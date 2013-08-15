Check Out The Breathtakingly Bonkers Design Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 3 Box Set

Wow! Granted, it’s just an “artist rendering” so it won’t look exactly like what we see below, but it’s a good approximation, and h*ly shit, right? The season three box set of Game of Thrones will retail for $105 on Amazon, but considering that you’re getting an entire season of DVDs, plus SOMETHING AWESOME TO PUT ON YOUR MANTLE that your non-geeky freinds will make fun of you for, that’s a bargain at twice the price!
Check it out.
Still, not quite as cool as the Japanese version of the Aliens box set, or as they like to call it in the dating world: Ass repellant.
The Game of Thrones box set will be released in February 2014, but you can preorder it now and sit by your mailbox and wait for it. The postman will be so impressed with you.
(via Nerd Approved)
i b4 e, Dustin.
This is up there with the Blade Runner suitcase set and the original season six Homer’s head packaging of The Simpsons in terms of things I’m going to buy then immediately get pissed at myself for the fact that they don’t fit right on a shelf with other DVDs.
Well, the only responsible thing to do is : Put $100 on tonight’s Preseason Carolina Panthers vs Philadelphia Eagles Over 44; Buy GoTs SE3 Boxset; then use the rest of the money to buy bag of weed.
*You’re welcome in advance
It’s cool and all, but it is annoying when they do special sets like this for certain seasons but not all. What about Seasons 1-2? HOW WILL THEY MATCH UP NOW?!
I’m glad I’m not the only one that thinks like this. If I have a set of books, DVDs, anything really, they have to match or gtfo. I have gone to extreme lengths to make sure if this.
I am ok with this so long as Season 4 box set comes with a Missandei real doll. I’m a simple man with simple pleasures
I got all five seasons of The Wire for something like $85.
I own that Alien box set. It is indeed awesome as fuck. It also comes with a little kubrick Alien figure who is sitting on my desk right now.
At SDCC they were selling pre-orders for the Predator 3D blu-ray and the special edition comes with a Predator bust (plus removable mask) that is scaled the same as the Alien head. So, of course I pre-ordered which also got me one of these:
[herocomplex.latimes.com]
I know, I know. My whole life screams “pussy magnet”.
Needs more tits and wine.
I want my Box Set to feature Dany coming out of the bathtub
All the +1s