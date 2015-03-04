‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Before They Became Really, Really Famous

HBO/Channel 4

Game of Thrones Season 5 debuts in just over a month. To celebrate, we’ve decided to dig through the vaults and find out what the show’s stars were up to way before they ended up in Westeros. The UK arts scene is a small, incestuous group, and many of the actors had long careers in film and television before George R.R. Martin even began writing A Song of Fire and Ice. So, let’s turn back the clock and take a look at all your favorite Game of Thrones actors before they made it big.

Thames Television

Sean Bean (Eddard Stark)

Here’s Eddard Stark getting his punk rock out in a cop show from 1984 called The Bill. No word on whether he managed to survive the episode.

Sony Pictures

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

The photo above is from Living in Oblivion (1995), a movie about making a movie. How avant garde for the ’90s! As if the blue top hat isn’t enough, Peter’s character’s name is Tito.

The Baywatch Company

Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo)

It was Jason’s destiny to be a heart throb, but it all started long before Game of Thrones. Before he rode the Dothraki seas, he swam the oceans of Baywatch Hawaii (1999) alongside David Hasselhoff.

BBC

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

Here’s a fresh-faced, 20-year-old Cersei in The Summer House (1993), playing a hesitant bride being pushed into a marriage she doesn’t want. Which is just how British society rolled back then.

Euston Films

Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont)

In UK crime show The Fear (1988), Glen plays a thug named Carl Galton who uses (what else?) fear to build a criminal empire in Northern London. Fun fact: Iain was 27 in 1988, which puts a bit of perspective on how gross it is for his character to be chasing after Daenerys Targaryen.

Thura Film

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Nikolaj was just starting out as a young Danish actor when he got a leading role in Nightwatch (1994), a creepy serial killer thriller. Let this be a lesson to all men on the importance of good manscaping. A little extra effort goes a long way.

Channel 4

Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane)

The Book Group (2001) was a short-lived romantic comedy from Scotland. It turns out that underneath the Hound’s gruff burnt exterior lives a pretty lovable and funny guy.