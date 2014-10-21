‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5 Is Taking Another Major Departure From The Books (And It’s For The Better)

Spoilerzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz for season five of Game of Thrones
In less nipple-y Game of Thrones news, it appears as if the TV show is rapidly advancing with Tyrion’s story, which is only a disappointment if you’re a big fan of pigs or crying dwarfs.
We can’t legally embed the photos, so you’ll have to make do with a description:
Yep, that’s Tyrion watching the games with Daenerys…as well as Missandei. In the books, Tyrion spent a long time just getting to Meereen — a trip which involved being enslaved, masquerading as a performer, and even joining a group of mercenaries — but he and Daenerys have not yet met face-to-face. Seeing the two characters together, and chummy enough that Tyrion gets a spot of honor next to the queen clearly means Game of Thrones isn’t going to dawdle in telling Tyrion’s journey. (Via)
Now that’s a change I can get behind, so long as we get SOME scenes aboard Shy Maid (the less Daenerys ruling Meereen, the better). But I do wonder how much of this decision is based on David Benioff and D. B. Weiss knowing that Tyrion and Dany might be the show’s two most popular characters. In which case, why not add Hodor and Hot Pie and the Mountain to the scene, too?
No masquerading as a performer = no watching.
That would be fun if Hodor and Hot Pie show up and there is zero explanation as to why and then they have to fight the 1/2 Zombie, 1/2 Dragon, 1/2 Mountain Mountain and then Jon Snow show up and he’s like, “sup?” And then everyone is naked.
Yeah no, to me this just read as them trying to cover up for how lazy they’ve been with her supporting cast. They’re trying to slow down to not eclipse the source material yet they’re speeding this up? Season six is going to be a spoiler filled mess.
Gee golly, Josh, lighten up a little.
I guess we’ve come completely full circle when everyone used to be worried about the books spoiling the show….now we’re worried about the show spoiling the books.
So does this confirm that Young Griff is inconsequential to the story line?
maybe, maybe not…could be that he shows up early in the season and this is one of the later episodes (seems like the fighting pits would be an episode 9 type event anyway). Or they could just be going way off book from this point forward, which I’m totally on board with.
Agreed ^ I predict episodes 1-5 will be the boat, 6-8 sellswording and 9-10 new plot
Didn’t they confirm flashbacks this season? Could they not address Tyrion missing adventures through those?
Not well. The whole thing is stupid in my opinion. Mainly for the “we said no flashbacks” that makes it obvious the research and reading of books wasn’t done by them.
Miss Do-Nothing is one of the show’s most popular characters? Really?
Tits.
Yes. Just get Daeny out of GRRM’s hands already. Give her Ice T and a pet dolphin if you have to. Force the big man to get with the program as he writes the rest of the saga.
Thank you so much for this. The Tyrion story dragged so much it was beyond lame. Now if we can fast forward through Arya’s story instead of it being barely present that would be awesome as well
But Arya’s story is awesome. GRRM thought that Tyrion falling from nobility would be interesting enough on it’s own and it wasn’t.
I’m with you on Tyrion, but Arya is the most awesome character in the books. Period.
And now the Team America song is in my head.
This all but confirms that the books will not be finished by GRRM. He wasn’t going to live long enough anyways, but passing him up will just make it so someone else will write the last two books.
Although, if he does manage to stay alive for fifteen more years, then I totally see him writing a book or three about how he felt the series should have ended.
He’s had his chance to appease the book readers and finish the frackin series, but he’d rather do pretty much anything else.
So screw him. I’ll finish it.
Chill out book readers. There’s a very good chance that by the time this scene is being broadcast, TWOF will have already been released.
Excellent.
If I wanted to follow the books exactly, I’d read the fucking books.
It seems to track the creation of Anglo-Saxon Great Britain following the Battle of Hastings and the Norman conquest in 1066.
Sounds like they’re going to combine A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons instead of splitting the story lines up as they were in the novels. That actually makes more sense in a film version or we wouldn’t see Arya but a couple of minutes and wouldn’t see Tyrion at all.
So that means we’re only one season away from Jorah’s “Anchorman” moment? I can’t wait.
“I got no heart…because a she-devil stole it!”
Its called “Just Friends Panther”….
They’ve done such an awesome job with adapting the books so far I really have very few complaints…even the changes they made for the most part I think suit the show (having the Hound meet up with Brienne for instance) but I still can’t wrap my head around how they’re going to axe the entire Greyjoys plot.
I get the feeling they’re delaying the Greyjoys for a season to focus on Dorne this season. Trying to introduce a half dozen new Iron Islands characters the same season they roll out all the new Dorne characters would be confusing for non-book readers not to mention catastrophic for the casting/location budget.
“I do wonder how much of this decision is based on David Benioff and D. B. Weiss knowing that Tyrion and Dany might be the show’s two most popular characters. ”
And they become two of the slowest moving stories after this point because there is a need to stall them while everyone else does shit. I assume this is late in the season but I think this is one of the area where the show will have a chance to excel in changing the book around. Considering a lot of the changes from the books lately have been for the worse I hope they do this well.
“And it’s for the better”
Why don’t we actually see the result instead of prejudging it. It could be absolutely stupid like a lot of the departures (Lady Stoneheart) have been.
Good find. Completely changes my opinion of the Meereen plot.
Whilst the idea of no Penny – kind of like Scrappy but with more crying – is a good thing, I enjoyed the Young Griff storyline and liked the ambiguity of Tyrion’s reason for convincing Young Griff (and The Golden Company) to alter their plans. What’s Tyrion upto there? Besides, war elephants goddamnit.