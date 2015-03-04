‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Before They Became Really, Really Famous

Game of Thrones Season 5 debuts in just over a month. To celebrate, we’ve decided to dig through the vaults and find out what the show’s stars were up to way before they ended up in Westeros. The UK arts scene is a small, incestuous group, and many of the actors had long careers in film and television before George R.R. Martin even began writing A Song of Fire and Ice. So, let’s turn back the clock and take a look at all your favorite Game of Thrones actors before they made it big.
Sean Bean (Eddard Stark)
Here’s Eddard Stark getting his punk rock out in a cop show from 1984 called The Bill. No word on whether he managed to survive the episode.
Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)
The photo above is from Living in Oblivion (1995), a movie about making a movie. How avant garde for the ’90s! As if the blue top hat isn’t enough, Peter’s character’s name is Tito.
Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo)
It was Jason’s destiny to be a heart throb, but it all started long before Game of Thrones. Before he rode the Dothraki seas, he swam the oceans of Baywatch Hawaii (1999) alongside David Hasselhoff.
Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)
Here’s a fresh-faced, 20-year-old Cersei in The Summer House (1993), playing a hesitant bride being pushed into a marriage she doesn’t want. Which is just how British society rolled back then.
Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont)
In UK crime show The Fear (1988), Glen plays a thug named Carl Galton who uses (what else?) fear to build a criminal empire in Northern London. Fun fact: Iain was 27 in 1988, which puts a bit of perspective on how gross it is for his character to be chasing after Daenerys Targaryen.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)
Nikolaj was just starting out as a young Danish actor when he got a leading role in Nightwatch (1994), a creepy serial killer thriller. Let this be a lesson to all men on the importance of good manscaping. A little extra effort goes a long way.
Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane)
The Book Group (2001) was a short-lived romantic comedy from Scotland. It turns out that underneath the Hound’s gruff burnt exterior lives a pretty lovable and funny guy.
momoa looks like a twink
Julian Glover has the honor of being not only in the GOT and SW universes, but also in the Indiana Jones trilogy!
And seeing Bronn fresh-faced, and singing (?) sappy 60’s ballads always makes me laugh my arse off…
Also a Bond villain (For Your Eyes Only).
Roose Bolton getting a taxi in Belfast … then going for a pint. (From Paths To Freedom)
Good article, save the stupid Catelyn comment.
Other Game of Thrones people who were on The Bill: Michelle Fairley, Conleth Hill, Aiden Gillen, Ian McElhinney (Barristan Selmy), and Mark Addy.
The Bill was on for over 25 years. It’s like their Law & Order.
The Hound looked like Louis from Suits in that screenshot.
Lily Allen is in Elizabeth though [www.youtube.com] just not with Alfie
Are we gonna forget when Gendry (Joe Dempsie) on Skins?
The Book Group was excellent. Complicity was a decent version of the Iain Banks novel
Been looking for a copy of teh Danish “Nightwatch” for years now, if anyone could help a gal out, I would be forever in your debt!