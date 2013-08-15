Check Out The Breathtakingly Bonkers Design Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 3 Box Set

#Game of Thrones
Entertainment Features
08.15.13 11 Comments

Dragons-game-of-thrones-dragons-34476250-900-506

Wow! Granted, it’s just an “artist rendering” so it won’t look exactly like what we see below, but it’s a good approximation, and h*ly shit, right? The season three box set of Game of Thrones will retail for $105 on Amazon, but considering that you’re getting an entire season of DVDs, plus SOMETHING AWESOME TO PUT ON YOUR MANTLE that your non-geeky freinds will make fun of you for, that’s a bargain at twice the price!

Check it out.

throne-2

Still, not quite as cool as the Japanese version of the Aliens box set, or as they like to call it in the dating world: Ass repellant.

The Game of Thrones box set will be released in February 2014, but you can preorder it now and sit by your mailbox and wait for it. The postman will be so impressed with you.

(via Nerd Approved)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thrones

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP