Gary Busey: ‘Donald Trump Would Be a Good President’

If you needed evidence that Donald Trump is a terrible choice for the Republican nomination for president, look no further: Gary Busey — who, sadly, was bumped off “The Celebrity Apprentice” last night — has declared that Trump would be “an absolutely good” president.
[Busey] said he would vote for Donald Trump, even though he fired him, because he “would be an absolutely good” president. “He knows about this country. He knows the situation we’re in now. I have great respect for sitting president Barack Obama. I will not dismiss that.” [USA Today]
Oh man. I’ve got an idea for a new show that we can add to Danger Guerrero’s list of pitches. Donald Trump declares his candidacy for president, and he names Busey as his top political adviser. THAT would make the 2012 election interesting. You just know that Busey wouldn’t rest until he locked down the llama vote.
Gary Busey then said that Donald Trump could be one of the greatest presidents in American history, right up there with Benjamin Franklin Pierce and Macho Man Randy Savage.
“He knows about this country.”
The only problem is Gary is referring the United States of Crazy.
Well, that absolutely seals it for me, if Busey endorses Trump, there is no way in hell I am voting for Trump
/never would have voted for Trump either way
How much would you pay to see a real life rematch of the Busey-Gibson fight from Lethal Weapon? Hint: the correct answer is everything you have or will ever have.
Dear God, Gary Busey votes?
Let’s be honest, the current guy has set the bar so low, that a half retarded dog could do better.
Pretty sad that we’re striving for a “good President”, instead of a great one. But considering we are currently dealing with an absolute horrible one, I guess “good” is good enough