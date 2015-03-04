‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Before They Became Really, Really Famous

03.04.15 3 years ago 18 Comments
got-before-thehound

HBO/Channel 4

Game of Thrones Season 5 debuts in just over a month. To celebrate, we’ve decided to dig through the vaults and find out what the show’s stars were up to way before they ended up in Westeros. The UK arts scene is a small, incestuous group, and many of the actors had long careers in film and television before George R.R. Martin even began writing A Song of Fire and Ice. So, let’s turn back the clock and take a look at all your favorite Game of Thrones actors before they made it big.

uproxx_seanbean

Thames Television

Sean Bean (Eddard Stark)

Here’s Eddard Stark getting his punk rock out in a cop show from 1984 called The Bill. No word on whether he managed to survive the episode.

uproxx_peterdinklage

Sony Pictures

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

The photo above is from Living in Oblivion (1995), a movie about making a movie. How avant garde for the ’90s! As if the blue top hat isn’t enough, Peter’s character’s name is Tito.

uproxx_jasonmomoa

The Baywatch Company

Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo)

It was Jason’s destiny to be a heart throb, but it all started long before Game of Thrones. Before he rode the Dothraki seas, he swam the oceans of Baywatch Hawaii (1999) alongside David Hasselhoff.

uproxx_lenaheadey

BBC

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

Here’s a fresh-faced, 20-year-old Cersei in The Summer House (1993), playing a hesitant bride being pushed into a marriage she doesn’t want. Which is just how British society rolled back then.

uproxx_iainglen

Euston Films

Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont)

In UK crime show The Fear (1988), Glen plays a thug named Carl Galton who uses (what else?) fear to build a criminal empire in Northern London. Fun fact: Iain was 27 in 1988, which puts a bit of perspective on how gross it is for his character to be chasing after Daenerys Targaryen.

uproxx_nikolajcosterwaldau

Thura Film

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Nikolaj was just starting out as a young Danish actor when he got a leading role in Nightwatch (1994), a creepy serial killer thriller. Let this be a lesson to all men on the importance of good manscaping. A little extra effort goes a long way.

uproxx_rorymccann

Channel 4

Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane)

The Book Group (2001) was a short-lived romantic comedy from Scotland. It turns out that underneath the Hound’s gruff burnt exterior lives a pretty lovable and funny guy.

