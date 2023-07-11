Emilia Clarke found her Game of Thrones sex scenes to be “terrifying” — especially when one of her relatives was on set. Not a fictional relative, either (you never know with Game of Thrones), but an actual family member.

While appearing at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con over the weekend, Clarke, who played Daenerys on the HBO series, commented on her first sex scene with Kit Harington. “I do remember the day, our sex scene day, and my brother was there,” she recalled. “My brother was in the camera department and he was on set that day. It was literally like, ‘Mate! You’ve got to get him out of here. He’s not allowed to be here!'”

You know how they say you should never date a co-worker? You should also never have your brother as your co-worker on the “tits and dragons” show.

While Game of Thrones was still on, Clarke shared her thoughts on sex scenes in media. “In drama, if a nude scene forwards a story or is shot in a way that adds insight into characters, I’m perfectly fine with it. Sometimes explicit scenes are required and make sense for the characters/story, as they do in Westeros,” she wrote on Instagram. “If it’s gratuitous for gratuitous sake, then I will discuss with a director on how to make it more subtle.”

