely does).
I’m going to give Jon’s scene the benefit of the doubt and assume it’s leading somewhere, likely Throne getting his comeuppance…nobody puts Ghost in a corner!
Thanks for the man butt Dany, you’re doing the gods’ work.
Aaand to Littlefinger, not quite sure what his cover story for Lysa going out the Moon door is going to be, although everyone in the Vale knowing she’s a crazy bitch will probably help. If his plan is to marry Sansa as a Cat replacement (presumably after she’s married Robin and got an heir to the vale produced) he’s got a lot riding on the outcome of Tyrion’s trial by combat. Is she worth as much to him as a fake niece/Lannister as she is as a real Stark/Tully? Can he even keep that niece thing going, thres never been any mention that he even has siblings.
Untill next episode, same Throne time, same Throne channel!
That makes much more sense! I bet you’re right.
@JJ Jr. Yeah on reflection I think you’re right about Selyse not losing her faith, but I definitely think her and Melisandre are going to butt heads seriously at some point. She’s already bunt her own brother for failing to subscribe to her new religion, so I don’t think it’s impossible that she could turn on Melisandre too, becoming such a zealot that not even the priestess who bought the religion to her is living up to her standards anymore.
Also, I think we may have had our attention bought to that poison bottle for a reason “Not that one, you don’t even want to touch that one…”, this show does love its Checkovs.
That sure did look like it was Bronn’s exit. Sad, but yes, it was yet another awesome scene between those two, so a pretty decent way for him to go out. And hey, he gets to live, and be rich! Much better than I would’ve guessed Bronn would fare. Even if he does have to murder his wife’s sister at some point… haha. Game of Thrones.
And I’m not gonna get my return of Beric and Thoros! But at least Brienne and Pod got diverted of their own volition. I don’t know how things could possibly play out for Brienne at the Eyrie, though. I’m not sure whether this is a bad time to be showing up there, or a good time. Seems like some degree of turmoil is inevitable, but it might still be a safer place with Loony Lysa dead. Either way, Littlefinger probably isn’t gonna let Brienne have Sansa (not that Brienne knows she’s there, anyway). And then there’s The Hound and Arya. I like to think Arya would keep Littlefinger from getting too fresh with her sister if they managed to reunite… but man, that’s never ever gonna happen, right? All seven hells will freeze over before any Starks get reunited. I guess it looks more likely that The Hound is gonna die from that bite before they reach the Eyrie, and then Arya’s just gonna get nabbed by some other bastard and taken to… I don’t know, Pyke this time. Or maybe she’ll finally find her way to Braavos!
I don’t see Selyse losing her faith. She already watched her brother burn and smiled the whole time, and she really seems to care very little for Shireen. Maybe it’s something along the lines of what Jon was to Catelyn — Shireen’s a reminder to Selyse of how she couldn’t bear Stannis a healthy son, so she kind of hates her. I don’t know the reason, but I detect no real bond between them. But yeah, Shireen’s definitely fucked, which I’ve dreaded ever since Davos freed Gendry. What I really got from this week’s scene is that Selyse might not be as cool with the whole Stannis-Melisandre “arrangement” as she claims. She seemed to be trying to convince herself, repeating that same “Nothing done in the Lord’s service can be a sin” line from last season word-for-word.
I was really bummed out by Jon’s scenes this week. I had this little inkling a couple episodes ago, when Jon was recruiting for the raid. During that scene, Ser Alliser sorta dropped that contemptuous face that he’s always wearing, and in light of the good speech Jon gave, I kinda felt like Alliser might start to finally respect Jon from that. So I got this idea in my head of, what if they end up being good friends and brothers-in-arms and shit, wouldn’t that be a cool arc. I really liked that idea, and hoped I was onto something; but it looks like I was wrong. All I can say for sure is fucking Janos Slynt better get killed and eaten by Thenns before this season is through.
Throne Time is two weeks away. :(
especially when Davos, who I love, isn’t around. I’ve never much cared for her mystical nonsense,”
It’s “whom I love” NOT “who”… sheesh!
Stannis’d
I miss his grammar nazi’ing
IMPORTANT : [instagram.com]
+1 to this whole thread
@Scrootie McBoogerballs I really threw a softball, and you crushed it……and typing your name was awesome btw.
@MissingLink You seem to be… *Puts on sunglasses* …missing a link. YEEEEEAAAAHHHH!
@Martin Oh, well, ummm, you heard it hear second! Or third…. Or in the teens, idk… [Shrugs] [kicks dirt] just wanted to share.
This was on KSK today. [kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
Also, The Mountains IG page is SPOILERS : Being fucking enormous and doing strong guy stuff….so, yeah
Well, shit…..I can’t post a link to Instagram? Well @NFL has a pic of The Mountain saying he was almost signed to play for the Colts.
Texans should sign him…Watt, Clowney, Cushing and The Mountain would destroy all QBs
[instagram.com]
No spoilers, just guesses of a drunk based on re-watching and previews.
So next episode, Sansa steps up. She reveals to the Lords of the Val that Peter is a liar. He lied about who she is and why she is there. She is a Stark and Peter killed Joffrey to protect her. Then she creates a lie about the Moon Door to save Peter. The Knights of the Val eat it up. And Sansa in no longer boring.
No way she’s going to sell out Petyr. She’ll say what Petyr tells her to say. He’s the best chance that she has of getting home.
I’d like to see Podrick POD DICK Briene of Tarth, put a smile on that face
@themosayat yeah, you read that right. I was just trying to think of the most messed up thing Ramsey could do to a dickless Reek after forcing him to watch a bunch of penises flappin about.
Personally, I think Ramsey dropped the ball when he cut Reek’s dong off. He shoulda sewn it to Reek’s forehead and made him face penetrate horses in a stable full of mirrors.
“and then force him to suck his dick.”
… was that in particular on purpose, @BurnsyFan66 ?
$100 says Ramsey would gleefully force Reek to watch all that. …and then force him to suck his dick.
$100 says they have a Trail by Cockbat to determine who sits on the Iron Bone in the capital of CocksLanding.
$100 says she gets to find out
$100 says Brienne has a bigger cock than Podrick.
Well there was only two really wasteful scenes this show, and that was the ones with Snow and the Night’s Watch. What did we learn that we didn’t already know? Jon’s not popular with the leadership? Earthshattering stuff there. The last few weeks’ Dany scenes probably would’ve been better served being folded into this one in place of Snow. Other than those, I was impressed that stuff actually had a purpose.
I think it’s the exact opposite. You could tell that the master builder wanted to agree with
Jon but didn’t because he was afraid of Thorne. It’s building up to Jon being named Lord Commander of the Nights Watch.
Absolutely agree. So much character development last night (besides Snow and Dany).
This show is prepping to destroy me.
And this surprises you?
gird your loins
Stupid Memorial Day weekend. Every year ya rob me of Game of Thrones for a week!
Two holidays and the Veterans Administration does nothing but repeatedly fuck them in the ass after coming home. God Bless America.
They get two holidays. We can ditch one.
Seriously. Those brave soldiers died for my freedoms, not so that GOT gets a week off. Thanks, Obama!
What was that old dying villager yakking about? Anything of relevance?
Great find, thanks!
@procrasty good find.
Apparently the whole thing was just an elaborate Beckett shout out, because Benioff and Weiss were on the same college lit course… [observationdeck.io9.com]
Different old man.
Nothing of substance, but, cool…live a little longer with pain or off yourself, Arya not flinching at all during dagger to the heart.
That couldn’t have been the old dude the Hound stole from, right, they didn’t back track.
Idk, I liked it tho, good filler scene.
Oberyn= Inigo Montoya: “You killed my Sister. Prepare to Die!”
LOL!
My wife said the same thing.
I’m getting pretty tired of people telling Sansa that she’s beautiful.
@Martin
Yuck, no. Sword holder thingy, please.
Scabbard
Ser BurnsyFan would sheath thy broadsword in her flaming ginger, uh, sword holder thingy? Shit. Bronn makes the dirty quips look so easy.
She’s gorgeous!
FACT: Red heads are dynamite in the sheets.
that first shot of her in the snow was stunning, though. and I kinda missed the stark’s theme. so, combining them both along with that awesome snow castle were reason enough that I’d forget she’s the stupidest person on the show since day one and get lost in the gorgeousness for a minute.
she’s a fucking babe.
The good people of Westeros have a very loose grasp on the concept of flying.
I give it 2 seasons before a flying dragon is sticking it’s head up thru the Moon Door torching fools!
In like the fifth episode (when Arya got trapped in the basement of Kings Landing) the show revealed that Varys and Illryo were meeting talking about the wolves and the lions being at war weakening the throne for the return of the dragon.
House Friendzone: We Understand You
Video game developers need to get their shit together and make this a real game, asafp…….
‘Game of Thrones: Trial by Combat’
BABALITY should end with a White Walker picking up said baby and walking mysteriously into the forest.
ARYA STARK WINS. FLAWLESS VICTORY. FATALITY.
@Cdog923 Any type of RPG game or Oblivion type game would be a mess and too overwhelming. (And imo, those type of games are lame)
Side scrolling fighting really can be done and rad…..maaaaybe a GTA type sandbox, but, just too much shit to cram in a game. Or just massive wars with different armies, Blackwater style.
Also, need to add Mortal Kombat type fatalities, i.e. The Mountain cuts you in half, Drogo rips out throat, Hodor hodors you, then hodors the hodor out of the corpse
Good matchups :
Hodor vs Hodor
Arya vs Joffery
Bronn vs Karl
Ned vs Robert
Sansa vs The Mountain
Jon Snow vs Ramsey Snow
Point of Trivia: at one point during the early development of Skyrim, Bethesda was approached about turning GoT into a video game.
@B-Boy Rick-Star [nods head] [does money hand gesture sign] Kickstarter time.
KICKSTARTER TIME… ?!
Shut up and take my money!
[31.media.tumblr.com]
[31.media.tumblr.com]
[24.media.tumblr.com]
The scene with Oberyn and Tyrion was one of my favorites of the entire series. Can’t wait to see The Viper unleashed! Kind of bummed that HBO included a clip of Oberyn fighting the Mountain in the Season 4 trailor but it was pretty obvious that’s where they were headed there anyway
For as impressive as he looks, I can’t buy the new Mountain. He looks like a baby compared to McCann, when he is supposed to be the Hound’s older brother.
Touche
I suspect you won’t have this particular problem long.
Also: Oberyn’s story and Tyrion’s reactions were just amazing.
Yeah, Dinklage just continues to be awesome with the physical emoticons, and Oberyn’s ability to insult while also kind of sweetly talking to someone is kind of amazing.
The most impressive aspect of last night’s episode to me? Oberyn’s speech to Tyrion was Pablo Pascal’s first scenes he filmed.
That’s awesome…. GoT is becoming just like ‘Deadwood’ or ‘The Wire’…Its a minor league farm team where all the players get called up to the show.
He’s my favorite new character, and pretty close to Tyrion/Tywin territory.
I actually had Obie in Bronn territory: liked him but wouldn’t care if he died. Until this scene of course.
Yep. He really nailed it right off the bat.
That’s for realz?
Okay so genealogy question:
Who are Dany’s parents?
Oberyn’s sister (who was killed by The Hound) was married to the last Targarean King, who then kind of ditched her and (abducted?) Ned’s sister, sparking the war where Robert Beratheon came to save her…. did the Targaerian have a THIRD woman who was Dany’s mom? Or are they the children of the last Targaerian’s sister?
I’m afraid to do a google search and end up ruining other things for myself (which has happened to me in the past).
Thank you!! I knew she couldn’t be Oberyn’s niece because he said that they had been killed, but then Dany was mentioned at the small council meeting where he was present; If she was the niece he thought was dead that would have been big news.
Third, Dany’s parents were Aerys II (the Mad King) and his sister Rhaella.
Second,
Oberyn’s sister (Elia of Dorne) was married to Rhaegar (Dany’s brother) (not Viserys)
Not googling it, understandable.
Rhaegar was the prince, not the king. I think Rhaegar was Dany’s brother, making Oberyn her uncle
SHIT! I knew that! I thought Mountain, wrote Hound… apparently I’m going full derp today.
First,
Oberyn’s sister was killed by the Mountain (The Hound’s brother)
“I hope to hear them sing it one day.”
Bronn always did get the best last word in.
Damned dusty in my living room last night
I f*cking teared up and I fully admit that sh*t!
Right about then I started cutting onions.
Moon door, found another easter egg!
Ser Jorah of house Friendzone would have been a great Halloween costume.
Gravy #nevergiveup
I really gotta say again how much I loved that scene between Oberyn and Tyrion. After Jamie and Bronn declined being his champion, my man was really down in the dumps. And Oberyn’s tale of how they first met almost making Tyrion cry was awesome! Looks like we got some new BFFs!
Honestly though, if my sister looked like Cersei, I’d let her pinch my pee pee all day till milk came out.
@BurnsyFan66
Somehow I feel like You’re not joking…
I’ve had a thing for spraying milk ever since I gave my first walrus.
What’s a walrus? Glad you asked. It’s when a special lady friend is downtown doing her thang and when you are about to milk, you shove her head down super hard forcing milk to shoot out her nose like a pair of walrus tusks!
BurnsyFan66’s safeword is DAIRY
They really Checkoved the hell out of that moon door.
Still fun though.
Yup, and now they’re moving on to Checkoving that little kid at The Wall (seriously there’s no way that kid isn’t going to kill someone, possible female, and ginger…).
It gets a lot of use. You know when you’re renovating a house or putting in a back porch and you think “am I ever really going to use this thing?”
Not a problem with that moon door.
That certainly was the mooniest moon door that ever mooned.
I was surprised people didn’t comment on this more last week…When Oberyn and Varys are in the throne room and Oberyn asks Varys what his ambitions are – and Varys looks at the throne. That the was first time he’d ever expressed a desire for power. I have a pretty good idea how Dany, Littlefinger or Stannis would attempt to seize power – but how would Varys? He has no army, no money, no power. How does he plan on becoming king?
Definitely not Stannis (he already said as much to Tyrion), Dany…I don’t know I don’t think he knows enough of her to be sure himself yet but he sent spies to Mereene so I think we might learn his feelings by the end of this season. Depends where dragons fit into his strict no magic business stance.
Yeah, probably what Baked said. But there’s also always the possibility that Varys was simply lying to Oberyn.
Daenarys is a great guess.
Ser Jorah was Varys’s spy, but he’s aligned himself with Dany now. Maybe he’s acting on orders from the big bald boss?
Daenarys for best non spoilery guess
Stannis
So who do you think he plans to put on the throne?
He doesn’t. He prolly does plan on making someone else king that isnt a monster or controlled by a monster tho.
You don’t have to sit on the throne to have power.
He doesn’t want power, just the throne. The throne really ties the room together man.
I had figured out that oberyon was going to champion tyrion but the way they did it was amazing. What a horrible story!
Cersei is the worst. Rotten from the start.
There seem to be a number of Trojan War references in this show (and I’m assuming the books). The Rhaegar-Lyanna Stark story has some similarities to Paris & Helen of Troy, and when Melisandre said that Stannis’ daughter had to accompany them – I was reminded of Iphighenia. I think Meilsandre’s going to attempt to sacrifice the daughter to the Red God. Poor thing.
Yeah, I’ve been worried Shireen’s gonna get sacrificed for a long time now. Ever since Davos freed Gendry. If Mellie needs king’s blood and she can’t get it from Gendry, what’s the next available option? It certainly seemed like that’s what they were setting up last night.
Good call on the Trojan War allusions. I bet that story was one of GRRM’s influences.
They foreshadowed Lysa death with Bronn’s little talk to Tyrion about landed Ladies falling off their horses. Who’s the Lord of the Vale now.
@Verbal Kunt Well played. A booby milk siege.
@Horatio Cornblower Lyssa told Robin about Sansa last week, which I thought at the time was a setup for the secret getting out.
@Michael Valentine Smith I thought it was only Littlefinger and Lyssa? I can’t imagine anyone would tell Robin anything if they wanted it kept secret but maybe I missed it.
Isn’t Tyrion’s and Sansa’s marriage invalid since they never cosumated it? Littlefinger could use that and marry Sansa anyway.
@Horatio Cornblower : as of the moment, Sansa is known to be Sansa by three people : Sansa, Littlefinger, and Robin
It’s true… little Robin is not long for this world.
Why do I think they are going to pregnate that bitch with a big giant ladder up to the moon door? Or at least some grappling hooks and a pulley. Like Prince Oberyn… that moon door goes both ways!
Robin would be the Lord of the Vale with presumably Uncle Peter as Regent. Sansa isn’t known to anyone in the Vale to be Sansa but only Peter’s niece.
@BurnsyFan66: But if he’s Lord of The Vale & The North. Doesn’t he have a fairly formidable army at his disposal, not to mention the fact that Eyrie is almost impregnable? At that point he’s a force to be reckoned with. The Lannisters aren’t in a position (financially) to start another war – so if he wants to marry Sansa – there isn’t much they can do about it.
@warrenbishop …ok, so a formal trial is in the cards right? However… I though Sansa being secretly carted off to and being hidden there was supposed to stay under wraps. A big “to do” like a trial (or wedding for that matter) involving her would surely get out to the rest of the kingdom.
She is a wanted fugitive by King’s Landing. No doubt that Littlefinger would have to turn her over in the name of keeping the peace or face an all out war.
For someone who has avoided drawing attention to himself, Littlefinger’s boner for Sansa is about to get him into some deep shit. What a man does for the pussay, I’ll tell ya…
@BurnsyFan66: Good point. I’m sure there will be some sort of formal inquiry into Lysa’s death. It will be ruled accidental. Tyrion may survive his trial, but I’m sure Littlefinger would have no problem keeping that knowledge from Sansa – and convincing her to marry him. Once they’re wed he can turn his attentions to killing Tyrion and then Robin. So much scheming and murdering…
If there’s anyone in Westeros that could pull all that off – it’s Littlefinger. With the exception of Tywin Lannister he’s the craftiest person in the seven kingdoms.
@warrenbishop I think you may be counting Littlefinger’s chickens before they’ve hatched… Tyrion has to die too before he can marry Sansa.
(but that wouldn’t stop me from consummating after a sham wedding)
Not to mention Robin’s constant references to throwing someone out the moon door and watching them fly. A couple weeks ago I jokingly said that Littlefinger would wait about two weeks after their marriage before he killed Lysa. That’s just about what he did. Littlefinger doesn’t mess around does he? Now he’s just got to kill off Robin and marry Sansa. So what about another two weeks? Maybe a month?
The Hound needs to do a TED Talk about properly murdering folks.
“Stick em till that stop moving, you ruddy MIT cunts.”
@TheSuaveIdiot : I’d buy a ticket to that
I can imagine him up on the stage, calling everyone cunts.
I’m kinda dense (I know, hold your gasps). Since the reveal that Littlefinger was Joffrey’s killer, I’d been trying to figure out what his true motivation was. Here it was the most obvious motivation of all: Caitlyn’s murder. I’m trying to figure out the political angles (aside from driving Sansa out of King’s landing and into his boat). Couldn’t see the forest for the enormous f’n tree.
His motives are manifold, I’m sure.
-Aligning himself with the ascending Tyrells.
-Killing a chaotic evil despot whose unpredictability could mess up a good plan.
-Framing Tyrion, so that his death would make Sansa available to marry.
-Killing any member of the family that killed his beloved.
-???
@Baked Potter I don’t think he’ll accuse Sansa of the murder; I think he’ll seek her testimony in the cover up and I think she’ll give it out of loyalty to the fact that he saved her and professed love for her mother. I think he’ll claim that he didn’t know what happened and Sansa will state that it was suicide and that will quell anyone seeking Littlefinger’s removal as acting lord of the veil (the fact that he would cover up the suicide). Now, he has leverage over Sansa.
@BurnsyFan66 I think Littlefinger is an asex power seeker like Varys. We have no evidence of him having ever slept with any of his whores. And, while my seducing 15 year old noble ladies skills are a little rusty, I think smooching them in the open is more about making people see than it is about curing one’s hornies.
@Tex Ripples …you’re right, Littlefinger has been with whores 8 days a week. BUT… banging a virginal (and by his own admission HOTTER) clone of his one true love?
That turn a true pimp into a true gimp.
He says Catelyn’s murder. I still think it’s granny Tyrell’s pocket book.
Nah Tex that don’t make no sense. She is the key to the north with only a few people knowing that any other stark children are even alive. Marrying her puts a dude as factual ruler of the north. You dont kill them types. He will figure out something else for lysas fall than sansa did it.
I think Tywin was involved. That makes the most sense. Littlefinger strikes me as driven, conniving, but loyal, risk-taking for affection? Not so much. Tywin + Tommen as rulers > Tywin + Joffrey (too unstable). Plus, like Tyrion pointed out this week, he gets everything he wants – an heir, Jamie as Lord of Casterly Rock, and Tyrion on the wall. Just too much risk otherwise for Littlefinger to get involved.
The rest of this is a plot too. Make Sansa complicit in the murder (by saving her and having her lie in her testimony – so she’s part of the conspiracy – which will happen). The kiss was just the set up for the murder. Not lust. Bro’s been hanging around brothels way too long to get all hot and bothered by Sansa, pretty though she may be.
Same reason everyone wanted Joffrey gone, he was unstable as fuck. He wasn’t a reliable ally. Also, Joffrey had Ned Stark beheaded which started the whole clusterfuck.
But, cmone, Littlefinger knows that Joeffry didn’t put that together. Maybe he was just the best Lannister to strike at, but Little Finger has to know that something good happening to the Lannisters is surely not Joeffrey’s work.
We’ve got two weeks to find out if The Model Rick Martel ever wrestled Man Mountain Rock! My guess is no because that would have been arrogantly awful.
Funny you say that. I’m pretty sure Arrogance was rattled off when the fire priestess was going thru her potions (it was right after Sex Panther).
They should just start calling Littlefinger goddamn Rambo already.
(*slow clap*)
Jorah : THE HAND that couldn’t touch
Melisandre still has ELITE jugs.
For a fire priestess, she did seem unusually cold.
@Homo_Erectus
I liked how Selyse repeated, pretty much verbatim, what she said to Stannis before, “Something done in service of the Lord of Light cannot be a sin,” etc. Like it was some kind of mantra that she’d recited a bunch of times to try and convince herself that her feelings weren’t hurt. I’m guessing they actually were.
She has extraordinarily small nipples right?
I’d really like to see Missandei disrobe. I have a feeling there’s something wonderful going on underneath that blue dress. Does that make me a bad person?
Gotta let the lord of light see ’em.
Stennis’ wife spent enough time checking her out that I started to wonder if this was just “Wow, no wonder my husband would prefer her” or was it “Spurned wives need love too!”
pointin straight up to heaven they were
Is it just me… or did Sansa not pull away very quickly when Littlefinger started kissing her?
Like she should have backed off immediately, but she waited for him to get a boner and the rest is moon door history!
So it’s settled! Sansa wants free mustache rides from my man Littlefinger!
The loins want what the loins want I guess.
@HuhSJ: They could’ve waited until after the kiss to widen the shot.
I think it was just that long so they could pan the camera back to show Lysa
@BurnsyFan66: Yes I wondered the same thing too. She held that kiss for awhile before finally pushing him away. Maybe crazy Aunt Lysa was picking up on something Sansa wasn’t even aware she felt.
would you have wanted to marry the next child of madness, or little person, they stuck you with? Peter Beylish is the first man who’s not related to her or a Lannister, to try and get a little something something going on with a woman just coming into bloom. #nobookcrew
protip : when Arya Stark asks your name , don’t tell her
@DaisyCutter …thanks for not leaving me hanging.
@BurnsyFan66 Apparently nobody told Rorge that it wasn’t a good day to be a bad guy.
Or at least take a couple steps back. She doesn’t have much reach.
I’m not Skank. There’s Skank right there! Skank’s dead!
HBO should do a “Road to The Red Viper vs. The Mountain” next week, like it does for it’s boxing.
@Otto Man I bet Oberyn can do some “pushing” if you know what I mean.
/does not know what I mean, but it sounded good
I just made a similar comment on the book reader section. You could have Larry Merchant do a pre-fight speech about what each fighter needs to do to win and suck all the life right out of the battle.
Now I want a Nick Bakay-style “Tale of the Tape” for that matchup.
“Everyone who meets the Mountain gets fucked. Everyone who meets Prince Oberyn gets fucked. …. PUUUUUUUSH.”
There was so much satisfaction for me in this episode. Making that crazy bitch fly was magnificent. Sansa slapping that brat was glorious. Oberyn’s speech and Tryion’s reaction to it brought all the feels. They better give the Dinkladge all of the Emmys.
On a serious note.
Can someone supercut Hot Pie and Shrimp?
I second this motion.
Get to it Internets, get to it.
Which trail did Pod and Brienne take? To the Vale right?
Yes, the Vale is to the right, Riverun to the left.
I think there should have been a Wilhelm Scream when Lysa went out the moon door
I would prefer this: [www.youtube.com]
Little Wile E. Coyote action.
R. Kelly – I Believe I Can Fly
I would have preferred “I REGRET NOOOOOOOTHINNNNNNNNNNNG”
Either that, or the Roger Daltry scream from “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” a la the opening to CSI: Miami.
Why has there been 2 or 3 different Mountains?? I mean if you are an actor trying to get a small part on a hit TV show wouldnt you want the job?
Ps poor Friendzone!
Season 1 Mountain had the best death on Spartacus. Dude got the front half of his head cut off. Season 3 definitely has the size, but dude looks a little too happy to be there.
And do they always have to look so different? Talking to you, Daario.
The first one got a job as one of the dwarves in The Hobbit trilogy, (or so the rumor goes), and was filming that when they needed to shoot him for season 2. So they bounced him and got a version that everyone hated.
This was my favorite episode this season! It seemed ALL the characters got a little character development.
Now we gotta wait 2 weeks?! GOT… you are a filthy tease.
Then I heard 3 episodes left and got all sad.
2 weeks?? Nooooo!
The Dink has big Memorial Day plans.
Dana Carvey was making fun of Jorah saying Khaleesi all the time.