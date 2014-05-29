What If Disney Illustrators Drew Your Favorite ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters?

A Disney version of Game of Thrones is a thing that should never, ever happen. But that isn’t stopping a pair of artists from imagining what Westeros’ characters would look like if drawn by Mickey Mouse’s team of illustrators.
We previously brought your attention to Fernando Mendonça’s Disney-fied versions of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow, but the Brazilian artist has since added drawings of Arya Stark and The Hound, Cersei Lannister, Bram and Hodor, and a (very Frozen) White Walker. Meanwhile, illustrator Anderson Mahanski has pitched in a Mickey Mouse version of Dany and one of her offspring.
You can see more of Fernando and Anderson’s work at their Deviantart pages (nandomendonssa and andersonmahanski, respectively).
I’m not big on the “DISNEY ALL THE THINGS!” trend, but Arya is pretty damn adorable.
And the Hound got his chicken! Perfect.
Seen the Jon Snow and Tyrion ones already, but damned if that Arya/Hound one isn’t perfection…
This wins all the chickens.
Hmm…..looks more Don Bluth than Disney.
Well, actually it looks like that short six seconds where he worked for Disney.
All of them looked like realistic caricatures in a Disney animated film until the stupid white walker/frozen gag. It kinda ruined it.
indeed.
but I’m going to let it pass just for how adorable Arya is here.
Okay, WTF. Where is Stannis??
Stannis or GTFO
And Tywin
And Oberyn
Where is the vaginal shadow demon?
I swear to god I’m stuck in a fucking time loop with these “What if Disney Drew Game of Thrones?” Imgur? Is that you?
Lady Brienne & Podrick??
Okay, this is funny!
Well done… Snow illustration is the best