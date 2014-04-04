Gayle King Had To Walk Home Because Brian Stelter Stole Her Cab

04.04.14 3 Comments

Anyone who’s spent any time in NYC knows how it can be a bitch to find a cab during rush hour, even when your best friend is Oprah. So pity poor CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, who apparently had her one and only chance to grab a yesterday afternoon thwarted by Brian Stelter, host of CNN’s Reliable Sources. We know this happened because Twitter.

I should note here in the interest of full disclosure that I know Brian Stelter socially — we have many mutual friends — and he’s a delightful fellow who has beauty queens come to his rescue, but he totally strikes me as a guy who’d steal your cab if he had to. So there. Just saying.

