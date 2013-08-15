Check Out The Breathtakingly Bonkers Design Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 3 Box Set

Wow! Granted, it’s just an “artist rendering” so it won’t look exactly like what we see below, but it’s a good approximation, and h*ly shit, right? The season three box set of Game of Thrones will retail for $105 on Amazon, but considering that you’re getting an entire season of DVDs, plus SOMETHING AWESOME TO PUT ON YOUR MANTLE that your non-geeky freinds will make fun of you for, that’s a bargain at twice the price!

Check it out.

Still, not quite as cool as the Japanese version of the Aliens box set, or as they like to call it in the dating world: Ass repellant.

The Game of Thrones box set will be released in February 2014, but you can preorder it now and sit by your mailbox and wait for it. The postman will be so impressed with you.

